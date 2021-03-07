Alpha now available on NPM:

npm install tabler-react@alpha yarn add tabler-react@alpha

Check out the latest progress and get involved on this branch, or add your thoughts and requests to this issue.

Tabler React

React implementation of the Tabler Dashboard UI Kit

Demo | Documentation | Issues | Slack.

Install

Make sure you have Node.js 8+ and yarn installed.

yarn add tabler-react

Example

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import "tabler-react/dist/Tabler.css" ; import { Card, Button } from "tabler-react" ; class MyCard extends Component { render() { return ( < Card > < Card.Header > < Card.Title > Card Title </ Card.Title > </ Card.Header > < Card.Body > < Button color = "primary" > A Button </ Button > </ Card.Body > </ Card > ); } }

For more examples and documentation see the demo website

Contributing

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved. Pick an outstanding task, let us know what you are working on and fire away with any questions.

The package is made up of 2 main folders:

/src contains all the Tabler React components

/example is our create-react-app based demo website

To setup and run a local copy:

Clone this repo with git clone https://github.com/tabler/tabler-react Run yarn install in the root folder Run yarn install in the example folder In seperate terminal windows, run yarn start in the root and example folders.

You should now be up and running with live browser reloading of the example website while you work on Tabler React components in the /src folder.

When you're done working on your changes, submit a PR with the details and include a screenshot if you've changed anything visually.

License

MIT © jonthomp, AaronCoplan and the contributors.