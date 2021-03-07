Alpha now available on NPM:
npm install tabler-react@alpha
yarn add tabler-react@alpha
Check out the latest progress and get involved on this branch, or add your thoughts and requests to this issue.
React implementation of the Tabler Dashboard UI Kit
Demo | Documentation | Issues | Slack.
Make sure you have Node.js 8+ and yarn installed.
yarn add tabler-react
import React, { Component } from "react";
import "tabler-react/dist/Tabler.css";
import { Card, Button } from "tabler-react";
class MyCard extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Card>
<Card.Header>
<Card.Title>Card Title</Card.Title>
</Card.Header>
<Card.Body>
<Button color="primary">A Button</Button>
</Card.Body>
</Card>
);
}
}
For more examples and documentation see the demo website
There are plenty of opportunities to get involved. Pick an outstanding task, let us know what you are working on and fire away with any questions.
The package is made up of 2 main folders:
To setup and run a local copy:
git clone https://github.com/tabler/tabler-react
yarn install in the root folder
yarn install in the example folder
yarn start in the root and example folders.
You should now be up and running with live browser reloading of the example website while you work on Tabler React components in the /src folder.
When you're done working on your changes, submit a PR with the details and include a screenshot if you've changed anything visually.
MIT © jonthomp, AaronCoplan and the contributors.
Good looking UI kit, but lacks when it comes to speed and modern design elements. Good for a quick prototype. Clean component codes in react.