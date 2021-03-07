openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tabler-react

by tabler
1.30.1 (see all)

React components and demo for the Tabler UI theme.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/56
Read All Reviews
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Slow

Readme

Update - June 2019: Version 2

Alpha now available on NPM:

npm install tabler-react@alpha yarn add tabler-react@alpha

Check out the latest progress and get involved on this branch, or add your thoughts and requests to this issue.

Tabler React

React implementation of the Tabler Dashboard UI Kit

NPM Type definitions Greenkeeper badge Commitizen friendly

Demo | Documentation | Issues | Slack.

Install

Make sure you have Node.js 8+ and yarn installed.

yarn add tabler-react

Example

import React, { Component } from "react";

import "tabler-react/dist/Tabler.css";

import { Card, Button } from "tabler-react";

class MyCard extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Card>
        <Card.Header>
          <Card.Title>Card Title</Card.Title>
        </Card.Header>
        <Card.Body>
          <Button color="primary">A Button</Button>
        </Card.Body>
      </Card>
    );
  }
}

For more examples and documentation see the demo website

Contributing

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved. Pick an outstanding task, let us know what you are working on and fire away with any questions.

The package is made up of 2 main folders:

  • /src contains all the Tabler React components
  • /example is our create-react-app based demo website

To setup and run a local copy:

  1. Clone this repo with git clone https://github.com/tabler/tabler-react
  2. Run yarn install in the root folder
  3. Run yarn install in the example folder
  4. In seperate terminal windows, run yarn start in the root and example folders.

You should now be up and running with live browser reloading of the example website while you work on Tabler React components in the /src folder.

When you're done working on your changes, submit a PR with the details and include a screenshot if you've changed anything visually.

License

MIT © jonthomp, AaronCoplan and the contributors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 15, 2021
Easy to Use
Slow

Good looking UI kit, but lacks when it comes to speed and modern design elements. Good for a quick prototype. Clean component codes in react.

0
Jose21 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Web/Mobile Developer / Working from Home
7 months ago
Siddhesh DabholkarIndia,Goa5 Ratings0 Reviews
January 24, 2021
Nazim LachterMarseille, France12 Ratings0 Reviews
{ developer: true, ops: true, stack: [ "Go", "TypeScript", "React", "Kubernetes" ] }
November 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Khaldi AmeurAlgeria53 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end developer, husband, father.
October 7, 2020

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
231K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
office-ui-fabric-reactFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
primereactThe Most Complete React UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
react-bootstrapBootstrap components built with React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial