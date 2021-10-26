Generate markdown tables from JSON data.
Renders arrays of objects as markdown tables, complete with configuration for renaming columns and left, center, or right-aligning them.
yarn add tablemark
# or
npm install tablemark
import tablemark from "tablemark"
tablemark([
{ name: "Bob", age: 21, isCool: false },
{ name: "Sarah", age: 22, isCool: true },
{ name: "Lee", age: 23, isCool: true }
])
// | Name | Age | Is cool |
// | :---- | :---- | :------ |
// | Bob | 21 | false |
// | Sarah | 22 | true |
// | Lee | 23 | true |
... displays as:
|Name
|Age
|Is cool
|Bob
|21
|false
|Sarah
|22
|true
|Lee
|23
|true
tablemark (input: InputData, options?: TablemarkOptions): string
Arguments
InputData input: the data to table-ify
TablemarkOptions options:
|key
|type
|default
|description
columns
Array<string \| ColumnDescriptor>
|-
|Array of column descriptors.
caseHeaders
boolean
true
|Sentence case headers derived from keys.
toCellText
(input: unknown) => string
|-
|Provide a custom "toString" function.
wrapWidth
number
Infinity
|Wrap cell text at this length.
wrapWithGutters
boolean
false
|Add sides (
\| <content> \|) to wrapped rows.
lineEnding
string
"\n"
|String used at end-of-line.
The
columns array can either contain objects, in which case their
name and
align properties will be used to alter the display of
the column in the table, or any other type which will be coerced
to a string if necessary and used as a replacement for the column
name.
Returns
string: the resulting markdown formatted table
Throws
TypeError: when
input is not iterable (e.g., an array)
TypeError: when an unknown column alignment option is provided
options.columns
tablemark([
{ name: "Bob", age: 21, isCool: false },
{ name: "Sarah", age: 22, isCool: true },
{ name: "Lee", age: 23, isCool: true }
], {
columns: [
"first name",
{ name: "how old", align: "center" },
"are they cool"
]
})
// | first name | how old | are they cool |
// | :--------- | :-----: | :------------ |
// | Bob | 21 | false |
// | Sarah | 22 | true |
// | Lee | 23 | true |
... displays as:
|first name
|how old
|are they cool
|Bob
|21
|false
|Sarah
|22
|true
|Lee
|23
|true
options.toCellText
tablemark([
{ name: "Bob", pet_owner: true, studying: false },
{ name: "Sarah", pet_owner: false, studying: true },
{ name: "Sarah", pet_owner: true, studying: true }
], {
toCellText,
columns: [
{ align: "left" },
{ align: "center" },
{ align: "center" }
]
})
function toCellText (v) {
if (v === true) return "✔"
if (!v) return ""
return v
}
// | Name | Pet owner | Studying |
// | :---- | :-------: | :------: |
// | Bob | ✔︎ | |
// | Sarah | | ✔ |
// | Lee | ✔ | ✔ |
options.wrapWidth
Set
options.wrapWidth to wrap any content at that length onto a new
adjacent line:
tablemark([
{ star: false, name: "Benjamin" },
{ star: true, name: "Jet Li" }
], { wrapWidth: 5 })
// | Star | Name |
// | :---- | :---- |
// | false | Benja |
// min
// | true | Jet |
// Li
To output valid GitHub Flavored Markdown a cell must not contain newlines. Consider replacing those with
<br />(e.g., using
options.toCellText).
options.wrapWithGutters
Enable
wrapWithGutters to add pipes on all lines:
tablemark([
{ star: false, name: "Benjamin" },
{ star: true, name: "Jet Li" }
], { wrapWidth: 5, wrapWithGutters: true })
// | Star | Name |
// | :---- | :---- |
// | false | Benja |
// | | min |
// | true | Jet |
// | | Li |
tablemark-cli – use this module from the command line
Search the issues if you come across any trouble, open a new one if it hasn't been posted, or, if you're able, open a pull request. Contributions of any kind are welcome in this project.
The following people have already contributed their time and effort:
Thank you!
MIT © Bo Lingen / citycide