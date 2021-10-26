openbase logo
tablemark

by Bo Lingen
3.0.0 (see all)

Generate markdown tables from JSON data.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tablemark · Version License TypeScript GitHub Actions

Generate markdown tables from JSON data.

Renders arrays of objects as markdown tables, complete with configuration for renaming columns and left, center, or right-aligning them.

installation

yarn add tablemark

# or

npm install tablemark

usage

import tablemark from "tablemark"

tablemark([
  { name: "Bob", age: 21, isCool: false },
  { name: "Sarah", age: 22, isCool: true },
  { name: "Lee", age: 23, isCool: true }
])

// | Name  | Age   | Is cool |
// | :---- | :---- | :------ |
// | Bob   | 21    | false   |
// | Sarah | 22    | true    |
// | Lee   | 23    | true    |

... displays as:

NameAgeIs cool
Bob21false
Sarah22true
Lee23true

api

tablemark (input: InputData, options?: TablemarkOptions): string

Arguments

  • InputData input: the data to table-ify

    • an array of objects or iterables

  • TablemarkOptions options:

    keytypedefaultdescription
    columnsArray<string \| ColumnDescriptor>-Array of column descriptors.
    caseHeadersbooleantrueSentence case headers derived from keys.
    toCellText(input: unknown) => string-Provide a custom "toString" function.
    wrapWidthnumberInfinityWrap cell text at this length.
    wrapWithGuttersbooleanfalseAdd sides (\| <content> \|) to wrapped rows.
    lineEndingstring"\n"String used at end-of-line.

The columns array can either contain objects, in which case their name and align properties will be used to alter the display of the column in the table, or any other type which will be coerced to a string if necessary and used as a replacement for the column name.

Returns

string: the resulting markdown formatted table

Throws

TypeError: when input is not iterable (e.g., an array)
TypeError: when an unknown column alignment option is provided

options.columns

tablemark([
  { name: "Bob", age: 21, isCool: false },
  { name: "Sarah", age: 22, isCool: true },
  { name: "Lee", age: 23, isCool: true }
], {
  columns: [
    "first name",
    { name: "how old", align: "center" },
    "are they cool"
  ]
})

// | first name | how old | are they cool |
// | :--------- | :-----: | :------------ |
// | Bob        |   21    | false         |
// | Sarah      |   22    | true          |
// | Lee        |   23    | true          |

... displays as:

first namehow oldare they cool
Bob21false
Sarah22true
Lee23true

options.toCellText

tablemark([
  { name: "Bob", pet_owner: true, studying: false },
  { name: "Sarah", pet_owner: false, studying: true },
  { name: "Sarah", pet_owner: true, studying: true }
], {
  toCellText,
  columns: [
    { align: "left" },
    { align: "center" },
    { align: "center" }
  ]
})

function toCellText (v) {
  if (v === true) return "✔"
  if (!v) return ""
  return v
}

// | Name  | Pet owner | Studying |
// | :---- | :-------: | :------: |
// | Bob   |     ✔︎     |          |
// | Sarah |           |    ✔     |
// | Lee   |     ✔     |    ✔     |

options.wrapWidth

Set options.wrapWidth to wrap any content at that length onto a new adjacent line:

tablemark([
  { star: false, name: "Benjamin" },
  { star: true, name: "Jet Li" }
], { wrapWidth: 5 })

// | Star  | Name  |
// | :---- | :---- |
// | false | Benja |
//           min
// | true  | Jet   |
//           Li

To output valid GitHub Flavored Markdown a cell must not contain newlines. Consider replacing those with <br /> (e.g., using options.toCellText).

options.wrapWithGutters

Enable wrapWithGutters to add pipes on all lines:

tablemark([
  { star: false, name: "Benjamin" },
  { star: true, name: "Jet Li" }
], { wrapWidth: 5, wrapWithGutters: true })

// | Star  | Name  |
// | :---- | :---- |
// | false | Benja |
// |       | min   |
// | true  | Jet   |
// |       | Li    |

see also

contributing

Search the issues if you come across any trouble, open a new one if it hasn't been posted, or, if you're able, open a pull request. Contributions of any kind are welcome in this project.

The following people have already contributed their time and effort:

Thank you!

license

MIT © Bo Lingen / citycide

