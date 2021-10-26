tablemark ·

Generate markdown tables from JSON data.

Renders arrays of objects as markdown tables, complete with configuration for renaming columns and left, center, or right-aligning them.

installation

yarn add tablemark npm install tablemark

usage

import tablemark from "tablemark"

tablemark([ { name : "Bob" , age : 21 , isCool : false }, { name : "Sarah" , age : 22 , isCool : true }, { name : "Lee" , age : 23 , isCool : true } ])

... displays as:

Name Age Is cool Bob 21 false Sarah 22 true Lee 23 true

api

tablemark (input: InputData, options?: TablemarkOptions): string

Arguments

InputData input: the data to table-ify an array of objects or iterables

TablemarkOptions options: key type default description columns Array<string \| ColumnDescriptor> - Array of column descriptors. caseHeaders boolean true Sentence case headers derived from keys. toCellText (input: unknown) => string - Provide a custom "toString" function. wrapWidth number Infinity Wrap cell text at this length. wrapWithGutters boolean false Add sides ( \| <content> \| ) to wrapped rows. lineEnding string "

" String used at end-of-line.

The columns array can either contain objects, in which case their name and align properties will be used to alter the display of the column in the table, or any other type which will be coerced to a string if necessary and used as a replacement for the column name.

Returns

string : the resulting markdown formatted table

Throws

TypeError : when input is not iterable (e.g., an array)

TypeError : when an unknown column alignment option is provided

tablemark([ { name : "Bob" , age : 21 , isCool : false }, { name : "Sarah" , age : 22 , isCool : true }, { name : "Lee" , age : 23 , isCool : true } ], { columns : [ "first name" , { name : "how old" , align : "center" }, "are they cool" ] })

... displays as:

first name how old are they cool Bob 21 false Sarah 22 true Lee 23 true

tablemark([ { name : "Bob" , pet_owner : true , studying : false }, { name : "Sarah" , pet_owner : false , studying : true }, { name : "Sarah" , pet_owner : true , studying : true } ], { toCellText, columns : [ { align : "left" }, { align : "center" }, { align : "center" } ] }) function toCellText ( v ) { if (v === true ) return "✔" if (!v) return "" return v }

Set options.wrapWidth to wrap any content at that length onto a new adjacent line:

tablemark([ { star : false , name : "Benjamin" }, { star : true , name : "Jet Li" } ], { wrapWidth : 5 })

To output valid GitHub Flavored Markdown a cell must not contain newlines. Consider replacing those with <br /> (e.g., using options.toCellText ).

Enable wrapWithGutters to add pipes on all lines:

tablemark([ { star : false , name : "Benjamin" }, { star : true , name : "Jet Li" } ], { wrapWidth : 5 , wrapWithGutters : true })

see also

tablemark-cli – use this module from the command line

contributing

Search the issues if you come across any trouble, open a new one if it hasn't been posted, or, if you're able, open a pull request. Contributions of any kind are welcome in this project.

The following people have already contributed their time and effort:

Thomas Jensen (@tjconcept)

Thank you!

license

MIT © Bo Lingen / citycide