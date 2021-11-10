openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tab

tableify

by Dan VerWeire
1.1.1 (see all)

Create HTML tables from JavaScript Objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-tableify

From any JavaScript object, HTML tables create.

description

Given any Javascript object including Object, Array, Number, Date, null, undefined, primitives, etc, tableify generates HTML tables that represent each object. In the case of Arrays containing Objects (hash tables), it will generate a table with a header row containing the key names of the object found in the first element of the array.

Every value to be output to the table is processed through tableify recursively so objects containing other objects will result in tables within tables.

For each td cell that is created, a class is generated based on the constructor.name of the value, or null if the value is null.

install

npm install tableify

usage

var tableify = require('tableify');

var html = tableify({
    someArrayOfObjects : [
        { a : 1, b : 2, c : 3  }
        , { a : 2, b : 3, c : 4 }
        , { a : 3, b : 4, c : 5 }
    ]
    , someObject : {
        key1 : 'value1'
        , someArray : [
            'value2'
            , 'value3'
            , 'value4'
            , 'value5'
        ]
        , someArrayOfObjects : [
            { key2 : 123 }
            , { key2 : 234 }
            , { key2 : 345 }
        ]
    }
});

console.log(html);

command line usage

When installed with npm install -g tableify you get the tablify command line utility. This is a simple command which accepts JSON from stdin and outputs html to stdout. I use it for emailing json files in a nice format for debugging purposes.

The --style option prepends a <style> tag with some default css

cat datafile.json | tableify --style | mutt -e 'set content_type="text/html"' me@myaddress.com

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial