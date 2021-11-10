From any JavaScript object, HTML tables create.
Given any Javascript object including Object, Array, Number, Date, null, undefined, primitives,
etc,
tableify generates HTML tables that represent each object. In the case of Arrays containing
Objects (hash tables), it will generate a table with a header row containing the key names of the
object found in the first element of the array.
Every value to be output to the table is processed through
tableify recursively so objects containing
other objects will result in tables within tables.
For each
td cell that is created, a class is generated based on the
constructor.name of the value, or
null if the value is null.
npm install tableify
var tableify = require('tableify');
var html = tableify({
someArrayOfObjects : [
{ a : 1, b : 2, c : 3 }
, { a : 2, b : 3, c : 4 }
, { a : 3, b : 4, c : 5 }
]
, someObject : {
key1 : 'value1'
, someArray : [
'value2'
, 'value3'
, 'value4'
, 'value5'
]
, someArrayOfObjects : [
{ key2 : 123 }
, { key2 : 234 }
, { key2 : 345 }
]
}
});
console.log(html);
When installed with
npm install -g tableify you get the tablify command line utility.
This is a simple command which accepts JSON from stdin and outputs html to stdout. I use
it for emailing json files in a nice format for debugging purposes.
The --style option prepends a <style> tag with some default css
cat datafile.json | tableify --style | mutt -e 'set content_type="text/html"' me@myaddress.com
MIT