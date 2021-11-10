From any JavaScript object, HTML tables create.

description

Given any Javascript object including Object, Array, Number, Date, null, undefined, primitives, etc, tableify generates HTML tables that represent each object. In the case of Arrays containing Objects (hash tables), it will generate a table with a header row containing the key names of the object found in the first element of the array.

Every value to be output to the table is processed through tableify recursively so objects containing other objects will result in tables within tables.

For each td cell that is created, a class is generated based on the constructor.name of the value, or null if the value is null.

install

npm install tableify

usage

var tableify = require ( 'tableify' ); var html = tableify({ someArrayOfObjects : [ { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } , { a : 2 , b : 3 , c : 4 } , { a : 3 , b : 4 , c : 5 } ] , someObject : { key1 : 'value1' , someArray : [ 'value2' , 'value3' , 'value4' , 'value5' ] , someArrayOfObjects : [ { key2 : 123 } , { key2 : 234 } , { key2 : 345 } ] } }); console .log(html);

command line usage

When installed with npm install -g tableify you get the tablify command line utility. This is a simple command which accepts JSON from stdin and outputs html to stdout. I use it for emailing json files in a nice format for debugging purposes.

The --style option prepends a <style> tag with some default css

cat datafile.json | tableify --style | mutt -e 'set content_type="text/html"' me@myaddress.com

license

MIT