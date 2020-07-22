A Javascript library making HTML tables filterable
TableFilter is a modernised version of the HTML Table Filter generator javascript plugin. This library adds to any html table a "filter by column" feature that enables users to filter and limit the data displayed within a long table. By default, the script automatically adds a filter grid bar at the top of the desired table.
git clone https://github.com/koalyptus/TableFilter.git
You can download this repository.
TableFilter is available on npm repository, you can install it from the command line using the following command:
npm install tablefilter --save-dev
next release channel:
npm install tablefilter@next --save-dev
Require
TableFilter:
// ES2015 modules
import TableFilter from 'tablefilter';
// CommonJS or AMD modules
var TableFilter = require('tablefilter');
If you are not using a module system, you can reference the distribution scripts directly in your html pages:
<script src="path_to/node_modules/tablefilter/dist/tablefilter/tablefilter.js"></script>
Copy the
tablefilter directory under
dist and place it at desired location in your project. Then include the main js file in your page:
<script src="path/to/my/scripts/tablefilter/tablefilter.js"></script>
Place the following snippet just under the HTML table and always define a
base_path property in the configuration object to reflect the path to the script
<script>
var tf = new TableFilter(document.querySelector('.my-table'), {
base_path: 'path/to/my/scripts/tablefilter/'
});
tf.init();
</script>
If the
base_path property is not specified, it will default to
/tablefilter directory:
your-page.html
|— tablefilter
This project requires node.js and Grunt to be installed:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Once
Grunt is sorted out you can follow the instructions below.
Start by installing any dependencies.
npm install
Use
npm run dev
command to launch a build / watch cycle and start the local
sever on port
8080.
Use
npm run build
command to generate a production build.
The
npm run dist
command will create a production build, run the tests and finally generate the demos:
To run all the tests and generate the coverage report:
npm test
or to run specific test(s):
grunt test-only:test.html
grunt test-only:test.html,test-sort.html
to view the coverage report(s), open the
index.html under the
report/coverage folder or
online.
Check out the online examples or generate the demos locally:
npm run build:demos
then run the local webserver:
npm start
then pick a demo from:
http://localhost:8080/demos/
Find exhaustive documentation on the configuration options in the WIKI section.
Autogenerated documentation of the ES6 modules is available on the website: docs
If you previously used the HTML Table Filter Generator plugin, verify the configuration options you are using are still supported: Obsolete
Run this task to generate the documentation in the
docs/docs directory:
npm run esdoc