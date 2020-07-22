openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tab

tablefilter

by Max Guglielmi
0.7.2 (see all)

A Javascript library making HTML tables filterable and a bit more :)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Document codecov Greenkeeper badge Donate

TableFilter

A Javascript library making HTML tables filterable

TableFilter is a modernised version of the HTML Table Filter generator javascript plugin. This library adds to any html table a "filter by column" feature that enables users to filter and limit the data displayed within a long table. By default, the script automatically adds a filter grid bar at the top of the desired table.

Features

  • Convert a regular HTML table into an advanced grid component providing:
    • Advanced columns filtering model
    • Sorting and pagination capabilities
    • Complete selection model (ezEditTable extension)
    • Extended keyboard navigation (ezEditTable extension)
    • Inline cell or row editing (ezEditTable extension)
    • Row insertion or deleting (ezEditTable extension)
    • And even more features...
  • Attach to an existing HTML table
  • Integration with any server-side technology as this is a pure client-side solution
  • Exhaustive documentation and powerful API

Getting started

  • Clone the repo using Git:
git clone https://github.com/koalyptus/TableFilter.git

  • You can download this repository.

  • TableFilter is available on npm repository, you can install it from the command line using the following command:

npm install tablefilter --save-dev
  • or get the future features from the next release channel:
npm install tablefilter@next --save-dev

Setup

Using modules

Require TableFilter:

// ES2015 modules
import TableFilter from 'tablefilter';

// CommonJS or AMD modules
var TableFilter = require('tablefilter');

Using distribution scripts

If you are not using a module system, you can reference the distribution scripts directly in your html pages:

<script src="path_to/node_modules/tablefilter/dist/tablefilter/tablefilter.js"></script>

Placing manually the distribution scripts in your project

Copy the tablefilter directory under dist and place it at desired location in your project. Then include the main js file in your page:

<script src="path/to/my/scripts/tablefilter/tablefilter.js"></script>

Usage

Place the following snippet just under the HTML table and always define a base_path property in the configuration object to reflect the path to the script

<script>
var tf = new TableFilter(document.querySelector('.my-table'), {
    base_path: 'path/to/my/scripts/tablefilter/'
});
tf.init();
</script>

If the base_path property is not specified, it will default to /tablefilter directory:

your-page.html
 |— tablefilter

Development

This project requires node.js and Grunt to be installed:

  • install node.js v8.9.4 or higher
  • install Grunt from the command line using npm (comes with node.js):
npm install -g grunt-cli

Once Grunt is sorted out you can follow the instructions below. Start by installing any dependencies.

npm install

Use

npm run dev

command to launch a build / watch cycle and start the local sever on port 8080.

Use

npm run build

command to generate a production build.

The

npm run dist

command will create a production build, run the tests and finally generate the demos:

To run all the tests and generate the coverage report:

npm test

or to run specific test(s):

grunt test-only:test.html
grunt test-only:test.html,test-sort.html

to view the coverage report(s), open the index.html under the report/coverage folder or online.

Demos

Check out the online examples or generate the demos locally:

npm run build:demos

then run the local webserver:

npm start

then pick a demo from:

http://localhost:8080/demos/

Documentation

Find exhaustive documentation on the configuration options in the WIKI section.

Autogenerated documentation of the ES6 modules is available on the website: docs

If you previously used the HTML Table Filter Generator plugin, verify the configuration options you are using are still supported: Obsolete

Run this task to generate the documentation in the docs/docs directory:

npm run esdoc

Support

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial