To use this library, include the FileSaver.js library, and TableExport library before the closing <body> tag of your HTML document:

< script src = "FileSaver.js" > </ script > ... < script src = "tableexport.js" > </ script >

Install with Bower

bower install tableexport.js

Install with npm

npm install tableexport

CDN

Dependencies

jQuery (1.2.1 or higher)

Bootstrap (3.1.0 or higher)

In order to provide Office Open XML SpreadsheetML Format ( .xlsx ) support, you must include the following third-party library in your project before both FileSaver.js and TableExport.

xlsx.core.js by SheetJS

Including xlsx.core.js is NOT necessary if installing with Bower or npm

< script src = "xlsx.core.js" > </ script > < script src = "FileSaver.js" > </ script > ... < script src = "tableexport.js" > </ script >

Older Browsers:

To support legacy browsers ( Chrome < 20, Firefox < 13, Opera < 12.10, IE < 10, Safari < 6 ) include the Blob.js polyfill before the FileSaver.js script.

Blob.js by eligrey (forked by clarketm)

Including Blob.js is NOT necessary if installing with Bower or npm

< script src = "Blob.js" > </ script > < script src = "FileSaver.js" > </ script > ... < script src = "tableexport.js" > </ script >

Usage

JavaScript

To use this library, simple call the TableExport constructor:

new TableExport( document .getElementsByTagName( "table" )); TableExport( document .getElementsByTagName( "table" )); $( "table" ).tableExport();

Additional properties can be passed-in to customize the look and feel of your tables, buttons, and exported data.

Notice that by default, TableExport will create export buttons for three different filetypes xls , csv , txt . You can choose which buttons to generate by setting the formats property to the filetype(s) of your choice.

TableExport( document .getElementsByTagName( "table" ), { headers : true , footers : true , formats : [ "xlsx" , "csv" , "txt" ], filename : "id" , bootstrap : false , exportButtons : true , position : "bottom" , ignoreRows : null , ignoreCols : null , trimWhitespace : true , RTL : false , sheetname : "id" });

Note: to use the xlsx filetype, you must include js-xlsx; reference the Add-Ons section.

Properties

Methods

TableExport supports additional methods (getExportData, update, reset and remove) to control the TableExport instance after creation.

var table = TableExport( document .getElementById( "export-buttons-table" ));

var exportData = table.getExportData();

var exportData = table.getExportData(); var xlsxData = exportData.table.xlsx; table.export2file(xlsxData.data, xlsxData.mimeType, xlsxData.filename, xlsxData.fileExtension, xlsxData.merges, xlsxData.RTL, xlsxData.sheetname)

var tableId = "export-buttons-table" ; var XLS = table.CONSTANTS.FORMAT.XLS; var exportDataXLS = table.getExportData()[tableId][XLS]; var bytesXLS = table.getFileSize(exportDataXLS.data, exportDataXLS.fileExtension);

table.update({ filename : "newFile" });

table.reset();

table.remove();

Settings

Below are some of the popular configurable settings to customize the functionality of the library.

TableExport.prototype.ignoreCSS = ".tableexport-ignore" ; TableExport.prototype.ignoreCSS = [ ".tableexport-ignore" , ".other-ignore-class" ]; $.fn.tableExport.ignoreCSS = ".tableexport-ignore" ; $.fn.tableExport.ignoreCSS = [ ".tableexport-ignore" , ".other-ignore-class" ];

TableExport.prototype.emptyCSS = ".tableexport-empty" ; TableExport.prototype.emptyCSS = [ ".tableexport-empty" , ".other-empty-class" ]; $.fn.tableExport.emptyCSS = ".tableexport-empty" ; $.fn.tableExport.emptyCSS = [ ".tableexport-empty" , ".other-empty-class" ];

TableExport.prototype.charset = "charset=utf-8" ; TableExport.prototype.defaultFilename = "myDownload" ; TableExport.prototype.defaultButton = "button-default" ; TableExport.prototype.bootstrapConfig = [ "btn" , "btn-default" , "btn-toolbar" ]; TableExport.prototype.rowDel = "\r

" ;

formatConfig : { xlsx : { defaultClass : 'xlsx' , buttonContent : 'Export to xlsx' , mimeType : 'application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet' , fileExtension : '.xlsx' }, xlsm : { defaultClass : 'xlsm' , buttonContent : 'Export to xlsm' , mimeType : 'application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroEnabled.main+xml' , fileExtension : '.xlsm' }, xlsb : { defaultClass : 'xlsb' , buttonContent : 'Export to xlsb' , mimeType : 'application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.main' , fileExtension : '.xlsb' }, xls : { defaultClass : 'xls' , buttonContent : 'Export to xls' , separator : '\t' , mimeType : 'application/vnd.ms-excel' , fileExtension : '.xls' , enforceStrictRFC4180 : false }, csv : { defaultClass : 'csv' , buttonContent : 'Export to csv' , separator : ',' , mimeType : 'text/csv' , fileExtension : '.csv' , enforceStrictRFC4180 : true }, txt : { defaultClass : 'txt' , buttonContent : 'Export to txt' , separator : ' ' , mimeType : 'text/plain' , fileExtension : '.txt' , enforceStrictRFC4180 : true } }, TableExport.prototype.formatConfig.xlsx.mimeType = "application/csv"

CSS

TableExport packages with customized Bootstrap CSS stylesheets to deliver enhanced table and button styling. These styles can be enabled by initializing with the bootstrap property set to true .

TableExport( document .getElementsByTagName( "table" ), { bootstrap : true });

When used alongside Bootstrap, there are four custom classes .xlsx , .xls , .csv , .txt providing button styling for each of the exportable filetypes.

Browser Support

Chrome Firefox IE Opera Safari Android ✓ ✓ - ✓ - iOS ✓ - - - ✓ Mac OSX ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ Windows ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

A full list of browser support can be found in the FileSaver.js README. Some legacy browsers may require an additional third-party dependency: Blob.js

License

TableExport is licensed under the terms of the Apache-2.0 License

