<script> tags
To use this library, include the FileSaver.js library, and TableExport library before the closing
<body> tag of your HTML document:
<script src="FileSaver.js"></script>
<script src="tableexport.js"></script>
$ bower install tableexport.js
$ npm install tableexport
In order to provide Office Open XML SpreadsheetML Format (
.xlsx ) support, you must include the following third-party library in your project before both FileSaver.js and TableExport.
Including
xlsx.core.jsis NOT necessary if installing with
Boweror
npm
<script src="xlsx.core.js"></script>
<script src="FileSaver.js"></script>
<script src="tableexport.js"></script>
To support legacy browsers ( Chrome < 20, Firefox < 13, Opera < 12.10, IE < 10, Safari < 6 ) include the Blob.js polyfill before the FileSaver.js script.
Including
Blob.jsis NOT necessary if installing with
Boweror
npm
<script src="Blob.js"></script>
<script src="FileSaver.js"></script>
<script src="tableexport.js"></script>
To use this library, simple call the
TableExport constructor:
new TableExport(document.getElementsByTagName("table"));
// OR simply
TableExport(document.getElementsByTagName("table"));
// OR using jQuery
$("table").tableExport();
Additional properties can be passed-in to customize the look and feel of your tables, buttons, and exported data.
Notice that by default, TableExport will create export buttons for three different filetypes
xls,
csv,
txt. You can choose which buttons to generate by setting the
formats property to the filetype(s) of your choice.
/* Defaults */
TableExport(document.getElementsByTagName("table"), {
headers: true, // (Boolean), display table headers (th or td elements) in the <thead>, (default: true)
footers: true, // (Boolean), display table footers (th or td elements) in the <tfoot>, (default: false)
formats: ["xlsx", "csv", "txt"], // (String[]), filetype(s) for the export, (default: ['xlsx', 'csv', 'txt'])
filename: "id", // (id, String), filename for the downloaded file, (default: 'id')
bootstrap: false, // (Boolean), style buttons using bootstrap, (default: true)
exportButtons: true, // (Boolean), automatically generate the built-in export buttons for each of the specified formats (default: true)
position: "bottom", // (top, bottom), position of the caption element relative to table, (default: 'bottom')
ignoreRows: null, // (Number, Number[]), row indices to exclude from the exported file(s) (default: null)
ignoreCols: null, // (Number, Number[]), column indices to exclude from the exported file(s) (default: null)
trimWhitespace: true, // (Boolean), remove all leading/trailing newlines, spaces, and tabs from cell text in the exported file(s) (default: false)
RTL: false, // (Boolean), set direction of the worksheet to right-to-left (default: false)
sheetname: "id" // (id, String), sheet name for the exported spreadsheet, (default: 'id')
});
Note: to use the
xlsxfiletype, you must include js-xlsx; reference the
Add-Onssection.
TableExport supports additional methods (getExportData, update, reset and remove) to control the
TableExport instance after creation.
/* First, call the `TableExport` constructor and save the return instance to a variable */
var table = TableExport(document.getElementById("export-buttons-table"));
getExportData
/* get export data */
var exportData = table.getExportData(); // useful for creating custom export buttons, i.e. when (exportButtons: false)
/*****************
** exportData ***
*****************
{
"export-buttons-table": {
xls: {
data: "...",
fileExtension: ".xls",
filename: "export-buttons-table",
mimeType: "application/vnd.ms-excel"
},
}
};
*/
export2file
/* convert export data to a file for download */
var exportData = table.getExportData();
var xlsxData = exportData.table.xlsx; // Replace with the kind of file you want from the exportData
table.export2file(xlsxData.data, xlsxData.mimeType, xlsxData.filename, xlsxData.fileExtension, xlsxData.merges, xlsxData.RTL, xlsxData.sheetname)
getFileSize
var tableId = "export-buttons-table";
var XLS = table.CONSTANTS.FORMAT.XLS;
/* get export data (see `getExportData` above) */
var exportDataXLS = table.getExportData()[tableId][XLS];
/* get file size (bytes) */
var bytesXLS = table.getFileSize(exportDataXLS.data, exportDataXLS.fileExtension);
/**********************************
** bytesXLS (file size in bytes)
**********************************
352
*/
update
/* update */
table.update({
filename: "newFile" // pass in a new set of properties
});
reset
/* reset */
table.reset(); // useful for a dynamically altered table
remove
/* remove */
table.remove(); // removes caption and buttons
Below are some of the popular configurable settings to customize the functionality of the library.
ignoreCSS
/**
* CSS selector or selector[] to exclude/remove cells (<td> or <th>) from the exported file(s).
* @type {selector|selector[]}
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
// selector
TableExport.prototype.ignoreCSS = ".tableexport-ignore";
// selector[]
TableExport.prototype.ignoreCSS = [".tableexport-ignore", ".other-ignore-class"];
// OR using jQuery
// selector
$.fn.tableExport.ignoreCSS = ".tableexport-ignore";
// selector[]
$.fn.tableExport.ignoreCSS = [".tableexport-ignore", ".other-ignore-class"];
emptyCSS
/**
* CSS selector or selector[] to replace cells (<td> or <th>) with an empty string in the exported file(s).
* @type {selector|selector[]}
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
// selector
TableExport.prototype.emptyCSS = ".tableexport-empty";
// selector[]
TableExport.prototype.emptyCSS = [".tableexport-empty", ".other-empty-class"];
// OR using jQuery
// selector
$.fn.tableExport.emptyCSS = ".tableexport-empty";
// selector[]
$.fn.tableExport.emptyCSS = [".tableexport-empty", ".other-empty-class"];
/* default charset encoding (UTF-8) */
TableExport.prototype.charset = "charset=utf-8";
/* default `filename` property if "id" attribute is unset */
TableExport.prototype.defaultFilename = "myDownload";
/* default class to style buttons when not using Bootstrap or the built-in export buttons, i.e. when (`bootstrap: false` & `exportButtons: true`) */
TableExport.prototype.defaultButton = "button-default";
/* Bootstrap classes used to style and position the export button, i.e. when (`bootstrap: true` & `exportButtons: true`) */
TableExport.prototype.bootstrapConfig = ["btn", "btn-default", "btn-toolbar"];
/* row delimeter used in all filetypes */
TableExport.prototype.rowDel = "\r\n";
/**
* Format-specific configuration (default class, content, mimeType, etc.)
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
formatConfig: {
/**
* XLSX (Open XML spreadsheet) file extension configuration
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
xlsx: {
defaultClass: 'xlsx',
buttonContent: 'Export to xlsx',
mimeType: 'application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet',
fileExtension: '.xlsx'
},
xlsm: {
defaultClass: 'xlsm',
buttonContent: 'Export to xlsm',
mimeType: 'application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroEnabled.main+xml',
fileExtension: '.xlsm'
},
xlsb: {
defaultClass: 'xlsb',
buttonContent: 'Export to xlsb',
mimeType: 'application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.main',
fileExtension: '.xlsb'
},
/**
* XLS (Binary spreadsheet) file extension configuration
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
xls: {
defaultClass: 'xls',
buttonContent: 'Export to xls',
separator: '\t',
mimeType: 'application/vnd.ms-excel',
fileExtension: '.xls',
enforceStrictRFC4180: false
},
/**
* CSV (Comma Separated Values) file extension configuration
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
csv: {
defaultClass: 'csv',
buttonContent: 'Export to csv',
separator: ',',
mimeType: 'text/csv',
fileExtension: '.csv',
enforceStrictRFC4180: true
},
/**
* TXT (Plain Text) file extension configuration
* @memberof TableExport.prototype
*/
txt: {
defaultClass: 'txt',
buttonContent: 'Export to txt',
separator: ' ',
mimeType: 'text/plain',
fileExtension: '.txt',
enforceStrictRFC4180: true
}
},
//////////////////////////////////////////
// Configuration override example
//////////////////////////////////////////
/* Change the CSV (Comma Separated Values) `mimeType` to "application/csv" */
TableExport.prototype.formatConfig.xlsx.mimeType = "application/csv"
TableExport packages with customized Bootstrap CSS stylesheets to deliver enhanced table and button styling. These styles can be enabled by initializing with the
bootstrap property set to
true.
TableExport(document.getElementsByTagName("table"), {
bootstrap: true
});
When used alongside Bootstrap, there are four custom classes
.xlsx,
.xls,
.csv,
.txt providing button styling for each of the exportable filetypes.
|Chrome
|Firefox
|IE
|Opera
|Safari
|Android
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|iOS
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Mac OSX
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|Windows
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
A full list of browser support can be found in the FileSaver.js README. Some legacy browsers may require an additional third-party dependency: Blob.js
rowspan
colspan
cell data types (
string,
number,
boolean,
date)
emoji
Arabic
TableExport is licensed under the terms of the Apache-2.0 License
ignoreRows and
ignoreCols (rows/cols rendered as empty strings rather than being removed).
update,
reset, and
remove TableExport prototype properties without requiring jQuery.
xls,
csv, and
txt formats (exposed via
enforceStrictRFC4180 prototype property).
ignoreCSS and
emptyCSS to work with any
selector|selector[] instead of solely a single CSS class.
Special thanks the the following contributors: