Tablecloth is an ergonomic, cross-platform, standard library for use with OCaml and Rescript. It provides an easy-to-use, comprehensive and performant standard library, that has the same API on all OCaml/Rescript platforms.
Tablecloth is alpha-quality software, and is pre-1.0. The API will change over time as we get more users. Caveat emptor.
Check out the website for our interactive API documentation.
Install via npm by:
npm install tablecloth-bucklescript
Then add to your
bsconfig.json file:
"bs-dependencies" : ["tablecloth-bucklescript"]
Install via opam:
opam install tablecloth-native
Then add to your dune file:
(libraries (tablecloth-native ...))
The recommended way to use Tablecloth is with a top-level open at the beginning of a file.
This will ensure that all the built-in modules are replaced.
open Tablecloth
let () =
String.toList "somestring"
|> List.map ~f:Char.toCode
|> List.map ~f:(fun x -> x+1)
|> List.filterMap ~f:Char.fromCode
|> String.fromList
Tablecloth supports Rescript 9. Older versions of Tablecloth supported older versions of bs-platform.
Tablecloth for native OCaml supports OCaml 4.08-4.10 and Base v0.12.2/v0.13.2. We are open to supporting other versions:
When developing Tablecloth, you can test it against different versions of rescript, OCaml (native) and Base, using the following commands:
TC_RESCRIPT_VERSION=7.1.1 make deps-rescript
TC_BASE_VERSION=v0.14.0 TC_NATIVE_OCAML_SWITCH=4.11.0 make deps-native
Dark uses multiple versions of OCaml on the frontend and backend:
We discovered that it was impossible to share code between the Rescript frontend and the native OCaml backend, as the types and standard libraries were very different:
Tablecloth solves this by providing an identical API for Rescript and OCaml. It wraps existing standard libraries on those platforms, and so is fast and memory efficient. It is draws inspiration from Elm's standard library, which is extremely well-designed and ergonomic.
Tablecloth provides separate libraries for OCaml native/js_of_ocaml and Rescript . The libraries have the same API, but different implementations, and are installed as different packages.
The APIs:
Js library for Rescript
We also have design goals that are not yet achieved in the current version:
Tablecloth is an ideal library to contribute to, even if you're new to OCaml or Rescript.
The maintainers are warm and friendly, and the project abides by a Code of Conduct.
There are many small tasks to be done - a small change to a single function can be extremely helpful.
Check out the dedicated guide on contributing for more.
If you are new to OCaml there are a few prerequisites you will need to get started:
opam init
Please refer to the
Makefile for a complete list of supported actions. Here is
a handful of useful, supported commands:
make deps-native: Install OCaml dependencies.
make deps-rescript: Install Rescript dependencies.
make build: Build the project.
make test: Run the test suite. You may need to
make build first.
make check-format: Check your code is formatted correctly.
make format: Format code.
cd ocamldoc-json-generator && make deps && make doc: Build model.json for the website (needs to be updated and checked in whenever the APIs change.)
Tablecloth uses the MIT license. Some functions are based on Elm/core (BSD), and from the *.Extra packages in elm-community, which use a BSD license.
Written with the help of Dark.