Tableau React Component

Tableau React component integrated with Tableau JS API.

Install

npm install tableau-react

Install Beta Version (Uses Tableau API v2.3.0)

Note: This version is not heavily tested and may be unstable.

npm install tableau-react @beta

Usage

import TableauReport from 'tableau-react' ; const SimpleReport = props => ( <TableauReport url="http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report" token="<TRUSTED TICKET HERE>" /> )

Supported props

const options = { height : 100 , width : 100 , hideTabs : false , }; const filters = { Colors : [ 'Blue' , 'Red' ], Sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' ] }; const parameters = { Param1 : 'Value' , Param2 : 'Other Value' }; const MyReport = props => ( < TableauReport url = "http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report" filters = {filters} parameters = {parameters} options = {options} // vizCreate options // Overwrite default query params // defaults to '? :embed = yes&:comments = no&:toolbar = yes&:refresh = yes ' query = "?:embed=yes&:comments=no&:toolbar=yes&:refresh=yes" /> )

Changing Filters & Parameters

Any parameters or filters that are initially passed will be sent in the vizCreate options, which speeds up initial loading time by not having to apply each one asynchronously after the viz loads.

Once the viz has been loaded, if the parameters/filters change but the url does not, only the changed parameters/filters will be applied asynchronously in order to optimize performance.

Viz Integration

Upon initialization, a new Viz will be created. A new Viz will only be initialized if props.url changes for performance reasons.

Trusted Tickets

You can authenticate using a trusted ticket, which will be immediately invalidated upon being used, because using it a second time will log the user out.

If props.token gets updated, it will use it the next time a viz is initialized.

Testing

npm install npm test

Local Development of this package or updating.