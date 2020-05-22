Tableau React component integrated with Tableau JS API.
npm install tableau-react
Note: This version is not heavily tested and may be unstable.
npm install tableau-react@beta
import TableauReport from 'tableau-react';
const SimpleReport = props => (
<TableauReport
url="http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report"
token="<TRUSTED TICKET HERE>"
/>
)
const options = {
height: 100,
width: 100,
hideTabs: false,
// All other vizCreate options are supported here, too
// They are listed here: https://help.tableau.com/current/api/js_api/en-us/JavaScriptAPI/js_api_ref.htm#vizcreateoptions_record
};
const filters = {
Colors: ['Blue', 'Red'],
Sizes: ['Small', 'Medium']
};
const parameters = {
Param1: 'Value',
Param2: 'Other Value'
};
const MyReport = props => (
<TableauReport
url="http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report"
filters={filters}
parameters={parameters}
options={options} // vizCreate options
// Overwrite default query params
// defaults to '?:embed=yes&:comments=no&:toolbar=yes&:refresh=yes'
query="?:embed=yes&:comments=no&:toolbar=yes&:refresh=yes"
/>
)
Any parameters or filters that are initially passed will be sent in the vizCreate options, which speeds up initial loading time by not having to apply each one asynchronously after the viz loads.
Once the viz has been loaded, if the parameters/filters change but the url does not, only the changed parameters/filters will be applied asynchronously in order to optimize performance.
Upon initialization, a new Viz will be created. A new Viz will only be
initialized if
props.url changes for performance reasons.
You can authenticate using a trusted ticket, which will be immediately invalidated upon being used, because using it a second time will log the user out.
If
props.token gets updated, it will use it the next time a viz is initialized.
npm install
npm test
clone this repo.
Do
npm install.
Make the changes, commit it and raise a PR.
Note: If you don't have write access to the repo, you need to clone it and make changes there and raise a PR to the parent repo.
I have used this in my recent project to embed tableau reports to handpicked users. Its easy to connect tableau and customize the report with its styles like height & width and refreshing report etc. It should have a documentation to help understand all features.