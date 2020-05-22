openbase logo
tableau-react

by Cooper Maruyama
1.2.2 (see all)

Tableau React component integrated with Tableau JS API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Tableau React Component

Tableau React component integrated with Tableau JS API.

Install

npm install tableau-react

Install Beta Version (Uses Tableau API v2.3.0)

Note: This version is not heavily tested and may be unstable.

npm install tableau-react@beta

Usage

import TableauReport from 'tableau-react';

const SimpleReport = props => (
  <TableauReport
    url="http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report"
    token="<TRUSTED TICKET HERE>"
  />
)

Supported props


const options = {
  height: 100,
  width: 100,
  hideTabs: false,
  // All other vizCreate options are supported here, too
  // They are listed here: https://help.tableau.com/current/api/js_api/en-us/JavaScriptAPI/js_api_ref.htm#vizcreateoptions_record
};

const filters = {
  Colors: ['Blue', 'Red'],
  Sizes: ['Small', 'Medium']
};

const parameters = {
  Param1: 'Value',
  Param2: 'Other Value'
};

const MyReport = props => (
  <TableauReport
    url="http://reports.my-site.com/my-workbook/my-report"
    filters={filters}
    parameters={parameters}
    options={options} // vizCreate options
    // Overwrite default query params
    // defaults to '?:embed=yes&:comments=no&:toolbar=yes&:refresh=yes'
    query="?:embed=yes&:comments=no&:toolbar=yes&:refresh=yes"
  />
)

Changing Filters & Parameters

Any parameters or filters that are initially passed will be sent in the vizCreate options, which speeds up initial loading time by not having to apply each one asynchronously after the viz loads.

Once the viz has been loaded, if the parameters/filters change but the url does not, only the changed parameters/filters will be applied asynchronously in order to optimize performance.

Viz Integration

Upon initialization, a new Viz will be created. A new Viz will only be initialized if props.url changes for performance reasons.

Trusted Tickets

You can authenticate using a trusted ticket, which will be immediately invalidated upon being used, because using it a second time will log the user out.

If props.token gets updated, it will use it the next time a viz is initialized.

Testing

npm install
npm test

Local Development of this package or updating.

  1. clone this repo.

  2. Do npm install.

  3. Make the changes, commit it and raise a PR.

    Note: If you don't have write access to the repo, you need to clone it and make changes there and raise a PR to the parent repo.

100
rajesh-tirupathi
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I have used this in my recent project to embed tableau reports to handpicked users. Its easy to connect tableau and customize the report with its styles like height & width and refreshing report etc. It should have a documentation to help understand all features.

0

