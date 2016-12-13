table2excel is a ecma5 compiled vanilla javascript plugin to convert and download
html tables to a xlsx-file that can be opened in Microsoft Excel.
It uses the awesome js-xlsx plugin from Sheet JS as a dependency. Thanks!
<script src="table2excel.js"></script>
<script>
var table2excel = new Table2Excel();
table2excel.export(document.querySelectorAll("table"));
</script>
// npm install table2excel --save
import 'table2excel';
const Table2Excel = window.Table2Excel;
const table2excel = new Table2Excel(options);
See my
webpack configuration to see how to get
js-xlsx running with
webpack in the browser.
You can pass in options as a parameter like
new Table2Excel(options).
The currently supported options are:
defaultFileName: The general file name of a downloaded document. Default:
'file'.
Can also be adjusted individually for
export as a second parameter, e.g.
table2excel.export(table, "cool table");.
tableNameDataAttribute: Data attribute name to identify the worksheet name of a table. Default:
'excel-name'.
Usage:
<table data-excel-name="Check this out">...</table>. If not set, worksheets are numbered incrementally
from 1.
table2excel detects a few special cells by default to display them correctly in Excel:
input[type="text"],
select or
textarea elements
data-timestamp on the cell (recommended!)
'true',
'false' or checkboxes/radios without text to booleans
<ul>...</ul> or
<ol>...</ol> list elements to
'..., ...'
Everything else will just get displayed as simple text. You can easily though add custom type handlers for your own needs:
Table2Excel.extend((cell, cellText) => {
// {HTMLTableCellElement} cell - The current cell.
// {string} cellText - The inner text of the current cell.
// cell should be described by this type handler
if (selector) return {
t: ...,
v: ...,
};
// skip and run next handler
return null;
});
The return value must be a js-xlsx cell object.
If you would like to submit a pull request
with any changes you make, please feel free!
Simply run
npm test to test and
npm start to compile before submitting pull requests.
Please use the GitHub issue tracker to raise any problems or feature requests.