jQuery plugin to serialize HTML tables into javascript objects.
It is recommended to pull this tool into your project directly. But if you insist to use a CDN, here is one:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/table-to-json@1.0.0/lib/jquery.tabletojson.min.js" integrity="sha256-H8xrCe0tZFi/C2CgxkmiGksqVaxhW0PFcUKZJZo1yNU=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
data-override="overridden column name"
th and
td tags
data-override="new value"
rowspan and
colspan
ignoreColumns
[]
onlyColumns
ignoreColumns when provided.
null - all columns
ignoreHiddenRows
true
ignoreEmptyRows
false
headings
<tr>
null
allowHTML
false
includeRowId
boolean or a
string. If
true, the the
id attribute on the table's
<tr> elements will be included in the JSON as
rowId. To override the name
rowId, supply a string of the name you would like to use.
false
textDataOverride
textExtractor
extractor
extractor
Function : function that is used on all tbody cells to extract text from the cells; a value in
data-override will prevent this function from being called. Example:
$('table').tableToJSON({
extractor : function(cellIndex, $cell) {
// get text from the span inside table cells;
// if empty or non-existant, get the cell text
return $cell.find('span').text() || $cell.text();
}
});
$('table').tableToJSON({
extractor : function(cellIndex, $cell) {
return {
name: $cell.find('span').text(),
avatar: $cell.find('img').attr('src')
};
}
});
Object : object containing a zero-based cell index (this does not take
colspan cells into account!) of the table; a value in
data-override will prevent this function from being called. Example:
$('table').tableToJSON({
extractor : {
0 : function(cellIndex, $cell) {
return $cell.find('em').text();
},
1 : function(cellIndex, $cell) {
return $cell.find('span').text();
}
}
});
Default:
null
<table id='example-table'>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>First Name</th>
<th>Last Name</th>
<th data-override="Score">Points</th></tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Jill</td>
<td>Smith</td>
<td data-override="disqualified">50</td></tr>
<tr>
<td>Eve</td>
<td>Jackson</td>
<td>94</td></tr>
<tr>
<td>John</td>
<td>Doe</td>
<td>80</td></tr>
<tr>
<td>Adam</td>
<td>Johnson</td>
<td>67</td></tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Basic Usage
var table = $('#example-table').tableToJSON();
// table == [{"First Name"=>"Jill", "Last Name"=>"Smith", "Score"=>"disqualified"},
// {"First Name"=>"Eve", "Last Name"=>"Jackson", "Score"=>"94"},
// {"First Name"=>"John", "Last Name"=>"Doe", "Score"=>"80"},
// {"First Name"=>"Adam", "Last Name"=>"Johnson", "Score"=>"67"}]
// Ignore first column (name)
var table = $('#example-table').tableToJSON({
ignoreColumns: [0]
});
// table == [{"Last Name"=>"Smith", "Score"=>"disqualified"},
// {"Last Name"=>"Jackson", "Score"=>"94"},
// {"Last Name"=>"Doe", "Score"=>"80"},
// {"Last Name"=>"Johnson", "Score"=>"67"}]
</script>
npm package manager.
npm install from app root directory.
package.json for a full list.
npm install -g grunt-cli.
grunt to run tests and create a new build in
/lib.
develop branch.
Colin Tremblay is working on a PHP implementation at HTML-Table-To-JSON
allowHTML option and various other changes.
headings option.
rowspan &
colspan support. Also adding the
textExtractor &
dataOverride feature!
includeRowId support.
ignoreEmptyRows option.
rowspan &
colspan bug.
extractor feature!
ignoreEmptyRows and
ignoreColumns options