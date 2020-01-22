Table To JSON

jQuery plugin to serialize HTML tables into javascript objects.

CDN

It is recommended to pull this tool into your project directly. But if you insist to use a CDN, here is one:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/table-to-json@1.0.0/lib/jquery.tabletojson.min.js" integrity = "sha256-H8xrCe0tZFi/C2CgxkmiGksqVaxhW0PFcUKZJZo1yNU=" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

Features

Automatically finds column headings Override found column headings by using data-override="overridden column name" Always uses first row as column headings regardless of th and td tags

Override cell values column names by using data-override="new value"

Ignorable columns

Not confused by nested tables

Works with rowspan and colspan

Options

ignoreColumns Array of column indexes to ignore. Default: []

onlyColumns Array of column indexes to include, all other columns are ignored. This takes presidence over ignoreColumns when provided. Default: null - all columns

ignoreHiddenRows Boolean if hidden rows should be ignored or not. Default: true

ignoreEmptyRows Boolean if empty rows should be ignored or not. Default: false

headings Array of table headings to use. When supplied, treats entire table as values including the first <tr> Default: null

allowHTML Boolean if HTML tags in table cells should be preserved Default: false

includeRowId Either a boolean or a string . If true , the the id attribute on the table's <tr> elements will be included in the JSON as rowId . To override the name rowId , supply a string of the name you would like to use. Default: false

textDataOverride String containing data-attribute which contains data which overrides the text contained within the table cell Default: 'data-override'

textExtractor alias of extractor

extractor Function : function that is used on all tbody cells to extract text from the cells; a value in data-override will prevent this function from being called. Example: $( 'table' ).tableToJSON({ extractor : function ( cellIndex, $cell ) { return $cell.find( 'span' ).text() || $cell.text(); } }); $( 'table' ).tableToJSON({ extractor : function ( cellIndex, $cell ) { return { name : $cell.find( 'span' ).text(), avatar : $cell.find( 'img' ).attr( 'src' ) }; } }); Object : object containing a zero-based cell index (this does not take colspan cells into account!) of the table; a value in data-override will prevent this function from being called. Example: $( 'table' ).tableToJSON({ extractor : { 0 : function ( cellIndex, $cell ) { return $cell.find( 'em' ).text(); }, 1 : function ( cellIndex, $cell ) { return $cell.find( 'span' ).text(); } } }); Default: null



Example

< table id = 'example-table' > < thead > < tr > < th > First Name </ th > < th > Last Name </ th > < th data-override = "Score" > Points </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < td > Jill </ td > < td > Smith </ td > < td data-override = "disqualified" > 50 </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > Eve </ td > < td > Jackson </ td > < td > 94 </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > John </ td > < td > Doe </ td > < td > 80 </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > Adam </ td > < td > Johnson </ td > < td > 67 </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > < script type = "text/javascript" > var table = $( '#example-table' ).tableToJSON(); var table = $( '#example-table' ).tableToJSON({ ignoreColumns : [ 0 ] }); </ script >

Contributing

Install Node.js. this will also the npm package manager.

run npm install from app root directory. This installs grunt and other dependencies See package.json for a full list.

from app root directory. run npm install -g grunt-cli .

. run grunt to run tests and create a new build in /lib .

to run tests and create a new build in . Make the changes you want.

Make tests for the changes.

Submit a pull request, please submit to the develop branch.

Looking for a server-side solution?

Colin Tremblay is working on a PHP implementation at HTML-Table-To-JSON

Special Thanks