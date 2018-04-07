TableParser

A parser to parse table style output from shell

Install

npm install table - parser

Usage

We have some kind of log below as test/ps.log :

PID TTY TIME CMD 49692 ttys000 0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash 49693 ttys000 0:00.06 -bash 54195 ttys000 0:00.09 node run ... 56266 ttys005 0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash 56269 ttys005 0:00.04 -bash 56463 ttys005 0:00.09 node test.js 56464 ttys005 0:00.01 ps -a

Use table-parser to parse it into object:

var FS = require ( 'fs' ); var Parser = require ( 'table-parser' ); var linux_ps = './ps.log' ; data = FS.readFileSync( linux_ps ).toString(); var parsedData = Parser.parse( data ); console .log( parsedData );

Which will output:

[ { PID: [ '49692' ], TTY: [ 'ttys000' ], TIME: [ '0:00.06' ], CMD: [ 'login' , '-pfl' , 'neekey' , '/bin/bash' , '-c' , 'exec' , '-la' , 'bash' , '/bin/bash' ] }, ... { PID: [ '56464' ], TTY: [ 'ttys005' ], TIME: [ '0:00.01' ], CMD: [ 'ps' , '-a' ] } ]

Double quotation marks

Normally, all the values will be transformed into array using split( /\s+/ ) , but string wrapped with " will be treated as a continuous string.

For example, the CommandLine below:

"C: \ Program Files \ Internet Explorer \ iexplore .exe" --name="Jack Neekey" --sex=male otherargs

will be split into: