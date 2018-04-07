A parser to parse table style output from shell
npm install table-parser
We have some kind of log below as
test/ps.log:
PID TTY TIME CMD
49692 ttys000 0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash
49693 ttys000 0:00.06 -bash
54195 ttys000 0:00.09 node run
...
56266 ttys005 0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash
56269 ttys005 0:00.04 -bash
56463 ttys005 0:00.09 node test.js
56464 ttys005 0:00.01 ps -a
Use table-parser to parse it into object:
var FS = require( 'fs' );
var Parser = require('table-parser');
var linux_ps = './ps.log';
data = FS.readFileSync( linux_ps ).toString();
var parsedData = Parser.parse( data );
console.log( parsedData );
Which will output:
[ { PID: [ '49692' ],
TTY: [ 'ttys000' ],
TIME: [ '0:00.06' ],
CMD:
[ 'login',
'-pfl',
'neekey',
'/bin/bash',
'-c',
'exec',
'-la',
'bash',
'/bin/bash' ] },
...
{ PID: [ '56464' ],
TTY: [ 'ttys005' ],
TIME: [ '0:00.01' ],
CMD: [ 'ps', '-a' ] } ]
Normally, all the values will be transformed into array using
split( /\s+/ ), but string wrapped with
" will be treated as a continuous string.
For example, the CommandLine below:
"C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe" --name="Jack Neekey" --sex=male otherargs
will be split into:
C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe (
" will be removed, if
" is at the beginning )
--name="Jack Neekey" (
" is reserved )
--sex=male
otherargs