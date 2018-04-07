openbase logo
Readme

TableParser Build Status

A parser to parse table style output from shell

Install

npm install table-parser

Usage

We have some kind of log below as test/ps.log:

  PID TTY           TIME CMD
49692 ttys000    0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash
49693 ttys000    0:00.06 -bash
54195 ttys000    0:00.09 node run

...

56266 ttys005    0:00.06 login -pfl neekey /bin/bash -c exec -la bash /bin/bash
56269 ttys005    0:00.04 -bash
56463 ttys005    0:00.09 node test.js
56464 ttys005    0:00.01 ps -a

Use table-parser to parse it into object:

var FS = require( 'fs' );
var Parser = require('table-parser');

var linux_ps = './ps.log';

data = FS.readFileSync( linux_ps ).toString();
var parsedData = Parser.parse( data );

console.log( parsedData );

Which will output:

[ { PID: [ '49692' ],
    TTY: [ 'ttys000' ],
    TIME: [ '0:00.06' ],
    CMD:
     [ 'login',
       '-pfl',
       'neekey',
       '/bin/bash',
       '-c',
       'exec',
       '-la',
       'bash',
       '/bin/bash' ] },
  ...

  { PID: [ '56464' ],
    TTY: [ 'ttys005' ],
    TIME: [ '0:00.01' ],
    CMD: [ 'ps', '-a' ] } ]

Double quotation marks

Normally, all the values will be transformed into array using split( /\s+/ ), but string wrapped with " will be treated as a continuous string.

For example, the CommandLine below:

"C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe" --name="Jack Neekey" --sex=male otherargs

will be split into:

  • C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe ( " will be removed, if " is at the beginning )
  • --name="Jack Neekey" ( " is reserved )
  • --sex=male
  • otherargs

