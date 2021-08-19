openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

table-js

by bpmn-io
7.2.0 (see all)

A blazing fast library for viewing and editing tables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This library exposes ES modules. Use an ES module aware bundler such as Webpack or Rollup to bundle it for the browser.

table-js

A blazing fast library for viewing and editing tables.

Build Status

Development

To get the development setup make sure to have NodeJS installed. If your set up, clone the project and execute

npm install

Testing

Execute npm run dev to run the test suite in watch mode.

Expose an environment variable TEST_BROWSERS=(Chrome|Firefox|IE) to execute the tests in a non-headless browser.

Package

Execute npm run all to lint and test the project.

Note: We do not generate any build artifacts. Required parts of the library should be bundled by library consumers as needed instead.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial