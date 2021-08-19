This library exposes ES modules. Use an ES module aware bundler such as Webpack or Rollup to bundle it for the browser.

A blazing fast library for viewing and editing tables.

Development

To get the development setup make sure to have NodeJS installed. If your set up, clone the project and execute

npm install

Testing

Execute npm run dev to run the test suite in watch mode.

Expose an environment variable TEST_BROWSERS=(Chrome|Firefox|IE) to execute the tests in a non-headless browser.

Package

Execute npm run all to lint and test the project.

Note: We do not generate any build artifacts. Required parts of the library should be bundled by library consumers as needed instead.

License

MIT