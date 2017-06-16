openbase logo
table-export

by bukas
1.0.2

tableExport（table导出文件，支持json、csv、txt、xml、word、excel、image、pdf）

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

67

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tableExport.js

table导出文件，支持导出jsontxtcsvxmldocxlsimagepdf

browsers

BrowserConstructs asFilenamesMax Blob SizeDependencies
Firefox 20+BlobYes800 MiBNone
Firefox < 20data: URINon/aBlob.js
ChromeBlobYes[500 MiB][3]None
Chrome for AndroidBlobYes[500 MiB][3]None
EdgeBlobYes?None
IE 10+BlobYes600 MiBNone
Opera 15+BlobYes500 MiBNone
Opera < 15data: URINon/aBlob.js
Safari 6.1+*BlobNo?None
Safari < 6data: URINon/aBlob.js

usage

npm i table-export --save

var tableExport = require('table-export');
// dom id, filename, type: json, txt, csv, xml, doc, xsl, image, pdf
tableExport('table1', 'test', 'image');

build

git clone git@github.com:huanz/tableExport.git
cd tableExport
npm i

// 开发
npm run dev

// 构建个人版本
MODULES='doc xls image' npm run build

