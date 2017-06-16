table导出文件，支持导出
json、
txt、
csv、
xml、
doc、
xls、
image、
|Browser
|Constructs as
|Filenames
|Max Blob Size
|Dependencies
|Firefox 20+
|Blob
|Yes
|800 MiB
|None
|Firefox < 20
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
|Chrome
|Blob
|Yes
|[500 MiB][3]
|None
|Chrome for Android
|Blob
|Yes
|[500 MiB][3]
|None
|Edge
|Blob
|Yes
|?
|None
|IE 10+
|Blob
|Yes
|600 MiB
|None
|Opera 15+
|Blob
|Yes
|500 MiB
|None
|Opera < 15
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
|Safari 6.1+*
|Blob
|No
|?
|None
|Safari < 6
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
npm i table-export --save
var tableExport = require('table-export');
// dom id, filename, type: json, txt, csv, xml, doc, xsl, image, pdf
tableExport('table1', 'test', 'image');
git clone git@github.com:huanz/tableExport.git
cd tableExport
npm i
// 开发
npm run dev
// 构建个人版本
MODULES='doc xls image' npm run build