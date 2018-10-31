Finally, you are able to drag and sort your table as you want.

Demo

Try out the demo!

Inspiration

Table-dragger is a minimalist plain Javascript library for building reorderable drag-and-drop table.

Features

Super easy to set up

cellspacing, cellpadding, col and colgroup in account

Able to sort columns or rows at the same time

Smooth animation when sort

No bloated dependencies

Touch events

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install table-dragger --save

or

< script src = "../node_modules/table-dragger/dist/table-dragger.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import tableDragger from 'table-dragger' tableDragger(el, options ?)

< table id = "table" > < thead > < tr > < th class = 'handle' > header1 </ th > < th class = 'handle' > header2 </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < td > conten1 </ td > < td > conten2 </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table >

var el = document .getElementById( 'table' ); var dragger = tableDragger(el, { mode : 'row' , dragHandler : '.handle' , onlyBody : true , animation : 300 }); dragger.on( 'drop' , function ( from, to ) { console ( from ); console (to); });

And you could also not set any options, which defaults to drag with the default options.

The options are detailed below.

Setting mode to column , user drag and sort columns of table

to , user drag and sort columns of table Setting mode to row , user drag and sort rows of table

to , user drag and sort rows of table Setting mode to free , user drag rows or columns, depending on the direction of the mouse movement after tapping. Notice you have to specify dragHandler in free mode.

dragHandler is drag handle selector within table

is drag handle selector within table By default, when in column mode, dragHandler is the first row of table; in row mode, the first column.

Setting onlyBody to true in row mode, user can only lift rows in tbody .

ms, animation speed moving items when sorting, 300 — without animation

API

The tableDragger method returns a tiny object with a concise API. We'll refer to the API returned by tableDragger as dragger

The dragger is an event emitter. The following events can be tracked using dragger.on(type, listener) :

Event Name Listener Arguments Event Description drag el, mode el is the origin table, mode is column or row , shows the mode user sort drop oldIndex, newIndex, el, mode oldIndex is the index before sorting. newIndex is the index after sorting shadowMove oldIndex, newIndex, el, mode trigger when column(row) is being lifted and moving into other column(row) place. out el, mode column(row) was dragged out of el , or dropped

This property will be true whenever an element is being dragged.

Removes all drag and drop events used by table-dragger to manage drag and drop.

License

MIT