Finally, you are able to drag and sort your table as you want.
Try out the demo!
Table-dragger is a minimalist plain Javascript library for building reorderable drag-and-drop table.
You can get it on npm.
npm install table-dragger --save
or
<script src="../node_modules/table-dragger/dist/table-dragger.min.js"></script>
import tableDragger from 'table-dragger'
tableDragger(el, options?)
<table id="table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th class='handle'>header1</th>
<th class='handle'>header2</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>conten1</td>
<td>conten2</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
var el = document.getElementById('table');
var dragger = tableDragger(el, {
mode: 'row',
dragHandler: '.handle',
onlyBody: true,
animation: 300
});
dragger.on('drop',function(from, to){
console(from);
console(to);
});
And you could also not set any options, which defaults to drag with the default options.
The options are detailed below.
options.mode
mode to
column, user drag and sort columns of table
mode to
row, user drag and sort rows of table
mode to
free, user drag rows or columns, depending on the direction of the mouse movement after tapping. Notice you have to specify
dragHandler in
free mode.
options.dragHandler
dragHandler is drag handle selector within table
column mode,
dragHandler is the first row of table; in
row mode, the first column.
options.onlyBody
onlyBody to
true in
row mode, user can only lift rows in
tbody.
options.animation
300 — without animation
The
tableDragger method returns a tiny object with a concise API. We'll refer to the API returned by
tableDragger as
dragger
dragger.on (Events)
The
dragger is an event emitter. The following events can be tracked using
dragger.on(type, listener):
|Event Name
|Listener Arguments
|Event Description
drag
el, mode
el is the origin table,
mode is
column or
row, shows the mode user sort
drop
oldIndex, newIndex, el, mode
oldIndex is the index before sorting.
newIndex is the index after sorting
shadowMove
oldIndex, newIndex, el, mode
|trigger when column(row) is being lifted and moving into other column(row) place.
out
el, mode
|column(row) was dragged out of
el, or dropped
dragger.dragging
This property will be true whenever an element is being dragged.
dragger.destroy
Removes all drag and drop events used by
table-dragger to manage drag and drop.
MIT