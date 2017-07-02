Create HTML tables from a JSON in a both Node.js (0.10+) and browsers enviroments.
yarn add --production table-builder
or
npm i --production table-builder
--production flag skips devDependencies of the table-builder (testing framework).
import TableBuilder from 'table-builder'
Copy built UMD module:
cp node_modules/table-builder/tablebuilder.js dist/tablebuilder.js
Insert tag:
<script src="/dist/tablebuilder.js"></script>
Each object represents one row in the data array.
[
{ "name":"Larry Wall", "age":57, "link": "<a href='http://www.wall.org/~larry/'>www.wall.org/~larry/</a>" },
{ "name":"Bill Gates", "age":56, "link": "<a href='http://www.microsoft.com'>www.microsoft.com</a>" },
{ "name":"Daffy Duck", "age":75, "link": "" }
]
var data = [/* see data section above */];
// You can put key-value pairs if you strongly want keep headers order:
// [['name', 'User name'], ['age', 'User age'], ['link', 'Homepage']]
var headers = { "name" : "User name", "age": "User age", "link": "Homepage" };
var Table = require('table-builder');
console.log(
(new Table({'class': 'some-table'}))
.setHeaders(headers) // see above json headers section
.setData(data) // see above json data section
.render()
);
Rendered to:
<table class='some-table'>
<thead> <tr> <th>User name</th> <th>User age</th> <th>Homepage</th> </tr> </thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="name-td">Larry Wall</td>
<td class="age-td">57</td>
<td class="link-td"><a href="http://www.wall.org/~larry/">www.wall.org/~larry/</a></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="name-td">Bill Gates</td>
<td class="age-td">56</td>
<td class="link-td"><a href="http://www.microsoft.com">www.microsoft.com</a></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="name-td">Daffy Duck</td>
<td class="age-td">75</td>
<td class="link-td"></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
const process = require('process')
const TableBuilder = require('table-builder')
const table = new TableBuilder({class: 'avito'})
const headers = {price: 'Price', title: 'Title'}
const thrw = require('throw')
const fetch = require('isomorphic-fetch')
const getHttp = (uri) => fetch(uri).then(r => r.status >= 400 ? thrw (r.status) : r.text())
const parseHtml = html => require('jsdom').jsdom(html)
const uri = process.argv[2] || 'https://www.avito.ru/moskva/telefony/iphone?q=iphone+se'
const retreiveData = (document) => Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.js-catalog_after-ads .item')).map(i=>({title:i.querySelector('.title'), price:i.querySelector('.about')})).map(({title,price})=>({title:title.textContent.trim(),price:price.textContent.trim()}))
const main = () =>
getHttp(uri)
.then(html => parseHtml(html))
.then(document => retreiveData(document))
.then(data => table.setHeaders(headers).setData(data).render())
const style = `<style>body { text-align: center; } .avito {width: 100%;} thead { text-align: left; } .price-td { text-align: right; }</style>`
main().then(r=>console.log(style, r))
Prism are callbacks-preprocessors for specified fields.
var data = [ // Look the previous case differences: link format changed and name splitted into firstname and surname
{ "firstname":"Larry", "surname":"Wall", "age":57, "link": "www.wall.org/~larry/" },
{ "firstname":"Bill", "surname":"Gates", "age":56, "link": "www.microsoft.com" },
{ "firstname":"Daffy", "surname":"Duck", "age":75, "link": "" }
];
(new Table({'class': 'some-table'}))
.setPrism('link', function (cellData) {
return cellData && '<a href="http://'+cellData+'">'+cellData+'</a>' || 'N/A';
})
.setPrism('name', function (cellData, row) {
return row.surname + ' ' + row.firstname;
})
.setHeaders({ "name": "User name", "age": "User age", "link": "Homepage" })
.setData(data)
.render()
Render output is equal the previous case.
Also, prism callback may return
{presentation: '...', raw: '...'} object
for splitting html wrapped cell values and raw values.
For example, raw values uses in totals.
See following code:
table.setTotal('age', function (columnCellsCollection, rowsCollection) {
// Calc average age
return Math.round(
columnCellsCollection
.reduce(function (prev, val) { return +prev + val; })
/ columnCellsCollection.length
);
});
It adds
tfoot in the table with average age:
<tfoot><tr><td></td><td></td><td>62</td></tr></tfoot>
Grouping fields util (
setGroup).
// ...
table
.setGroup('product_category', function (value, recordsCount, totals) {
// ...
})
// ...
.render();
Group removes the field (
product_category) from the table
and adds row-separators with the field's values (group names). and referenced items.
Body of the setGroup callback may contains processor of group name.
Additionaly processor may use the group's
recordsCount and
totals collection for group
if
setTotal for whole table have installed.
If callback is not defined then tableBuilder uses group name without processing, as is.
// Show table replacer block if data set is empty
// ...
table
// ...
.render()
|| 'Data collection is empty!';
You can use list.js with table builder.
tagBuilder as a dependency injection (for compatibility with either:
innerHTML,
createElement,
React.Component)
setPrisms,
setTotals
{raw, presentation}
React based:
Framework agnostic: