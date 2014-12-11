tabalot

Tab complete all the things!

npm install tabalot

tabalot is a node module that lets you build command line apps with rich built in tab completion support

Getting started

Lets make a sample app and link it with npm. Write the example below to a file called app.js

var tab = require ( 'tabalot' ); tab( 'hello' ) ( function ( ) { console .log( 'world' ); }) tab.parse();

You need to add a package.json file as well. The one below will make app.js executable as tabtest

{ "name" : "tabtest" , "bin" : { "tabtest" : "./app.js" } }

To try the app locally just use npm to link it

npm link

And install the tab completion

tabtest completion --save

If you use zsh you can install it with tabtest completion > ~./zshrc

The app is now installed and ready to be tab completed. Open a shell and try the following

tabtest < tab > tabtest hello < enter > world

It is as simple as that.

Completing arguments

To complete arguments we just need to pass them to tabalot

tab( 'hello' ) ( '--world' , '-w' , [ 'world' , 'welt' , 'verden' ]) ( '--debug' ) ( function ( opts ) { console .log(opts); })

In the above program we just added a boolean argument --debug and a --world argument that should complete to one of the 3 values.

Try running

tabtest < tab > tabtest hello -- < tab > < tab > # prints --world --debug tabtest hello --world < tab > < tab > # prints world verden welt tabtest hello --world v < tab > tabtest hello --world verden < enter >

The above program will output

{ world : 'verden' , debug: false }

Positional arguments

If you want to complete a positional (or nameless) argument simply omit the name and it will be added as an argument to call function

tab( 'hello' ) ([ 'world' , 'verden' , 'welt' ]) ( function ( world, opts ) { console .log(world) })

Try running

tabtest < tab > tabtest hello < tab > < tab > # prints world verden welt tabtest hello v < tab > tabtest hello verden < enter >

The above program will output

verden

Dynamic completion

Instead of passing the static values ['world', 'welt', 'verden'] we can pass an async function to the completer as well

tab( 'hello' ) ( '--world' , '-w' , function ( callback ) { callback( null , [ 'world' , 'welt' 'verden' ]); }) ( function ( opts ) { console .log(opts); })

Catch-all route

If you omit the command name from tab that route will be called and tab completed if no one else matches

tab() ( '--world' , '-w' , [ 'world' , 'welt' ]) ( function ( ) { console .log( 'I was called by doing tabtest --world world' ); })

Completion helpers

Tabalot ships with support for a couple of typical completions. Use these by passing @name as the completer.

tab( 'hello' ) ( '--file' , '@file' ) ( '--dir' , '@dir' ) ( '--host' , '@host' )

License

MIT