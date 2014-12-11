Tab complete all the things!
npm install tabalot
tabalot is a node module that lets you build command line apps with rich built in tab completion support
Lets make a sample app and link it with npm.
Write the example below to a file called
app.js
#!/usr/bin/env node
var tab = require('tabalot');
tab('hello')
(function() {
console.log('world');
})
tab.parse();
You need to add a
package.json file as well.
The one below will make
app.js executable as
tabtest
{
"name": "tabtest",
"bin": {
"tabtest": "./app.js" // we need a bin name
}
}
To try the app locally just use npm to link it
npm link # will add the app to your path
And install the tab completion
tabtest completion --save # installs the completion to your bash_completion.d folder
If you use zsh you can install it with tabtest completion > ~./zshrc
The app is now installed and ready to be tab completed. Open a shell and try the following
tabtest <tab>
tabtest hello <enter>
world
It is as simple as that.
To complete arguments we just need to pass them to tabalot
tab('hello')
('--world', '-w', ['world', 'welt', 'verden'])
('--debug')
(function(opts) {
console.log(opts);
})
In the above program we just added a boolean argument
--debug
and a
--world argument that should complete to one of the 3 values.
Try running
tabtest <tab>
tabtest hello --<tab><tab> # prints --world --debug
tabtest hello --world <tab><tab> # prints world verden welt
tabtest hello --world v<tab>
tabtest hello --world verden <enter>
The above program will output
{
world: 'verden',
debug: false
}
If you want to complete a positional (or nameless) argument simply omit the name and it will be added as an argument to call function
tab('hello')
(['world', 'verden', 'welt'])
(function(world, opts) {
console.log(world)
})
Try running
tabtest <tab>
tabtest hello <tab><tab> # prints world verden welt
tabtest hello v<tab>
tabtest hello verden <enter>
The above program will output
verden
Instead of passing the static values
['world', 'welt', 'verden'] we can
pass an async function to the completer as well
tab('hello')
('--world', '-w', function(callback) {
callback(null, ['world', 'welt' 'verden']);
})
(function(opts) {
console.log(opts);
})
If you omit the command name from tab that route will be called and tab completed if no one else matches
tab()
('--world', '-w', ['world', 'welt'])
(function() {
console.log('I was called by doing tabtest --world world');
})
Tabalot ships with support for a couple of typical completions. Use these by passing @name as the completer.
tab('hello')
('--file', '@file') // completes a file or directory
('--dir', '@dir') // completes a directory
('--host', '@host') // completes a hostname (by looking at known_hosts)
MIT