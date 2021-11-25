Vue Tables 2 was created to give developers a fully featured tool-set for creating beautiful and useful data tables with Vue.js. Used in hundreds of commercial software applications, Vue Tables 2 is constantly growing, improving and getting new features.
Click here to see the client component in action and fiddle with the various options or here for a rudimentary server component demo.
Install with npm or via CDN, Read More.
Please click here for GitBook documentation.
Users of VueJS 1 should use this package.