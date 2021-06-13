Technical analysis math

Library for calculating technical indicators and overlays. You can choose format of price data from provider and library will return result. It distributed with Typescript, ES6 and ES5.

Check example with plotly library, ccxt data provider and BTC prices from Binance exchange.

Technical Overlays

Function Technical Overlay Tested Developed by Year bb Bollinger Band ✔️️ John Bollinger 1980s dema Double Exponential Moving Average ️ ✔️️ Patrick Mulloy 1994 ema Exponential Moving Average ✔️️ ebb Exponential Bollinger Band ✔️️ Based on Welford's keltner Keltner Channels ✔️️ Chester Keltner 1960 psar Parabolic SAR :suspect: Welles Wilder 1978 sma Simple Moving Average ✔️️ tema Triple Exponential Moving Average ️ ✔️️ Patrick Mulloy 1994 vbp Volume by Price ✔️️ vwap Volume Weighted Average Price ✔️️ James Elkins 1984 zigzag ZigZag Indicator ✔️️ Arthur Merrill 1977

Technical Indicators

Function Technical Indicator Tested Developed by Year adl Accumulation / Distribution line ✔️ Marc Chaikin 1970s atr Average True Range ✔️ Welles Wilder 1978 adx Average Directional Index ✔️ Welles Wilder 1978 bbp Bollinger Bands Percent Bandwidth %B 👌 cci Commodity Channel Index ✔️ Donald Lambert 1980 cho Chaikin Oscillator 👌 Marc Chaikin expdev Exponential Weighted Deviation ✔️ fi Force Index ✔️ kst Know Sure Thing ✔️ macd Moving Average Convergence/Divergence ✔️ Gerald Appel 1979 madev Mean Absolute Deviation ✔️ mfi Money Flow Index (volume-weighted RSI) ✔️ Gene Quong and Avrum Soudack 1989 obv On Balance Volume ✔️ Joseph Granville 1963 roc Rate-of-Change ✔️ rsi Relative Strength Index ✔️ Welles Wilder 1978 stdev Standard Deviation ✔️️ stoch Stochastic Oscillator (Slow/Fast/Full) ✔️ George Lane 1950s stochRsi Combines Stochastics with the RSI ✔️ Welles Wilder 1994 vi Vortex Indicator ✔️ Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman 2010 williams Williams %R ✔️

Error methods

Function Error methods Tested mae Mean Absolute Error ✔️ mape Mean Absulute Percentage Error ✔️ nrmse Normalized Root-Mean-Square Error ✔️ rmse Root-Mean-Square Error ✔️

Price transformations

Function Price transformation Tested trueRange True Range ✔️ typicalPrice Typical Price ✔️

Statistical methods

Function Statistical methods Tested cov Covariation ✔️ cor Correlation ✔️ mean Mean (Average) ✔️ sd Standard deviation ✔️

Correlation matrix

Usage

const ohlcv = [[t,o,h,l,c,v], [t2,o2,h2,l2,c2,v2], ... ,[tN,oN,hN,lN,cN,vN]]; const ta = new TA(ohlcv, TA.exchangeFormat); const emaShort = ta.ema( 10 ); const emaLong = ta.ema( 21 ); const bband = ta.bb( 15 , 2 ); const bbUpper = bband.upper; const bbLower = bband.lower; const smaOpenPrice = TA.sma(ta.$open);

Installation

Install npm package npm i ta-math or add ta-math.js script file on web page.

2do list

basic indicators and overlays

basic indicators and overlays unit tests

unit tests es5 with babel

es5 with babel coverage

coverage good looking example

good looking example migrate to typescript

migrate to typescript fix PSAR

Contributing

Feel free to contribute. Here reference how to implement new indicators. There are test samples in the .xls files, also you can generate testing data with 'generator.py' file. To convert columns into rows in .xls you can use this tool.