The starting point for the Tessel 2 command line interface.

Documentation: Tessel 2 Command Line Interface

Contents

Installation for development

Prerequisites for installation: Node.js and Git.

Clone this repository by entering the following: git clone https://github.com/tessel/t2-cli . Go to the root directory of repository: cd t2-cli . Create a symbolic link: npm link --local .

Windows

You may encounter the following error when executing npm link on windows:

19798 error Windows_NT 6.3 .9600 19799 error argv "C:\\Program Files\

odejs\\\

ode.exe" "C:\\Program Files\

odejs\

ode_modules\

pm\\bin\

pm-cli.js" "link" 19800 error node v0.12.4 19801 error npm v2.10.1 19802 error code ELIFECYCLE 19803 error tessel@0.3.23 postinstall: `tessel install-drivers || true ; tessel trademark || true ` 19803 error Exit status 1 19804 error Failed at the tessel@0.3.23 postinstall script 'tessel install-drivers || true; tessel trademark || true' .

This error occurs because of windows folder permissions. To resolve this make sure you are running cmd or powershell as an administrator and that the permissions on the node_modules folder is set to full control for the user.

Source Tab Completion

For bash users, add this line to your ~/.bashrc or ~/.bash_profile file:

source /PATH/TO/t2-cli/bash_completion

For zsh users, add these lines to your ~/.zshrc file:

fpath=(/PATH/TO/t2-cli $fpath ) autoload -U compinit compinit

Updating

Just run t2 update to make sure you are running the most recent build of OpenWRT and firmware.

Testing

Overview

In order to maintain a reliable code base, there is extensive code coverage and style checking involved with adding to or editing this repo. Grunt is used as the task runner, along with plugins for the following tools:

jshint: used to verify our best practices and prevents us from making mistakes that could lead to hard-to-find bugs, see .jshintrc for our configuration

for our configuration jscs: used to maintain the project's preferred code style, see .jscsrc for our configuration

for our configuration jsbeautifier: used to format code into the repo's preferred style, see Gruntfile.js for our configuration

for our configuration nodeunit: used to create and run unit tests

All of these tasks can be run by entering npm test (an alias for grunt test without needing to have the grunt-cli installed globally) into your command line. Be sure to run this command before pushing new code so JSHint and style errors can be caught as soon as possible.

Writing Tests

Check out the nodeunit documentation for general usage of the library. For this project, there is a global test setup file (found under test/common/bootstrap.js ) for including any dependencies needed to run the various test modules, as well as two simulator modules, RemoteProcessSimulator and TesselSimulator , for simulating command line and hardware interactions in the tests.

Unit tests are found in the test/unit/ directory, named after the feature being tested. A typical unit test looks like the following example:

exports[ 'functionName' ] = { setUp(done) { this .sandbox = sinon.sandbox.create(); this .functionName = this .sandbox.spy(Tessel.prototype, 'functionName' ); this .tessel = TesselSimulator(); done(); }, tearDown(done) { this .tessel.mockClose(); this .sandbox.restore(); done(); }, testName(test) { test.expect( 1 ); this .tessel.functionName(); test.equal( this .functionName.callCount, 1 ); test.done(); } };

Releasing

For all releases, a maintainer will complete the following steps: