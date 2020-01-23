openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

t2-cli

by tessel
0.1.23 (see all)

Tessel 2 Command Line Interface

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

39

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

t2-cli

Greenkeeper badge

Code of Conduct Slack Travis-CI Build Status Appveyor Build status Coverage Status Open Source Helpers

The starting point for the Tessel 2 command line interface.

Documentation: Tessel 2 Command Line Interface

Contents

Installation for development

Prerequisites for installation: Node.js and Git.

  1. Clone this repository by entering the following: git clone https://github.com/tessel/t2-cli.
  2. Go to the root directory of repository: cd t2-cli.
  3. Create a symbolic link: npm link --local.

Windows

You may encounter the following error when executing npm link on windows:

19798 error Windows_NT 6.3.9600
19799 error argv "C:\\Program Files\\nodejs\\\\node.exe" "C:\\Program Files\\nodejs\\node_modules\\npm\\bin\\npm-cli.js" "link"
19800 error node v0.12.4
19801 error npm  v2.10.1
19802 error code ELIFECYCLE
19803 error tessel@0.3.23 postinstall: `tessel install-drivers || true; tessel trademark || true`
19803 error Exit status 1
19804 error Failed at the tessel@0.3.23 postinstall script 'tessel install-drivers || true; tessel trademark || true'.

This error occurs because of windows folder permissions. To resolve this make sure you are running cmd or powershell as an administrator and that the permissions on the node_modules folder is set to full control for the user.

Source Tab Completion

For bash users, add this line to your ~/.bashrc or ~/.bash_profile file:

source /PATH/TO/t2-cli/bash_completion

For zsh users, add these lines to your ~/.zshrc file:

# Add custom completion scripts
fpath=(/PATH/TO/t2-cli $fpath)

# compsys initialization
autoload -U compinit
compinit

Updating

Just run t2 update to make sure you are running the most recent build of OpenWRT and firmware.

Testing

Overview

In order to maintain a reliable code base, there is extensive code coverage and style checking involved with adding to or editing this repo. Grunt is used as the task runner, along with plugins for the following tools:

  • jshint: used to verify our best practices and prevents us from making mistakes that could lead to hard-to-find bugs, see .jshintrc for our configuration
  • jscs: used to maintain the project's preferred code style, see .jscsrc for our configuration
  • jsbeautifier: used to format code into the repo's preferred style, see Gruntfile.js for our configuration
  • nodeunit: used to create and run unit tests

All of these tasks can be run by entering npm test (an alias for grunt test without needing to have the grunt-cli installed globally) into your command line. Be sure to run this command before pushing new code so JSHint and style errors can be caught as soon as possible.

Writing Tests

Check out the nodeunit documentation for general usage of the library. For this project, there is a global test setup file (found under test/common/bootstrap.js) for including any dependencies needed to run the various test modules, as well as two simulator modules, RemoteProcessSimulator and TesselSimulator, for simulating command line and hardware interactions in the tests.

Unit tests are found in the test/unit/ directory, named after the feature being tested. A typical unit test looks like the following example:

// Test dependencies are required and exposed in common/bootstrap.js

// The module name is usually the name of the function being tested, i.e. Tessel.prototype.findAvailableNetworks
exports['functionName'] = {
  // this is called before the each test is run
  setUp(done) {
    // sinon is used to watch and mock parts of the Tessel codebase used by the tested function
    this.sandbox = sinon.sandbox.create();
    this.functionName = this.sandbox.spy(Tessel.prototype, 'functionName');

    // create a new TesselSimulator to be used by this module
    this.tessel = TesselSimulator();

    done();
  },

  // this is called after each test is run, should cleanup all mocks
  tearDown(done) {
    this.tessel.mockClose();
    this.sandbox.restore();
    done();
  },

  // this should be something recognizable and clearly states what outcome of the function is being tested
  testName(test) {
    // the number of assertions the test should expect
    test.expect(1);

    this.tessel.functionName();

    // `equal` is a function passed through by the Node.js `assert` module, see https://github.com/caolan/nodeunit#api-documentation for more info
    // `callCount` is a property from Sinon's spy, see http://sinonjs.org/docs/#spies for more info
    test.equal(this.functionName.callCount, 1);

    // this should always be called when every assertion is done
    test.done();
  }
};

Releasing

For all releases, a maintainer will complete the following steps:

  1. Update the version, commit it, and tag it (all of these things happen with the following command):

    npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

    Where <newversion> is either "major", "minor" or "patch" (currently, we are in pre-1.0 "patch" releases). More than likely, you will type npm version patch.

  2. git push --tags (or git push remote-name --tags, where remote-name is the name of your remote that points to git@github.com:tessel/t2-cli.git)

  3. git push remote-name master

  4. grunt changelog will produce a pre-formatted changelog that looks something like this: 

    | Commit | Message/Description |
| ------ | ------------------- |
| sha    | we fixed stuff      |

    Copy the table to clipboard

  5. Open https://github.com/tessel/t2-cli/releases and click Edit on the right hand side of the "Latest Release":

    Type the tag name into the "Release title" field:

    Paste the changelog into the "Describe this release" field:

    When complete it will look something like this:

  6. Publish updated module to npm:

    If not logged in to npm through the cli, do so: npm login

    Then: npm publish

    Check the npm page to see the latest release!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial