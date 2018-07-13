openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

t-scroll

by tu truong
1.1.10 (see all)

A modern reveal-on-scroll library with useful options and animations. (Animate Elements On Reveal)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

646

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

enter image description here

NPM version Downloads Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Quick start t-scroll

  • Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:crazychicken/t-scroll.git
  • Install with npm: npm install --save-dev t-scroll
  • Install with npm: npm install --save-dev crazychicken/t-scroll
  • Or download the latest release

Demo

http://t-scroll.com/demo.html

Demo Options

http://t-scroll.com/t-animate-options.html

Documentation

http://t-scroll.com/documents.html

How to use

  • First, include CSS files into your HTML head:
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="./public/theme/css/t-scroll.min.css">
  • Include file t-scroll.min.js into the footer.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./public/theme/js/t-scroll.min.js"></script>
  • Set HTML
<div class="zoomIn">"..."</div>
<div class="zoomIn">"..."</div>
  • If you need setTimeout, you need insert the container attribute data-t-show="..."
<div class="zoomIn" data-t-show="1">"..."</div>
<div class="zoomIn" data-t-show="2">"..."</div>
  • Or you want to data-t-show run see first screen. You have to add .t-animated
<div class="box-center">
    <div class="zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show="1"> ... </div>
    <div class="zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show="2"> ... </div>
</div>

Call the function

<script type="text/javascript">
    Tu.tScroll({
      't-element': '.zoomIn'
    })
</script>

Options t-animate

  • bounceIn
  • bounceOut
  • bounceUp
  • bounceDown
  • bounceLeft
  • bounceRight
  • fadeIn
  • fadeUp
  • fadeDown
  • fadeLeft
  • fadeRight
  • fadeUpBig
  • fadeDownBig
  • fadeLeftBig
  • fadeRightBig
  • flip
  • flipX
  • flipY
  • lightSpeedUp
  • lightSpeedRight
  • lightSpeedDown
  • lightSpeedLeft
  • rollUp
  • rollRight
  • rollDown
  • rollLeft
  • rotate
  • rotateUpLeft
  • rotateUpRight
  • rotateDownLeft
  • rotateDownRight
  • slideUp
  • slideDown
  • slideLeft
  • slideRight
  • zoomIn
  • zoomInUp
  • zoomInLeft
  • zoomInDown
  • zoomInRight
  • zoomOut
  • zoomOutUp
  • zoomOutLeft
  • zoomOutDown
  • zoomOutRight

Tree

public/
  └── theme/
      └── css/
      |   └── t-scroll.min.css
      └── js/
            └── t-scroll.min.js
sass/
  ├── // All Folders Sass Files
  └── t-scroll.min.scss // @import 'path sass file your project';

Template full feature list

  • Semantically Correct / Valid HTML Code
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • Javascript / JS6
  • Full project and seed project (build with: Gulp, Sass, Javascript, Npm, Babel)
  • Cross browser compatible ( Internet Explorer 10+, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome etc. )
  • W3C Valid source code, properly formatted and commented
  • Animations CSS3

Creators

Tuds - Crazychicken (CLGT Groups)

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Code and documentation copyright 2017, MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial