Quick start t-scroll

Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:crazychicken/t-scroll.git

Install with npm: npm install --save-dev t-scroll

Install with npm: npm install --save-dev crazychicken/t-scroll

Or download the latest release

Demo

http://t-scroll.com/demo.html

Demo Options

http://t-scroll.com/t-animate-options.html

Documentation

http://t-scroll.com/documents.html

How to use

First, include CSS files into your HTML head:

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "./public/theme/css/t-scroll.min.css" >

Include file t-scroll.min.js into the footer.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./public/theme/js/t-scroll.min.js" > </ script >

Set HTML

< div class = "zoomIn" > "..." </ div > < div class = "zoomIn" > "..." </ div >

If you need setTimeout , you need insert the container attribute data-t-show="..."

< div class = "zoomIn" data-t-show = "1" > "..." </ div > < div class = "zoomIn" data-t-show = "2" > "..." </ div >

Or you want to data-t-show run see first screen. You have to add .t-animated

< div class = "box-center" > < div class = "zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show = "1" > ... </ div > < div class = "zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show = "2" > ... </ div > </ div >

Call the function

< script type = "text/javascript" > Tu.tScroll({ 't-element' : '.zoomIn' }) </ script >

Options t-animate

bounceIn

bounceOut

bounceUp

bounceDown

bounceLeft

bounceRight

fadeIn

fadeUp

fadeDown

fadeLeft

fadeRight

fadeUpBig

fadeDownBig

fadeLeftBig

fadeRightBig

flip

flipX

flipY

lightSpeedUp

lightSpeedRight

lightSpeedDown

lightSpeedLeft

rollUp

rollRight

rollDown

rollLeft

rotate

rotateUpLeft

rotateUpRight

rotateDownLeft

rotateDownRight

slideUp

slideDown

slideLeft

slideRight

zoomIn

zoomInUp

zoomInLeft

zoomInDown

zoomInRight

zoomOut

zoomOutUp

zoomOutLeft

zoomOutDown

zoomOutRight

Tree

public / └── theme/ └── css/ | └── t-scroll. min .css └── js/ └── t-scroll. min .js sass/ ├── └── t-scroll. min .scss

Template full feature list

Semantically Correct / Valid HTML Code

HTML5, CSS3

Javascript / JS6

Full project and seed project (build with: Gulp, Sass, Javascript, Npm, Babel)

Cross browser compatible ( Internet Explorer 10+, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome etc. )

W3C Valid source code, properly formatted and commented

Animations CSS3

Creators

Tuds - Crazychicken (CLGT Groups)

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2017, MIT license.