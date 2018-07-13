git clone git@github.com:crazychicken/t-scroll.git
npm install --save-dev t-scroll
npm install --save-dev crazychicken/t-scroll
http://t-scroll.com/t-animate-options.html
http://t-scroll.com/documents.html
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="./public/theme/css/t-scroll.min.css">
t-scroll.min.js into the footer.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./public/theme/js/t-scroll.min.js"></script>
<div class="zoomIn">"..."</div>
setTimeout, you need insert the container attribute
data-t-show="..."
<div class="zoomIn" data-t-show="1">"..."</div>
<div class="zoomIn" data-t-show="2">"..."</div>
data-t-show run see first screen. You have to add
.t-animated
<div class="box-center">
<div class="zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show="1"> ... </div>
<div class="zoomIn t-animated" data-t-show="2"> ... </div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
Tu.tScroll({
't-element': '.zoomIn'
})
</script>
public/
└── theme/
└── css/
| └── t-scroll.min.css
└── js/
└── t-scroll.min.js
sass/
├── // All Folders Sass Files
└── t-scroll.min.scss // @import 'path sass file your project';
Code and documentation copyright 2017, MIT license.