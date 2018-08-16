Enable node to use custom certificate authorities in conjunction with the bundled root CAs.
Up until version 7, node did not support system-wide installed trusted certificate authorities. It was only possible to specify a custom
CA via the
ca option in the
tls and
https modules, or fallback to using the bundled list of root CAs that
node is compiled with.
Starting with node 7, it's possible to set the
NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable to a single file containing additional root CA
to trust, however it still does not allow programatic addition of several directories and files containing root CAs.
This module enables loading custom CAs to be used in conjunction with the node bundled root CAs.
syswide-cas will auto load root CAs from the file
/etc/ssl/ca-node.pem if it exists.
npm install --save syswide-cas
Add
require('syswide-cas') as soon as possible as it affects all later TLS calls.
// "require('syswide-cas')" immediatley loads CAs from the file /etc/ssl/ca-node.pem if it exists
const syswidecas = require('syswide-cas');
// optionally load all files from a custom directory
syswidecas.addCAs('/my/custom/path/to/certs/dir');
// or multiple directories
syswidecas.addCAs(['/my/custom/path/to/certs/dir1', '/my/other/path/to/certs/dir2']);
// optionally load a file directly
syswidecas.addCAs('/my/custom/path/to/cert.pem');
// or multiple files
syswidecas.addCAs(['/my/custom/path/to/cert1.pem', '/my/other/path/to/cert2.pem']);
const https = require('https');
https.get('https://my.custom.domain.com/with/self/signed/cert');
