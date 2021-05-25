An npm package for webpack bundles that are used as systemjs modules.
systemjs-webpack-interop is an npm package that exports functions that help you create a webpack bundle that is consumable by SystemJS as an in-browser module.
Specifically, the library does two things:
Webpack has several features that are geared towards better interop with SystemJS. Here are relevant links:
libraryTarget: 'system' on that page)
SystemJS on that page)
Note that systemjs-webpack-interop requires systemjs@>=6.
npm install --save systemjs-webpack-interop
# Or
yarn add systemjs-webpack-interop
systemjs-webpack-interop will dynamically set the webpack public path based on the URL that a SystemJS module was downloaded from.
You can set the public path by adding the SystemJSPublicPathWebpackPlugin.
// webpack.config.js
const SystemJSPublicPathWebpackPlugin = require("systemjs-webpack-interop/SystemJSPublicPathWebpackPlugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new SystemJSPublicPathWebpackPlugin({
// optional: defaults to 1
// If you need the webpack public path to "chop off" some of the directories in the current module's url, you can specify a "root directory level". Note that the root directory level is read from right-to-left, with `1` indicating "current directory" and `2` indicating "up one directory":
rootDirectoryLevel: 1,
// ONLY NEEDED FOR WEBPACK 1-4. Not necessary for webpack@5
systemjsModuleName: "@org-name/project-name"
})
]
};
You can also set the public path with code inside of your webpack project.
If you're using at least webpack 5.0.0-beta.15, simply add the following to the very top of your webpack entry file:
/* For a module at http://localhost:8080/dist/js/main.js,
* this will set the webpack public path to be
* http://localhost:8080/dist/js/
*/
import "systemjs-webpack-interop/auto-public-path";
If you need the webpack public path to "chop off" some of the directories in the current module's url, you can specify a "root directory level". Note that the root directory level is read from right-to-left, with
1 indicating "current directory" and
2 indicating "up one directory":
/* For a module at http://localhost:8080/dist/js/main.js,
* this will set the webpack public path to be
* http://localhost:8080/js/
*/
import "systemjs-webpack-interop/auto-public-path/2";
/* For a module at http://localhost:8080/dist/js/main.js,
* this will set the webpack public path to be
* http://localhost:8080/
*/
import "systemjs-webpack-interop/auto-public-path/3";
To set the webpack public path in older versions of webpack, add the following to the very top of your webpack entry file:
import "systemjs-webpack-interop/resource-query-public-path?systemjsModuleName=@org-name/project-name";
To set the root directory level:
import "systemjs-webpack-interop/resource-query-public-path?systemjsModuleName=@org-name/project-name&rootDirectoryLevel=2";
To set the webpack public path in older versions of webpack, you'll need to do two things:
set-public-path.js
/* In your webpack entry file, add the following import as the very very first import. It is important that it is first.
* Here's a link to learn about entry files: https://webpack.js.org/configuration/entry-context/#entry
*/
import "./set-public-path.js";
/* set-public-path.js */
import { setPublicPath } from "systemjs-webpack-interop";
/* Make sure your import map has the name of your module in it. Example:
{
"imports": {
"@org-name/my-module": "https://example.com/dist/js/main.js"
}
}
*/
// __webpack_public_path__ will be set to https://example.com/dist/js/
setPublicPath("foo");
If you need the webpack public path to "chop off" some of the directories in the current module's url, you can specify a "root directory level". Note that the root directory level is read from right-to-left, with
1 indicating "current directory" and
2 indicating "up one directory":
/* For a module at http://localhost:8080/dist/js/main.js,
* this will set the webpack public path to be
* http://localhost:8080/dist/
*/
setPublicPath("foo", 2);
setPublicPath(systemjsModuleName, rootDirectoryLevel = 1)
rootDirectoryLevel indicates which
/ character in the full url string to use as the directory,
scanning the url from right-to-left.
undefined
systemjs-webpack-interop exports NodeJS functions for helping you set up and verify a webpack config so that it works well with SystemJS.
Note that these functions only work if you're using webpack@>=4.30.0. Before that version of webpack,
output.libraryTarget of
"system" did not exist.
// webpack.config.js
const systemjsInterop = require("systemjs-webpack-interop/webpack-config");
// Pass in your webpack config, and systemjs-webpack-interop will make it
// work better with SystemJS
module.exports = systemjsInterop.modifyWebpackConfig({
output: {
filename: "bundle.js"
},
module: {
rules: []
},
devtool: "sourcemap"
});
modifyWebpackConfig(config)
config (optional): A webpack config object. If not provided, a default one will be created for you.
A new, modified webpack config object.
// webpack.config.js
const systemjsInterop = require("systemjs-webpack-interop/webpack-config");
// Pass in your webpack config, and systemjs-webpack-interop will make it
// work better with SystemJS
module.exports = {
output: {
libraryTarget: "system"
},
module: {
rules: [{ parser: { system: false } }]
}
};
// Throws errors if your webpack config won't interop well with SystemJS
systemjsInterop.checkWebpackConfig(module.exports);
checkWebpackConfig(config)
config (required): A webpack config object to be verified. If the config object isn't following best practices for interop with systemjs, and error will be thrown.
undefined if the webpack config is valid, and an Error will be thrown otherwise.