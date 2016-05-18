A build tool for SystemJS Builder that will identify your routes and build separate JS files for each.
Bundling isn't a new concept but with a large applications you have quite a bit of overlap of components between your routes. Typically those bundles would just be looped up into the main momdule. Our bundler is unique in the fact that it identifies potential optimizations and creates micro-bundles. So lets take a look at:
We can see that the
Modal component is used by
Login and
Profile but not by
Admin. We can also see that
Select is used by all the modules. The most optimal way to download this module graph would be to only download
Modal when
Login or
Profile is requested. But you don't want to include it in the main download nor do you want to include it twice in each module. Our bundler identifies the overlap and creates a new module that is shared between those. So the above example results in something like:
This bundler can work with ANY platform, all you need is a route definition and to use SystemJS. At Swimlane we use Angular 1.x in our production application, so we wanted to make it work nicely with Angular. So we created a demo AngularJS + SystemJS seed project that demonstrates this!
In short, the bundler can cut your initial load time to tenths of what it is now without having to manage your bundle definitions!
|Option
|Description
|baseURL
|Base URL of the project
|dest
|Destination folder for the output
|main
|The main file of your application
|destMain
|The destination folder of your main file
|routes
|An array of the file names of the main routes of your project. Each of the routes will have its own bundle
|bundleThreshold
|The ratio of routes including a module over which the module will be bundled in the main bundle. Value must been between 0 and 1. 0.6 means that if 60% of the routes contain a single module, that module will be bundled in the main bundle
|jspmConfigPath
|Path to the systemjs config file
|jspmBrowserPath
|Path to the systemjs browser config file
|sourceMaps
|Build sourceMaps for the bundles
|minify
|Minify the javascript
|mangle
|Mangle javascript variables
|verboseOutput
|Output debug information while tracing and bundling
|ignoredPaths
|Paths that will not be bundled. Put all paths that contain external libraries here
Check the AngularJS + SystemJS seed project for an example configuration.
systemjs-route-bundler is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.