SystemJS Route Bundle Builder

A build tool for SystemJS Builder that will identify your routes and build separate JS files for each.

Concept

Bundling isn't a new concept but with a large applications you have quite a bit of overlap of components between your routes. Typically those bundles would just be looped up into the main momdule. Our bundler is unique in the fact that it identifies potential optimizations and creates micro-bundles. So lets take a look at:

We can see that the Modal component is used by Login and Profile but not by Admin . We can also see that Select is used by all the modules. The most optimal way to download this module graph would be to only download Modal when Login or Profile is requested. But you don't want to include it in the main download nor do you want to include it twice in each module. Our bundler identifies the overlap and creates a new module that is shared between those. So the above example results in something like:

This bundler can work with ANY platform, all you need is a route definition and to use SystemJS. At Swimlane we use Angular 1.x in our production application, so we wanted to make it work nicely with Angular. So we created a demo AngularJS + SystemJS seed project that demonstrates this!

In short, the bundler can cut your initial load time to tenths of what it is now without having to manage your bundle definitions!

Configuration

Option Description baseURL Base URL of the project dest Destination folder for the output main The main file of your application destMain The destination folder of your main file routes An array of the file names of the main routes of your project. Each of the routes will have its own bundle bundleThreshold The ratio of routes including a module over which the module will be bundled in the main bundle. Value must been between 0 and 1. 0.6 means that if 60% of the routes contain a single module, that module will be bundled in the main bundle jspmConfigPath Path to the systemjs config file jspmBrowserPath Path to the systemjs browser config file sourceMaps Build sourceMaps for the bundles minify Minify the javascript mangle Mangle javascript variables verboseOutput Output debug information while tracing and bundling ignoredPaths Paths that will not be bundled. Put all paths that contain external libraries here

Check the AngularJS + SystemJS seed project for an example configuration.

