This project has been deprecated as of SystemJS 2.0. It will continue to support SystemJS 0.21 legacy builds though. Instead, Rollup code splitting builds are encouraged.
SystemJS Builder 0.16 release notes
Note for SystemJS 0.19 support use SystemJS Builder 0.15
Provides a single-file build for SystemJS of mixed-dependency module trees.
Builds ES6 into ES5, CommonJS, AMD and globals into a single file in a way that supports the CSP SystemJS loader as well as circular references.
app.js
import $ from "./jquery.js";
export var hello = 'es6';
jquery.js
define(function() {
return 'this is jquery';
});
Will build the module
app into a bundle containing both
app and
jquery defined through
System.register calls.
Circular references and bindings in ES6, CommonJS and AMD all behave exactly as they should, including maintaining execution order.
npm install systemjs-builder
Ensure that the transpiler is installed separately (
npm install babel-core here).
var path = require("path");
var Builder = require('systemjs-builder');
// optional constructor options
// sets the baseURL and loads the configuration file
var builder = new Builder('path/to/baseURL', 'path/to/system/config-file.js');
builder
.bundle('local/module.js', 'outfile.js')
.then(function() {
console.log('Build complete');
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log('Build error');
console.log(err);
});
Configuration can be injected via
builder.config:
builder.config({
map: {
'a': 'b.js'
}
});
builder.build('a');
To load custom configuration files use
builder.loadConfig:
// `builder.loadConfig` will load config from a file containing `System.config({...})`
builder.loadConfig('./cfg.js')
.then(function() {
// ready to build
});
Multiple config calls can be run, which will combine into the loader configuration.
To reset the loader state and configuration use
builder.reset().
When config was passed into the
new Builder(baseURL, configFile) constructor, the config will be reset to this exact
configFile state.
To make a bundle that is independent of the SystemJS loader entirely, we can make SFX bundles:
builder.buildStatic('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', options);
This bundle file can then be included with a
<script> tag, and no other dependencies would need to be included in the page. You'll likely want your module
to export a global variable when loaded from a script tag, and this can be configured via
globalName. For example
builder.buildStatic('src/NavBar.js', 'dist/NavBarStaticBuild.js', {
globalName: 'NavBar'
});
will cause the output of your module to be assigned to a global variable named
NavBar. If you're making a static bundle, while excluding certain dependencies, those dependencies
will of course need to have already been loaded on your page, with their own global variables exported. You can match these global variables up with your needed dependencies
with
globalDeps. For example
builder.buildStatic('src/NavBar.js - react', 'dist/NavBarStaticBuild.js', {
globalName: 'NavBar',
globalDeps: {
'react': 'React'
}
});
will create a static build of NavBar—without React—which, when loaded via a script tag, exports an eponymous global variable, and assumes the existence of a React global variable, which will be used for the
react dependency.
This would support users with a setup of
<script src='path/to/react.min.js'></script>
<script src='path/to/NavBarStaticBuild.js'></script>
Note that another way of excluding
react would be with
externals.
builder.buildStatic('src/NavBar.js', 'dist/NavBarStaticBuild.js', {
externals: ['react'],
globalName: 'NavBar',
globalDeps: {
'react': 'React'
}
});
This would also exclude react but, if react defined any dependencies which NavBar also defined, those dependencies would be included in the build.
Of course the above explanations involving
globalDeps and
globalName only apply to when your end user loads the static file from a script tag. Since the output is (by default, see below) UMD, a
script loader like SystemJS or requireJS would process it as configured, or via AMD respectively.
By default, the Traceur or Babel runtime are automatically included in the SFX bundle if needed. To exclude the Babel or Traceur runtime set the
runtime build option to false:
builder.buildStatic('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', { runtime: false });
SFX bundles can also be output as a custom module format -
amd,
cjs or
es6 for consumption in different environments.
This is handled via the
format (previously
sfxFormat) option:
builder.buildStatic('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', { format: 'cjs' });
The first module used as input (
myModule.js here) will then have its exports output as the CommonJS exports of the whole SFX bundle itself
when run in a CommonJS environment.
To have globals like
jQuery not included, and included in a separate script tag, set up an adapter module something like:
jquery.js
module.exports = window.jQuery;
As well as an
options.config parameter, it is also possible to specify minification and source maps options:
builder.bundle('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', { minify: true, sourceMaps: true, config: cfg });
Compile time with source maps can also be improved with the
lowResSourceMaps option, where the mapping granularity is per-line instead of per-character:
builder.bundle('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', { sourceMaps: true, lowResSourceMaps: true });
mangle, defaults to true.
globalDefs, object allowing for global definition assignments for dead code removal.
builder.bundle('myModule.js', 'outfile.js', { minify: true, mangle: false, globalDefs: { DEBUG: false } });
sourceMaps, Either boolean value (enable/disable) or string value
'inline' which will inline the SourceMap data as Base64 data URI right in the generated output file (never use in production). (Default is
false)
sourceMapContents, Boolean value that determines if original sources shall be directly included in the SourceMap. Using inline source contents generates truely self contained SourceMaps which will not need to load the external original source files during debugging. (Default is
false; when using
sourceMaps='inline' it defaults
true)
Leave out the
outFile option to run an in-memory build:
builder.bundle('myModule.js', { minify: true }).then(function(output) {
output.source; // generated bundle source
output.sourceMap; // generated bundle source map
output.modules; // array of module names defined in the bundle
});
The
output object above is provided for all builds, including when
outFile is set.
output.modules can be used to directly populate SystemJS bundles configuration.
If loading resources that shouldn't even be traced as part of the build (say an external import), these can be configured with:
builder.config({
meta: {
'resource/to/ignore.js': {
build: false
}
}
});
The framework fetch function can be overridden in order to provide the source for a file manually. This is useful if you want to pre-process the source of a file before using the builder.
var mySource = 'import * from foo; var foo = "bar";'; // get source as a string
builder.bundle('foo.js', {
fetch: function (load, fetch) {
if (load.name.indexOf('foo.js') !== -1) {
return mySource;
} else {
// fall back to the normal fetch method
return fetch(load);
}
}
});
The
load variable describes the file that is trying to be loaded. This is called once for every file that is trying to be fetched, including dependencies.
The
fetch function should return a string.
Both
builder.build and
builder.buildStatic support bundle arithmetic expressions. This allows for the easy construction of custom bundles.
There is also a
builder.trace for building direct trace tree objects, which can be directly passed into
builder.bundle or
builder.buildStatic.
In this example we build all our application code in
app/ excluding the tree
app/corelibs:
var Builder = require('systemjs-builder');
var builder = new Builder({
baseURL: '...',
map: {
} // etc. config
});
builder.bundle('app/* - app/corelibs.js', 'output-file.js', { minify: true, sourceMaps: true });
To build the dependencies in common between two modules, use the
& operator:
builder.bundle('app/page1.js & app/page2.js', 'common.js');
We can then exclude this common bundle in future builds:
builder.bundle('app/componentA.js - common.js', { minify: true, sourceMaps: true });
Build a bundle of all dependencies of the
app/ package excluding anything from
app/ itself.
For this we can use the
[module] syntax which represents a single module instead of all its dependencies as well:
builder.bundle('app/**/* - [app/**/*]', 'dependencies.js', { minify: true, sourceMaps: true });
The above means take the tree of app and all its dependencies, and subtract just the modules in app, thus leaving us with just the tree of dependencies of the app package.
Parentheses are supported, so the following would bundle everything in common with
page1 and
page2, and also everything in common between
page3 and
page4:
builder.bundle('(app/page1.js & app/page2.js) + (app/page3.js & app/page4.js)', 'common.js');
Instead of using the arithmetic syntax, we can construct the trace ourselves.
In this example we build
app/first and
app/second into two separate bundles, while creating a separate shared bundle:
var Builder = require('systemjs-builder');
var builder = new Builder({
// ...
});
Promise.all([builder.trace('app/first.js'), builder.trace('app/second.js')])
.then(function(trees) {
var commonTree = builder.intersectTrees(trees[0], trees[1]);
return Promise.all([
builder.bundle(commonTree, 'shared-bundle.js'),
builder.bundle(builder.subtractTrees(trees[0], commonTree), 'first-bundle.js'),
builder.bundle(builder.subtractTrees(trees[1], commonTree), 'second-bundle.js')
]);
});
MIT