System and OS information library for node.js

This is amazing. Started as a small project just for myself, it now has > 15,000 lines of code, > 500 versions published, up to 4 mio downloads per month, > 60 mio downloads overall. #1 NPM ranking for backend packages.

New Version 5.0

This next major version release 5.0 comes with new functionality and several improvements and changes (some of them are breaking changes!):

added audio: get detailed audio device information

added bluetooth: get detailed bluetooth device information

added dockerImages, dockerVolumes: get detailed information about docker images and volumes

added printer: get information from detected printers

added usb: get detailed usb controller and device information

added wifi interfaces ans connections: extended wifi information

better uuid function to get unique hardware and OS UUIDs

better/extended cpu info detection

better/extended system info detection

Apple Silicon M1 support

better Raspberry-PI detection

systeminformation website updated and extendet with full documentation and examples systeminformation.io

lot of minor improvements

Breaking Changes in version 5: you will see several breaking changes for the sake of a more consistent API interface and to be future proof. Read the detailed version 5 changes.

I did a lot of testing on different platforms and machines but of course there might be some issues that I am not aware of. I would be happy if you inform me when you discover any issues. Issues can be opened here.

Quick Start

Lightweight collection of 50+ functions to retrieve detailed hardware, system and OS information.

simple to use

get detailed information about system, cpu, baseboard, battery, memory, disks/filesystem, network, docker, software, services and processes

supports Linux, macOS, partial Windows, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, SunOS and Android support

no npm dependencies

Attention: this is a node.js library. It is supposed to be used as a backend/server-side library and will definitely not work within a browser.

Installation

$ npm install systeminformation --save

Still need Version 4?

If you need version 4 (for compatibility reasons), you can install version 4 (latest release) like this

$ npm install systeminformation@4 —save

Usage

All functions (except version and time ) are implemented as asynchronous functions. Here a small example how to use them:

const si = require ( 'systeminformation' ); si.cpu() .then( data => console .log(data)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

News and Changes

Latest Activity

(last 7 major and minor version releases)

Version 5.11.0: networkInterfaces() added default property and default parameter

added default property and default parameter Version 5.10.0: basic android support

support Version 5.9.0: graphics() added properties (macOS)

added properties (macOS) Version 5.8.0: disksIO() added waitTime, waitPercent (linux)

added waitTime, waitPercent (linux) Version 5.7.0: diskLayout() added S.M.A.R.T for Windows (if installed)

added S.M.A.R.T for Windows (if installed) Version 5.6.0: cpuTemperature() added added socket and chipset temp (linux)

added added socket and chipset temp (linux) Version 5.5.0: dockerVolumes() added

added Version 5.4.0: dockerImages() added

added Version 5.3.0: osInfo() added remoteSession (win only)

added remoteSession (win only) Version 5.2.0: wifiInterfaces() and wifiConnections() added

and added Version 5.1.0: memLayout() added ECC flag, bios() added language, features (linux)

added ECC flag, added language, features (linux) Version 5.0.0: new version 5 - attention there are some breaking changes. See detailed version 5 changes here.

...

You can find all changes here: detailed changelog

Core concept

Node.js comes with some basic OS information, but I always wanted a little more. So I came up to write this little library. This library is still work in progress. It is supposed to be used as a backend/server-side library (will definitely not work within a browser). It requires node.js version 4.0 and above.

I was able to test it on several Debian, Raspbian, Ubuntu distributions as well as macOS (Mavericks, Yosemite, El Captain, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur) and some Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD and SunOS machines. Not all functions are supported on all operating systems. Have a look at the function reference in the docs to get further details.

If you have comments, suggestions & reports, please feel free to contact me!

I also created a nice little command line tool called mmon (micro-monitor) for Linux and macOS, also available via github and npm

Reference

Function Reference and OS Support

Full function reference with examples can be found at https://systeminformation.io.

1. General

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.version() : string X X X X X lib version (no callback/promise) si.time() {...} X X X X X (no callback/promise) current X X X X X local (server) time uptime X X X X X uptime in number of seconds timezone X X X X X e.g. GMT+0200 timezoneName X X X X X e.g. CEST

2. System (HW)

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.system(cb) {...} X X X X hardware information manufacturer X X X X e.g. 'MSI' model X X X X model/product e.g. 'MS-7823' version X X X X version e.g. '1.0' serial X X X X serial number uuid X X X X UUID sku X X X X SKU number virtual X X X is virtual machine virtualHost X X X virtual host (if virtual) raspberry X optional raspberry revision data si.bios(cb) {...} X X X X bios information vendor X X X X e.g. 'AMI' version X X X X version releaseDate X X X release date revision X X X revision serial X X serial si.baseboard(cb) {...} X X X X baseboard information manufacturer X X X X e.g. 'ASUS' model X X X X model / product name version X X X X version serial X X X X serial number assetTag X X X X asset tag memMax X X X max memory in bytes memSlots X X X memory slots on baseboard si.chassis(cb) {...} X X X X chassis information manufacturer X X X X e.g. 'MSI' model X X X X model / product name type X X X X model / product name version X X X X version serial X X X X serial number assetTag X X X X asset tag sku X SKU number

3. CPU

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.cpu(cb) {...} X X X X CPU information manufacturer X X X X e.g. 'Intel(R)' brand X X X X e.g. 'Core(TM)2 Duo' speed X X X X in GHz e.g. '3.40' speedMin X X X in GHz e.g. '0.80' speedMax X X X X in GHz e.g. '3.90' governor X e.g. 'powersave' cores X X X X # cores physicalCores X X X X # physical cores efficiencyCores X # efficiancy cores (ARM only) performanceCores X # performance cores (ARM only) processors X X X X # processors socket X X X socket type e.g. "LGA1356" vendor X X X X vendor ID family X X X X processor family model X X X X processor model stepping X X X X processor stepping revision X X X revision voltage X voltage flags X X X X CPU flags virtualization X X X X virtualization supported cache X X X X cache in bytes (object) cache.l1d X X X X L1D (data) size cache.l1i X X X X L1I (instruction) size cache.l2 X X X X L2 size cache.l3 X X X X L3 size si.cpuFlags(cb) : string X X X X CPU flags si.cpuCache(cb) {...} X X X X CPU cache sizes l1d X X X X L1D size l1i X X X X L1I size l2 X X X X L2 size l3 X X X X L3 size si.cpuCurrentSpeed(cb) {...} X X X X X current CPU speed (in GHz) avg X X X X X avg CPU speed (all cores) min X X X X X min CPU speed (all cores) max X X X X X max CPU speed (all cores) cores X X X X X CPU speed per core (array) si.cpuTemperature(cb) {...} X X X* X CPU temperature (if supported) main X X X X main temperature (avg) cores X X X X array of temperatures max X X X X max temperature socket X array socket temperatures chipset X chipset temperature

4. Memory

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.mem(cb) {...} X X X X X Memory information (in bytes) total X X X X X total memory in bytes free X X X X X not used in bytes used X X X X X used (incl. buffers/cache) active X X X X X used actively (excl. buffers/cache) buffcache X X X X used by buffers+cache buffers X used by buffers cached X used by cache slab X used by slab available X X X X X potentially available (total - active) swaptotal X X X X X swapused X X X X X swapfree X X X X X si.memLayout(cb) [{...}] X X X X Memory Layout (array) [0].size X X X X size in bytes [0].bank X X X memory bank [0].type X X X X memory type [0].clockSpeed X X X X clock speed [0].formFactor X X X form factor [0].manufacturer X X X X manufacturer [0].partNum X X X X part number [0].serialNum X X X X serial number [0].voltageConfigured X X X voltage conf. [0].voltageMin X X X voltage min [0].voltageMax X X X voltage max

5. Battery

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.battery(cb) {...} X X X X battery information hasBattery X X X X indicates presence of battery cycleCount X X numbers of recharges isCharging X X X X indicates if battery is charging designedCapacity X X X max capacity of battery (mWh) maxCapacity X X X max capacity of battery (mWh) currentCapacity X X X current capacity of battery (mWh) capacityUnit X X X capacity unit (mWh) voltage X X X current voltage of battery (V) percent X X X X charging level in percent timeRemaining X X minutes left (if discharging) acConnected X X X X AC connected type X X battery type model X X model manufacturer X X manufacturer serial X X battery serial

See known issues if you have problem with macOS temperature or windows temperature

6. Graphics

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.graphics(cb) {...} X X X arrays of graphics controllers and displays controllers[] X X X graphics controllers array ...[0].vendor X X X e.g. ATI ...[0].vendorId X vendor ID ...[0].model X X X graphics controller model ...[0].deviceId X device ID ...[0].bus X X X on which bus (e.g. PCIe) ...[0].vram X X X VRAM size (in MB) ...[0].vramDynamic X X X true if dynamicly allocated ram ...[0].external X is external GPU ...[0].cores X Apple silicon only ...[0].metalVersion X Apple Metal Version displays[] X X X monitor/display array ...[0].vendor X monitor/display vendor ...[0].vendorId X vendor ID ...[0].deviceName X e.g. \\.\DISPLAY1 ...[0].model X X X monitor/display model ...[0].productionYear X production year ...[0].serial X serial number ...[0].displayId X display ID ...[0].main X X X true if main monitor ...[0].builtin X X true if built in monitor ...[0].connection X X X e.g. DisplayPort or HDMI ...[0].sizeX X X size in mm horizontal ...[0].sizeY X X size in mm vertical ...[0].pixelDepth X X X color depth in bits ...[0].resolutionX X X X pixel horizontal ...[0].resolutionY X X X pixel vertical ...[0].currentResX X X X current pixel horizontal ...[0].currentResY X X X current pixel vertical ...[0].positionX X display position X ...[0].positionY X display position Y ...[0].currentRefreshRate X X X current screen refresh rate

7. Operating System

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.osInfo(cb) {...} X X X X X OS information platform X X X X X 'linux', 'darwin', 'win32', ... distro X X X X X release X X X X X codename X kernel X X X X X kernel release - same as os.release() arch X X X X X same as os.arch() hostname X X X X X same as os.hostname() fqdn X X X X X FQDN fully qualified domain name codepage X X X X OS build version logofile X X X X X e.g. 'apple', 'debian', 'fedora', ... serial X X X X OS/Host serial number build X X X OS build version servicepack X service pack version uefi X X X X OS started via UEFI hypervisor X hyper-v enabled? (win only) remoteSession X runs in remote session (win only) si.uuid(cb) {...} X X X X X object of several UUIDs os X X X X os specific UUID hardware X X X X hardware specific UUID macs X X X X MAC addresses si.versions(apps, cb) {...} X X X X X version information (kernel, ssl, node, ...)

apps param is optional for detecting

only specific apps/libs

(string, comma separated) si.shell(cb) : string X X X X standard shell si.users(cb) [{...}] X X X X X array of users online [0].user X X X X X user name [0].tty X X X X X terminal [0].date X X X X X login date [0].time X X X X X login time [0].ip X X X X ip address (remote login) [0].command X X X X last command or shell

8. Current Load, Processes & Services

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.currentLoad(cb) {...} X X X X CPU-Load avgLoad X X X average load currentLoad X X X X CPU load in % currentLoadUser X X X X CPU load user in % currentLoadSystem X X X X CPU load system in % currentLoadNice X X X X CPU load nice in % currentLoadIdle X X X X CPU load idle in % currentLoadIrq X X X X CPU load system in % rawCurrentLoad... X X X X CPU load raw values (ticks) cpus[] X X X X current loads per CPU in % + raw ticks si.fullLoad(cb) : integer X X X CPU full load since bootup in % si.processes(cb) {...} X X X X X # running processes all X X X X X # of all processes running X X X X # of all processes running blocked X X X X # of all processes blocked sleeping X X X X # of all processes sleeping unknown X # of all processes unknown status list[] X X X X X list of all processes incl. details ...[0].pid X X X X X process PID ...[0].parentPid X X X X X parent process PID ...[0].name X X X X X process name ...[0].cpu X X X X X process % CPU usage ...[0].cpuu X X X process % CPU usage (user) ...[0].cpus X X X process % CPU usage (system) ...[0].mem X X X X X process memory % ...[0].priority X X X X X process priotity ...[0].memVsz X X X X X process virtual memory size ...[0].memRss X X X X X process mem resident set size ...[0].nice X X X X process nice value ...[0].started X X X X X process start time ...[0].state X X X X X process state (e.g. sleeping) ...[0].tty X X X X tty from which process was started ...[0].user X X X X user who started process ...[0].command X X X X X process starting command ...[0].params X X X X process params ...[0].path X X X X X process path proc X X X X process name pid X X X X PID pids X X X X additional pids cpu X X X X process % CPU mem X X X X process % MEM si.services('mysql, apache2', cb) [{...}] X X X X pass comma separated string of services

pass "*" for ALL services (linux/win only) [0].name X X X X name of service [0].running X X X X true / false [0].startmode X manual, automatic, ... [0].pids X X X X pids [0].cpu X X X process % CPU [0].mem X X X process % MEM si.processLoad('mysql, apache2', cb) [{...}] X X X X pass comma separated string of processes

pass "*" for ALL processes (linux/win only) [0].proc X X X X name of process [0].pids X X X X pids [0].cpu X X X process % CPU [0].mem X X X process % MEM

9. File System

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.diskLayout(cb) [{...}] X X X physical disk layout (array) [0].device X X e.g. /dev/sda [0].type X X X HD, SSD, NVMe [0].name X X X disk name [0].vendor X X vendor/producer [0].size X X X size in bytes [0].bytesPerSector X bytes per sector [0].totalCylinders X total cylinders [0].totalHeads X total heads [0].totalSectors X total sectors [0].totalTracks X total tracks [0].tracksPerCylinder X tracks per cylinder [0].sectorsPerTrack X sectors per track [0].firmwareRevision X X X firmware revision [0].serialNum X X X serial number [0].interfaceType X X SATA, PCIe, ... [0].smartStatus X X X S.M.A.R.T Status (see Known Issues) [0].temperature X S.M.A.R.T temperature [0].smartData X X full S.M.A.R.T data from smartctl

requires at least smartmontools 7.0 si.blockDevices(cb) [{...}] X X X returns array of disks, partitions,

raids and roms [0].name X X X name [0].type X X X type [0].fstype X X X file system type (e.g. ext4) [0].mount X X X mount point [0].size X X X size in bytes [0].physical X X X physical type (HDD, SSD, CD/DVD) [0].uuid X X X UUID [0].label X X X label [0].model X X model [0].serial X X serial [0].removable X X X serial [0].protocol X X protocol (SATA, PCI-Express, ...) si.disksIO(cb) {...} X X current transfer stats rIO X X read IOs on all mounted drives wIO X X write IOs on all mounted drives tIO X X write IOs on all mounted drives rIO_sec X X read IO per sec (* see notes) wIO_sec X X write IO per sec (* see notes) tIO_sec X X total IO per sec (* see notes) rWaitTime X read IO request time (* see notes) wWaitTime X write IO request time (* see notes) tWaitTime X total IO request time (* see notes) rWaitPercent X read IO request time percent (* see notes) wWaitPercent X write IO request time percent (* see notes) tWaitPercent X total IO request time percent (* see notes) ms X X interval length (for per second values) si.fsSize(cb) [{...}] X X X X returns array of mounted file systems [0].fs X X X X name of file system [0].type X X X X type of file system [0].size X X X X sizes in bytes [0].used X X X X used in bytes [0].available X X X X used in bytes [0].use X X X X used in % [0].mount X X X X mount point si.fsOpenFiles(cb) {...} X X X count max/allocated file descriptors max X X X max file descriptors allocated X X X current open files count available X X X count available si.fsStats(cb) {...} X X current transfer stats rx X X bytes read since startup wx X X bytes written since startup tx X X total bytes read + written since startup rx_sec X X bytes read / second (* see notes) wx_sec X X bytes written / second (* see notes) tx_sec X X total bytes reads + written / second ms X X interval length (for per second values)

10. USB

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.usb(cb) [{...}] X X X X get detected USB devices [0].bus X USB bus [0].deviceId X bus device id [0].id X X X internal id [0].name X X X name [0].type X X X name [0].removable X is removable [0].vendor X X vendor [0].manufacturer X X X manifacturer [0].maxPower X max power [0].default X X X is default printer [0].serialNumber X serial number

11. Printer

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.printer(cb) [{...}] X X X X get printer information [0].id X X X internal id [0].name X X X name [0].model X X X model [0].uri X X printer URI [0].uuid X printer UUID [0].status X X X printer status (e.g. idle) [0].local X X X is local printer [0].default X X is default printer [0].shared X X X is shared printer

12. Audio

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.audio(cb) [{...}] X X X X get printer information [0].id X X X internal id [0].name X X X name [0].manufacturer X X X manufacturer [0].revision X revision [0].driver X driver [0].default X X is default [0].channel X X channel e.g. USB, HDMI, ... [0].type X X X type e.g. Speaker [0].in X X is input channel [0].out X X is output channel [0].interfaceType X X X interface type (PCIe, USB, HDMI, ...) [0].status X X X printer status (e.g. idle)

13. Network related functions

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.networkInterfaces(cb) [{...}] X X X X X array of network interfaces

With the 'default' parameter it returns

only the default interface [0].iface X X X X X interface [0].ifaceName X X X X X interface name (differs on Windows) [0].default X X X X X true if this is the default interface [0].ip4 X X X X X ip4 address [0].ip4subnet X X X X X ip4 subnet mask [0].ip6 X X X X X ip6 address [0].ip6subnet X X X X X ip6 subnet mask [0].mac X X X X X MAC address [0].internal X X X X X true if internal interface [0].virtual X X X X X true if virtual interface [0].operstate X X X up / down [0].type X X X wireless / wired [0].duplex X X duplex [0].mtu X X maximum transmission unit [0].speed X X X speed in MBit / s [0].dhcp X X X IP address obtained by DHCP [0].dnsSuffix X X DNS suffix [0].ieee8021xAuth X X IEEE 802.1x auth [0].ieee8021xState X X IEEE 802.1x state [0].carrierChanges X # changes up/down si.networkInterfaceDefault(cb) : string X X X X X get name of default network interface si.networkGatewayDefault(cb) : string X X X X X get default network gateway si.networkStats(ifaces,cb) [{...}] X X X X current network stats of given interfaces

iface list: space or comma separated

iface parameter is optional

defaults to first external network interface,

Pass '*' for all interfaces [0].iface X X X X interface [0].operstate X X X X up / down [0].rx_bytes X X X X received bytes overall [0].rx_dropped X X X X received dropped overall [0].rx_errors X X X X received errors overall [0].tx_bytes X X X X transferred bytes overall [0].tx_dropped X X X X transferred dropped overall [0].tx_errors X X X X transferred errors overall [0].rx_sec X X X X received bytes / second (* see notes) [0].tx_sec X X X X transferred bytes per second (* see notes) [0].ms X X X X interval length (for per second values) si.networkConnections(cb) [{...}] X X X X current network network connections

returns an array of all connections [0].protocol X X X X tcp or udp [0].localAddress X X X X local address [0].localPort X X X X local port [0].peerAddress X X X X peer address [0].peerPort X X X X peer port [0].state X X X X like ESTABLISHED, TIME_WAIT, ... [0].pid X X X X process ID [0].process X X process name si.inetChecksite(url, cb) {...} X X X X X response-time (ms) to fetch given URL url X X X X X given url ok X X X X X status code OK (2xx, 3xx) status X X X X X status code ms X X X X X response time in ms si.inetLatency(host, cb) : number X X X X X response-time (ms) to external resource

host parameter is optional (default 8.8.8.8)

14. Wifi

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.wifiNetworks(cb) [{...}] X X X array of available wifi networks [0].ssid X X X Wifi network SSID [0].bssid X X X BSSID (mac) [0].mode X mode [0].channel X X X channel [0].frequency X X X frequengy in MHz [0].signalLevel X X X signal level in dB [0].quality X X X quaility in % [0].security X X X array e.g. WPA, WPA-2 [0].wpaFlags X X X array of WPA flags [0].rsnFlags X array of RDN flags si.wifiInterfaces(cb) [{...}] X X X array of detected wifi interfaces [0].id X X X ID [0].iface X X X interface [0].model X X X model [0].vendor X X X vendor [0].mac X X X MAC address si.wifiConnections(cb) [{...}] X X X array of active wifi connections [0].id X X X ID [0].iface X X X interface [0].name X X X name [0].mode X X X model [0].bssid X X X BSSID (mac) [0].mode X mode [0].channel X X X channel [0].frequency X X X frequengy in MHz [0].signalLevel X X X signal level in dB [0].quality X X X quaility in % [0].security X X X array e.g. WPA, WPA-2 [0].txRate X X X transfer rate MBit/s

15. Bluetooth

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.bluetoothDevices(cb) [{...}] X X X ... [0].device X device name [0].name X X X name [0].macDevice X X MAC address device [0].macHost X X MAC address host [0].batteryPercent X battery level percent [0].manufacturer X X manufacturer [0].type X X X typoe of bluetooth device [0].connected X X is connected

16. Docker

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.dockerInfo(cb) {...} X X X X X returns general docker info id X X X X X Docker ID containers X X X X X number of containers containersRunning X X X X X number of running containers containersPaused X X X X X number of paused containers containersStopped X X X X X number of stopped containers images X X X X X number of images driver X X X X X driver (e.g. 'devicemapper', 'overlay2') memoryLimit X X X X X has memory limit swapLimit X X X X X has swap limit kernelMemory X X X X X has kernal memory cpuCfsPeriod X X X X X has CpuCfsPeriod cpuCfsQuota X X X X X has CpuCfsQuota cpuShares X X X X X has CPUShares cpuSet X X X X X has CPUShares ipv4Forwarding X X X X X has IPv4Forwarding bridgeNfIptables X X X X X has BridgeNfIptables bridgeNfIp6tables X X X X X has BridgeNfIp6tables debug X X X X X Debug on nfd X X X X X named data networking forwarding daemon oomKillDisable X X X X X out-of-memory kill disabled ngoroutines X X X X X number NGoroutines systemTime X X X X X docker SystemTime loggingDriver X X X X X logging driver e.g. 'json-file' cgroupDriver X X X X X cgroup driver e.g. 'cgroupfs' nEventsListener X X X X X number NEventsListeners kernelVersion X X X X X docker kernel version operatingSystem X X X X X docker OS e.g. 'Docker for Mac' osType X X X X X OSType e.g. 'linux' architecture X X X X X architecture e.g. x86_64 ncpu X X X X X number of CPUs memTotal X X X X X memory total dockerRootDir X X X X X docker root directory httpProxy X X X X X http proxy httpsProxy X X X X X https proxy noProxy X X X X X NoProxy name X X X X X Name labels X X X X X array of labels experimentalBuild X X X X X is experimental build serverVersion X X X X X server version clusterStore X X X X X cluster store clusterAdvertise X X X X X cluster advertise defaultRuntime X X X X X default runtime e.g. 'runc' liveRestoreEnabled X X X X X live store enabled isolation X X X X X isolation initBinary X X X X X init binary productLicense X X X X X product license si.dockerImages(all, cb) [{...}] X X X X X returns array of top level/all docker images [0].id X X X X X image ID [0].container X X X X X container ID [0].comment X X X X X comment [0].os X X X X X OS [0].architecture X X X X X architecture [0].parent X X X X X parent ID [0].dockerVersion X X X X X docker version [0].size X X X X X image size [0].sharedSize X X X X X shared size [0].virtualSize X X X X X virtual size [0].author X X X X X author [0].created X X X X X created date / time [0].containerConfig X X X X X container config object [0].graphDriver X X X X X graph driver object [0].repoDigests X X X X X repo digests array [0].repoTags X X X X X repo tags array [0].config X X X X X config object [0].rootFS X X X X X root fs object si.dockerContainers(all, cb) [{...}] X X X X X returns array of active/all docker containers [0].id X X X X X ID of container [0].name X X X X X name of container [0].image X X X X X name of image [0].imageID X X X X X ID of image [0].command X X X X X command [0].created X X X X X creation time (unix) [0].started X X X X X creation time (unix) [0].finished X X X X X creation time (unix) [0].createdAt X X X X X creation date time string [0].startedAt X X X X X creation date time string [0].finishedAt X X X X X creation date time string [0].state X X X X X created, running, exited [0].ports X X X X X array of ports [0].mounts X X X X X array of mounts si.dockerContainerStats(ids, cb) [{...}] X X X X X statistics for specific containers

container IDs: space or comma separated,

pass '*' for all containers [0].id X X X X X Container ID [0].memUsage X X X X X memory usage in bytes [0].memLimit X X X X X memory limit (max mem) in bytes [0].memPercent X X X X X memory usage in percent [0].cpuPercent X X X X X cpu usage in percent [0].pids X X X X X number of processes [0].netIO.rx X X X X X received bytes via network [0].netIO.wx X X X X X sent bytes via network [0].blockIO.r X X X X X bytes read from BlockIO [0].blockIO.w X X X X X bytes written to BlockIO [0].cpuStats X X X X X detailed cpu stats [0].percpuStats X X X X X detailed per cpu stats [0].memoryStats X X X X X detailed memory stats [0].networks X X X X X detailed network stats per interface si.dockerContainerProcesses(id, cb) [{...}] X X X X X array of processes inside a container [0].pidHost X X X X X process ID (host) [0].ppid X X X X X parent process ID [0].pgid X X X X X process group ID [0].user X X X X X effective user name [0].ruser X X X X X real user name [0].group X X X X X effective group name [0].rgroup X X X X X real group name [0].stat X X X X X process state [0].time X X X X X accumulated CPU time [0].elapsed X X X X X elapsed running time [0].nice X X X X X nice value [0].rss X X X X X resident set size [0].vsz X X X X X virtual size in Kbytes [0].command X X X X X command and arguments si.dockerVolumes(cb) [{...}] returns array of all docker volumes [0].name X X X X X volume name [0].driver X X X X X driver [0].labels X X X X X labels object [0].mountpoint X X X X X mountpoint [0].options X X X X X options [0].scope X X X X X scope [0].created X X X X X created at si.dockerAll(cb) {...} X X X X X list of all containers including their stats

and processes in one single array

17. Virtual Box

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.vboxInfo(cb) [{...}] X X X X X returns array general virtual box info [0].id X X X X X virtual box ID [0].name X X X X X name [0].running X X X X X vbox is running [0].started X X X X X started date time [0].runningSince X X X X X running since (secs) [0].stopped X X X X X stopped date time [0].stoppedSince X X X X X stopped since (secs) [0].guestOS X X X X X Guest OS [0].hardwareUUID X X X X X Hardware UUID [0].memory X X X X X Memory in MB [0].vram X X X X X VRAM in MB [0].cpus X X X X X CPUs [0].cpuExepCap X X X X X CPU exec cap [0].cpuProfile X X X X X CPU profile [0].chipset X X X X X chipset [0].firmware X X X X X firmware [0].pageFusion X X X X X page fusion [0].configFile X X X X X config file [0].snapshotFolder X X X X X snapshot folder [0].logFolder X X X X X log folder path [0].hpet X X X X X HPET [0].pae X X X X X PAE [0].longMode X X X X X long mode [0].tripleFaultReset X X X X X triple fault reset [0].apic X X X X X APIC [0].x2Apic X X X X X X2APIC [0].acpi X X X X X ACPI [0].ioApic X X X X X IOAPIC [0].biosApicMode X X X X X BIOS APIC mode [0].bootMenuMode X X X X X boot menu Mode [0].bootDevice1 X X X X X bootDevice1 [0].bootDevice2 X X X X X bootDevice2 [0].bootDevice3 X X X X X bootDevice3 [0].bootDevice4 X X X X X bootDevice4 [0].timeOffset X X X X X time Offset [0].rtc X X X X X RTC

16. "Get All / Observe" - functions

Function Result object Linux BSD Mac Win Sun Comments si.getStaticData(cb) {...} X X X X X all static data at once si.getDynamicData(srv,iface,cb) {...} X X X X X all dynamic data at once

Specify services and interfaces to monitor

Defaults to first external network interface

Pass "" for ALL services (linux/win only)

Pass "" for ALL network interfaces si.getAllData(srv,iface,cb) {...} X X X X X all data at once

Specify services and interfaces to monitor

Defaults to first external network interface

Pass "" for ALL services (linux/win only)

Pass "" for ALL network interfaces si.get(valueObject,cb) {...} X X X X X get partial system info data at once

In valueObject you can define

all values, you want to get back

(see documentation for details) si.observe(valueObject,interval,cb) - X X X X X Observe a defined value object

call callback on changes

polling interval in milliseconds

cb: Asynchronous Function Calls (callback)

Remember: all functions (except version and time ) are implemented as asynchronous functions! There are now three ways to consume them:

Callback Style

const si = require ( 'systeminformation' ); si.cpu( function ( data ) { console .log( 'CPU Information:' ); console .log( '- manufucturer: ' + data.manufacturer); console .log( '- brand: ' + data.brand); console .log( '- speed: ' + data.speed); console .log( '- cores: ' + data.cores); console .log( '- physical cores: ' + data.physicalCores); console .log( '...' ); })

Promises

Promises Style is new in version 3.0.

When omitting callback parameter (cb), then you can use all function in a promise oriented way. All functions (except of version and time ) are returning a promise, that you can consume:

const si = require ( 'systeminformation' ); si.cpu() .then( data => { console .log( 'CPU Information:' ); console .log( '- manufucturer: ' + data.manufacturer); console .log( '- brand: ' + data.brand); console .log( '- speed: ' + data.speed); console .log( '- cores: ' + data.cores); console .log( '- physical cores: ' + data.physicalCores); console .log( '...' ); }) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Async / Await

Using async / await (available since node v7.6)

Since node v7.6 you can also use the async / await pattern. The above example would then look like this:

const si = require ( 'systeminformation' ); async function cpuData ( ) { try { const data = await si.cpu(); console .log( 'CPU Information:' ); console .log( '- manufucturer: ' + data.manufacturer); console .log( '- brand: ' + data.brand); console .log( '- speed: ' + data.speed); console .log( '- cores: ' + data.cores); console .log( '- physical cores: ' + data.physicalCores); console .log( '...' ); } catch (e) { console .log(e) } }

Known Issues

macOS - Temperature Sensor

To be able to measure temperature on macOS I created a little additional package. Due to some difficulties in NPM with optionalDependencies I unfortunately was getting unexpected warnings on other platforms. So I decided to drop this optional dependency for macOS - so by default, you will not get correct values.

This additional package will unfortunately NOT work on Apple Silicon M1 machines.

But if you need to detect macOS temperature just run the following additional installation command:

$ npm install osx-temperature-sensor --save

systeminformation will then detect this additional library and return the temperature when calling systeminformations standard function cpuTemperature()

Windows Temperature, Battery, ...

wmic - which is used to determine temperature and battery sometimes needs to be run with admin privileges. So if you do not get any values, try to run it again with according privileges. If you still do not get any values, your system might not support this feature. In some cases we also discovered that wmic returned incorrect temperature values.

Linux Temperature

In some cases you need to install the Linux sensors package to be able to measure temperature e.g. on DEBIAN based systems by running sudo apt-get install lm-sensors

Linux S.M.A.R.T. Status

To be able to detect S.M.A.R.T. status on Linux you need to install smartmontools . On DEBIAN based Linux distributions you can install it by running sudo apt-get install smartmontools

Windows Encoding Issues

I now reimplemented all windows functions to avoid encoding problems (special chacarters). And as Windows 11 now droppend wmic support, I had to move completely to powershell . Be sure that powershell version 5+ is installed on your machine. On older Windows versions (7, 8) you might still see encoding problems due to the old powershell version.

*: Additional Notes

In fsStats() , disksIO() and networkStats() the results / sec. values (rx_sec, IOPS, ...) are calculated correctly beginning with the second call of the function. It is determined by calculating the difference of transferred bytes / IOs divided by the time between two calls of the function.

The first time you are calling one of these functions, you will get -1 for transfer rates. The second time, you should then get statistics based on the time between the two calls ...

So basically, if you e.g. need a value for network stats every second, your code should look like this:

const si = require ( 'systeminformation' ); setInterval( function ( ) { si.networkStats().then( data => { console .log(data); }) }, 1000 )

Beginning with the second call, you get network transfer values per second.

Finding new issues

I am happy to discuss any comments and suggestions. Please feel free to contact me if you see any possibility of improvement!

If you have ideas or comments, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Happy monitoring!

Sincerely,

Sebastian Hildebrandt, +innovations

Credits

Written by Sebastian Hildebrandt sebhildebrandt

Contributors

Guillaume Legrain glegrain

Riccardo Novaglia richy24

Quentin Busuttil Buzut

lapsio lapsio

csy csy

Tiago Roldão tiagoroldao

dragonjet dragonjet

Adam Reis adamreisnz

Jimi M ItsJimi

Git² GitSquared

weiyin weiyin

Jorai Rijsdijk Erackron

Rasmus Porsager porsager

Nathan Patten nrpatten

Juan Campuzano juancampuzano

Ricardo Polo ricardopolo

Miłosz Dźwigała mily20001

cconley717 cconley717

Maria Camila Cubides MariaCamilaCubides

Aleksander Krasnicki plakak

Alexis Tyler OmgImAlexis

Simon Smith si458

OSX Temperature: credits here are going to:

Frank Stock pcafstockf - for his work on smc-code

Copyright Information

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Apple, macOS, OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Node.js is a trademark of Joyent Inc., Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation, AMD is a trademark of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Raspberry Pi is a trademark of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Debian is a trademark of the Debian Project, Ubuntu is a trademark of Canonical Ltd., FreeBSD is a registered trademark of The FreeBSD Foundation, NetBSD is a registered trademark of The NetBSD Foundation, Docker is a trademark of Docker, Inc., Sun, Solaris, OpenSolaris and registered trademarks of Sun Microsystems, VMware is a trademark of VMware Inc, Virtual Box is a trademark of Oracle Corporation, Xen is a registered trademark of Xen Project, QEMU is a trademark of Fabrice Bellard, bochs is a trademark of The Bochs Project, USB and USB Logo are trademarks of USB Implementation Forum, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Logo are trademarks of Bluetooth SIG.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

License