Node.js module for native bindings to the dearly beloved systemd-journald.

Example

This example will start an ExpressJS server. Open your browser and visit: http://localhost:3000/{a}/{b}

The server will return the result of a divided by b . You feel subversive and may want to try b equals zero?! ;)

const Journald = require ( 'systemd-journald' ); const app = require ( 'express' )(); const log = new Journald({ syslog_identifier : 'awesome-divide' }); app.get( '/:a/:b' , (req, res) => { try { let a = parseInt (req.params.a); let b = parseInt (req.params.b); let q = a / b; if ( isNaN (q) || q === Infinity ) throw new Error ( 'No number!' ); res.end(q.toString()); log.debug( 'Just answered a request' , { 'dividend' : a, 'divisor' : b, 'quotient' : q, 'remote_addr' : req.connection.remoteAddress }); } catch (e) { log.err(e); res.status( 400 ).end(e.message); } }); app.listen( 3000 );

Installation

Install build dependencies

Debian-flavoured Linux distributions:

sudo apt-get install build-essential \ pkg-config \ libsystemd-dev

RHEL 7 flavoured Linux distributions:

sudo yum install gcc gcc-c++ make git \ systemd-devel

NPM Install

In all cases, once the build dependencies are installed:

npm install systemd-journald --save

API

const Journald = require ( 'systemd-journald' ); const log = new Journald( defaultFields ); log.emerg( message, fields ); log.alert( message, fields ); log.crit( message, fields ); log.err( message, fields ); log.warning( message, fields ); log.notice( message, fields ); log.info( message, fields ); log.debug( message, fields );

message : String or instance of Error.

: String or instance of Error. fields : Further key-value data attached to the journal. Nested objects will be also included in the journal. Keys will be converted to upper-case. {'obj': {'nested': 'Chuck Norris'}} will become OBJ_NESTED=Chuck Norris . Quite handy for filtering the journal.

: Further key-value data attached to the journal. Nested objects will be also included in the journal. Keys will be converted to upper-case. will become . Quite handy for filtering the journal. defaultFields : Fields attached to every entry. They may be overridden by fields .

Acknowledgement

Sepcial thanks to:

ianare for improving compatibility with older systemd versions.

jez9999 for making this module immune to future changes of syslog levels.

Z3TA is responsible for CODE_FILE , CODE_FUNC and CODE_LINE being settable by the fields parameter.

, and being settable by the parameter. bryanburgers introduced the idea of default fields.

spion for introducing compatibility with NodeJS 12 while preserving compatibility down to Node 0.10.

GaikwadPratik for porting this module from NAN to Node-API.

I owe you a drink!

This module has been written after some unsuccessful attempts to get the module journald version 0.0.5 working under NodeJS 4.x / 5.x. Due to massive API changes of the v8 engine this module is fully broken from the point of view of recent NodeJS releases. So I rewrote it - this time with a little help of Native Abstractions for Node.js (nan). The nice guys from nan promised to ensure compatibility even on future API changes of v8. We will see ;)

Update: They've kept the promise - but we've changed to the on-board solution for native modules: Node-API. We hope to have even less problems with keeping this module compatible to NodeJS.