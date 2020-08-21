systemd for Node.js

Adds support for running node.js as a socket-activated service under systemd.

More info on the how and why: https://rocketeer.be/articles/deploying-node-js-with-systemd/

For more background on socket activation: http://0pointer.de/blog/projects/socket-activation.html

Obviously, this will only work on Linux distributions with systemd (such as Fedora).

Usage

You can install the latest version via npm:

$ npm install systemd

Require the systemd module and pass 'systemd' as a parameter to listen():

require ( 'systemd' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Hello World

' ); }).listen( 'systemd' );

Install a systemd socket file (e.g.: /etc/systemd/system/node-hello.socket):

[Socket] ListenStream = 1337 [Install] WantedBy =sockets.target

Install a systemd service file (e.g.: /etc/systemd/system/node-hello.service):

[Service] ExecStart =/path/to/bin/node /path/to/hello.js StandardOutput =syslog User =nobody Group =nobody

Be sure to substitute the paths to node and your script!

⚠ Run node directly or make sure your startup helper scripts can hand over the sockets. npm start probably won't work. Reload the systemd daemon so that it picks up the new unit files:

$ systemctl --system daemon-reload

Enable and start the socket:

$ systemctl enable node-hello.socket $ systemctl start node-hello.socket

Check the status of the socket:

$ systemctl status node-hello.socket node-hello.socket Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/node-hello.socket) Active: active (listening) since Sat, 15 Oct 2011 20:27:47 +0200; 2s ago CGroup: name=systemd:/system/node-hello.socket

Great, it's running!

Check the status of the service, not running yet:

$ systemctl status node-hello.service node-hello.service Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/node-hello.service) Active: inactive (dead) CGroup: name=systemd:/system/node-hello.service

Do a request to your service:

$ curl -i http://localhost:1337/ HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/plain Connection: keep-alive Transfer-Encoding: chunked Hello World

Check again, now it will be running:

$ systemctl status node-hello.service node-hello.service Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/node-hello.service) Active: active (running) since Sat, 15 Oct 2011 20:32:10 +0200; 38s ago Main PID: 1159 (node) CGroup: name=systemd:/system/node-hello.service └ 1159 /path/to/bin/node /path/to/hello.js

Only listen to systemd when running under systemd

You can make the systemd usage conditional by checking for the systemd environment variable:

var http = require ( 'http' ); require ( 'systemd' ); var port = process.env.LISTEN_PID > 0 ? 'systemd' : 1337 ; http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Hello World

' ); }).listen(port);

This makes it possible to run the script stand-alone in development, yet use systemd when started through systemd.

Contributing

A jshint file is included to check code style.

Before submitting a pull request, please check your code. For convenience, I've also added a grunt file.

Install the dev dependencies:

$ npm install --dev

Install the grunt cli if you haven't already done so:

$ npm -g install grunt-cli

Run it:

$ grunt

License