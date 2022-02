for those who need Sleep() just like me.

31 january 2017 | UPDATE: NO LONGER REQUIRES CHILD PROCESS, using deasync instead.

@package system-sleep @version 1.2 @author Jochem Stoel ( http : @license don't involve me

will make the system wait xxx milliseconds.

can be used to delay script execution.

is often used to relax the system in between resource intensive tasks.

works on every platform x86 + x64 Windows / Linux / OSX

Existing sleep() solutions use a blocking while loop which uses 100% CPU. This is incredibly stupid.

Also, many sleep() solutions are only for Windows or only for Linux.

Install using NPM

npm install system-sleep

Use

var sleep = require ( 'system-sleep' ); sleep( 5000 );

Test

Prints variable y to the console every 1 second during 10 seconds.