Node lib for getting system font families (all TTF and OTF) using pure JavaScript.

Installation

$ npm install system -font-families

Modern Usage

import SystemFonts from 'system-font-families' ; const systemFonts = new SystemFonts(); systemFonts.getFonts().then( ( res ) => { }, ( err ) => ); const fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();

Older Usage

var SystemFonts = require ( 'system-font-families' ). default ; var systemFonts = new SystemFonts(); systemFonts.getFonts().then( function (res) { }, function (err) { } ); var fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();

Notice

This library will not throw an error if it finds a bad or incomplete font. It is designed to skip over any fonts which it has trouble reading.

npm Scripts

Run the tests:

npm test

Re-compile the source code:

npm run build

Watch the src directory and automatically recompile on changes:

npm run watch

Contributions

Contributions are welcome! If you have any issues and/or contributions you would like to make, feel free to file an issue and/or issue a pull reuqest.

License

Apache License Version 2.0

Copyright (c) 2016 by Ryan Burgett.