sff

system-font-families

by Ryan
0.6.0 (see all)

Node lib for getting a list of all the user's TTF and OTF font families.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

510

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

system-font-families

Node lib for getting system font families (all TTF and OTF) using pure JavaScript.

Installation

$ npm install system-font-families

Modern Usage

import SystemFonts from 'system-font-families';

const systemFonts = new SystemFonts();

// asynchronous
systemFonts.getFonts().then(
  (res) => {
    // res is an array of font family strings
    // do something with the response
  },
  (err) => // handle the error
);

// synchronous
const fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();

Older Usage

var SystemFonts = require('system-font-families').default;

var systemFonts = new SystemFonts();

// asynchronous
systemFonts.getFonts().then(
  function(res) {
    // do something with the response
  },
  function(err) {
    // handle the error
  }
);

// synchronous
var fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();

Notice

This library will not throw an error if it finds a bad or incomplete font. It is designed to skip over any fonts which it has trouble reading.

npm Scripts

Run the tests:

$ npm test

Re-compile the source code:

$ npm run build

Watch the src directory and automatically recompile on changes:

$ npm run watch

Contributions

Contributions are welcome! If you have any issues and/or contributions you would like to make, feel free to file an issue and/or issue a pull reuqest.

License

Apache License Version 2.0

Copyright (c) 2016 by Ryan Burgett.

