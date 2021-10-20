Node lib for getting system font families (all TTF and OTF) using pure JavaScript.
$ npm install system-font-families
import SystemFonts from 'system-font-families';
const systemFonts = new SystemFonts();
// asynchronous
systemFonts.getFonts().then(
(res) => {
// res is an array of font family strings
// do something with the response
},
(err) => // handle the error
);
// synchronous
const fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();
var SystemFonts = require('system-font-families').default;
var systemFonts = new SystemFonts();
// asynchronous
systemFonts.getFonts().then(
function(res) {
// do something with the response
},
function(err) {
// handle the error
}
);
// synchronous
var fontList = systemFonts.getFontsSync();
This library will not throw an error if it finds a bad or incomplete font. It is designed to skip over any fonts which it has trouble reading.
Run the tests:
$ npm test
Re-compile the source code:
$ npm run build
Watch the
src directory and automatically recompile on changes:
$ npm run watch
Contributions are welcome! If you have any issues and/or contributions you would like to make, feel free to file an issue and/or issue a pull reuqest.
Apache License Version 2.0
Copyright (c) 2016 by Ryan Burgett.