openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

syslog-pro

by Craig Yamato
1.0.0 (see all)

A NodeJS Syslog module with support for RFC3164, RFC5424, LEEF, and CEF formatted messages over UDP, TCP or TLS transport

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SyslogPro

Build Status Coverage Status

Site | Docs | Wiki | Code of Conduct

A pure Javascript Syslog module with support for RFC3164, RFC5424, IBM LEEF (Log Event Extended Format), and HP CEF (Common Event Format) formatted messages. SyslogPro has transport options for UDP, TCP, and TLS. TLS includes support for Server and Client certificate authorization. For unformatted and RFC messages there is support for Basic and Extended ANSI coloring. RFC5424 Structured Data is also included in the module. All 28 standard CEF Extensions are included in the default CEF class. All 45 standard LEEF Attributes are included in the default LEEF class. It is the goal of this project is for every release to offer full code coverage unit testing and documentation.

Please see the full JSDoc for usage and options: https://cyamato.github.io/SyslogPro/.

News

Installation

  npm install --save syslog-pro

Usage

  const SyslogPro = require('syslog-pro');
  let syslog = new SyslogPro.Syslog({
    target: 'localhost',
    protocol: 'udp',
    format: 'rfc5424'
  });
  syslog.rfc5424.info('My Message');

Optionally you can create each class or class options to pass to SyslogPro to create formatted messages or use directly

RFC3164

  let rfc3164 = new SyslogPro.RFC3164({
    applicationName: 'MyApp',
    color: true,
    extendedColor: true,
    server: {
      target: 'myServer.fqdn'
    }
  });
  rfc3164.info('My Message');

RFC5424

  let rfc5424 = new SyslogPro.RFC5424({
    applicationName: 'MyApp',
    timestamp: true,
    includeStructuredData: true
    color: true,
    extendedColor: true,
    server: {
      target: 'myServer.fqdn'
    }
  });
  rfc5424.info('My Message');

LEEF (Log Event Extended Format)

  let leef = new SyslogPro.LEEF({
    vendor: 'acme',
    product: 'doohickey1000',
    version: 'alpha',
    eventId: 'hack',
    attributes: {
      cat: 'CC Databreach'
    },
    server: {
      target: 'myServer.fqdn'
    }
  })
      .send()
          .then((result) => {})
          .catch((error) => {
            console.log(error);
          });

CEF (Common Event Format)

  let cef = new SyslogPro.CEF({
    deviceVendor: 'acme',
    deviceProduct: 'doohickey1000',
    deviceVersion: 'alpha',
    deviceEventClassId: 'hack',
    name: 'My Reporting Service',
    severity: 'High',
    extensions: {
      rawEvent: 'CC Databreach'
    },
    server: {
      target: 'myServer.fqdn'
    }
  })
      .send()
          .then((result) => {})
          .catch((error) => {
            console.log(error);
          });

API

For more details see:

Test

  npm test

Contributing

Please try to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial