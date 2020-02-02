Site | Docs | Wiki | Code of Conduct
A pure Javascript Syslog module with support for RFC3164, RFC5424, IBM LEEF (Log Event Extended Format), and HP CEF (Common Event Format) formatted messages. SyslogPro has transport options for UDP, TCP, and TLS. TLS includes support for Server and Client certificate authorization. For unformatted and RFC messages there is support for Basic and Extended ANSI coloring. RFC5424 Structured Data is also included in the module. All 28 standard CEF Extensions are included in the default CEF class. All 45 standard LEEF Attributes are included in the default LEEF class. It is the goal of this project is for every release to offer full code coverage unit testing and documentation.
Please see the full JSDoc for usage and options: https://cyamato.github.io/SyslogPro/.
npm install --save syslog-pro
const SyslogPro = require('syslog-pro');
let syslog = new SyslogPro.Syslog({
target: 'localhost',
protocol: 'udp',
format: 'rfc5424'
});
syslog.rfc5424.info('My Message');
Optionally you can create each class or class options to pass to SyslogPro to create formatted messages or use directly
RFC3164
let rfc3164 = new SyslogPro.RFC3164({
applicationName: 'MyApp',
color: true,
extendedColor: true,
server: {
target: 'myServer.fqdn'
}
});
rfc3164.info('My Message');
RFC5424
let rfc5424 = new SyslogPro.RFC5424({
applicationName: 'MyApp',
timestamp: true,
includeStructuredData: true
color: true,
extendedColor: true,
server: {
target: 'myServer.fqdn'
}
});
rfc5424.info('My Message');
LEEF (Log Event Extended Format)
let leef = new SyslogPro.LEEF({
vendor: 'acme',
product: 'doohickey1000',
version: 'alpha',
eventId: 'hack',
attributes: {
cat: 'CC Databreach'
},
server: {
target: 'myServer.fqdn'
}
})
.send()
.then((result) => {})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
CEF (Common Event Format)
let cef = new SyslogPro.CEF({
deviceVendor: 'acme',
deviceProduct: 'doohickey1000',
deviceVersion: 'alpha',
deviceEventClassId: 'hack',
name: 'My Reporting Service',
severity: 'High',
extensions: {
rawEvent: 'CC Databreach'
},
server: {
target: 'myServer.fqdn'
}
})
.send()
.then((result) => {})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
npm test
Please try to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.