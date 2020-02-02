SyslogPro

A pure Javascript Syslog module with support for RFC3164, RFC5424, IBM LEEF (Log Event Extended Format), and HP CEF (Common Event Format) formatted messages. SyslogPro has transport options for UDP, TCP, and TLS. TLS includes support for Server and Client certificate authorization. For unformatted and RFC messages there is support for Basic and Extended ANSI coloring. RFC5424 Structured Data is also included in the module. All 28 standard CEF Extensions are included in the default CEF class. All 45 standard LEEF Attributes are included in the default LEEF class. It is the goal of this project is for every release to offer full code coverage unit testing and documentation.

Please see the full JSDoc for usage and options: https://cyamato.github.io/SyslogPro/.

News

⚠ Please note that at present, the 0.1.x version of the SDK requires Node 10.6 or later.

This module makes use of ECMA-262 Promise and the DNS Promises API.

APIs do not support the callback model and only return promises.

Installation

npm install --save syslog-pro

Usage

const SyslogPro = require ( 'syslog-pro' ); let syslog = new SyslogPro.Syslog({ target : 'localhost' , protocol : 'udp' , format : 'rfc5424' }); syslog.rfc5424.info( 'My Message' );

Optionally you can create each class or class options to pass to SyslogPro to create formatted messages or use directly

RFC3164

let rfc3164 = new SyslogPro.RFC3164({ applicationName : 'MyApp' , color : true , extendedColor : true , server : { target : 'myServer.fqdn' } }); rfc3164.info( 'My Message' );

RFC5424

let rfc5424 = new SyslogPro.RFC5424({ applicationName : 'MyApp' , timestamp : true , includeStructuredData : true color : true , extendedColor : true , server : { target : 'myServer.fqdn' } }); rfc5424.info( 'My Message' );

LEEF (Log Event Extended Format)

let leef = new SyslogPro.LEEF({ vendor : 'acme' , product : 'doohickey1000' , version : 'alpha' , eventId : 'hack' , attributes : { cat : 'CC Databreach' }, server : { target : 'myServer.fqdn' } }) .send() .then( ( result ) => {}) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

CEF (Common Event Format)

let cef = new SyslogPro.CEF({ deviceVendor : 'acme' , deviceProduct : 'doohickey1000' , deviceVersion : 'alpha' , deviceEventClassId : 'hack' , name : 'My Reporting Service' , severity : 'High' , extensions : { rawEvent : 'CC Databreach' }, server : { target : 'myServer.fqdn' } }) .send() .then( ( result ) => {}) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

API

For more details see:

Test

npm test

Contributing

Please try to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.