This module is a pure JavaScript implementation of the BSD Syslog Protocol RFC 3164 and the Syslog Protocol RFC 5424.
This module is installed using node package manager (npm):
npm install syslog-client
It is loaded using the
require() function:
var syslog = require("syslog-client");
TCP or UDP clients can then be created to log messages to remote hosts.
var client = syslog.createClient("127.0.0.1");
client.log("example message");
The following sections describe constants exported and used by this module.
This object contains constants for all valid values for the
transport
attribute passed to the
options argument for the
createClient() function.
The following constants are defined in this object:
Tcp
Udp
Tls
Unix
This object contains constants for all valid values for the
facility
attribute passed to the
options argument for the
log() method on the
Client class. The following constants are defined in this object:
Kernel - 0
User - 1
Mail - 2
System - 3
Daemon - 3
Auth - 4
Syslog - 5
Lpr - 6
News - 7
Uucp - 8
Cron - 9
Authpriv - 10
Ftp - 11
Audit - 13
Alert - 14
Local0 - 16
Local1 - 17
Local2 - 18
Local3 - 19
Local4 - 20
Local5 - 21
Local6 - 22
Local7 - 23
This object contains constants for all valid values for the
severity
attribute passed to the
options argument for the
log() method on the
Client class. The following constants are defined in this object:
Emergency - 0
Alert - 1
Critical - 2
Error - 3
Warning - 4
Notice - 5
Informational - 6
Debug - 7
All messages are sent using an instance of the
Client class. This
module exports the
createClient() function which is used to create
instances of the
Client class.
The
createClient() function instantiates and returns an instance of the
Client class:
// Default options
var options = {
syslogHostname: os.hostname(),
transport: syslog.Transport.Udp,
port: 514
};
var client = syslog.createClient("127.0.0.1", options);
The optional
target parameter defaults to
127.0.0.1. The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following items:
port - TCP or UDP port to send messages to, defaults to
514
syslogHostname - Value to place into the
HOSTNAME part of the
HEADER
part of each message sent, defaults to
os.hostname()
tcpTimeout - Number of milliseconds to wait for a connection attempt to
the specified Syslog target, and the number of milliseconds to wait for
TCP acknowledgements when sending messages using the TCP transport,
defaults to
10000 (i.e. 10 seconds)
transport - Specify the transport to use, can be either
syslog.Transport.Udp or
syslog.Transport.Tcp or
syslog.Transport.Unix, defaults to
syslog.Transport.Udp
facility - set default for
client.log(); default is
syslog.Facility.Local0.
severity - set default for
client.log(); default is
syslog.Severity.Informational.
rfc3164 - set to false to use RFC 5424
syslog header format; default is true for the older RFC 3164
format.
appName - set the APP-NAME field when using
rfc5424; default uses
process.title
dateFormatter - change the default date formatter when using
rfc5424; interface:
function(date) { return string; }; defaults to
function(date) { return date.toISOString(); }
udpBindAddress - set to bind an UDP socket only on a specific address; default node behavior is to bind to
0.0.0.0 (all network adresses of the machine)
For Unix sockets (TCP only), set
target to the path of Unix socket.
The
close event is emitted by the client when the clients underlying TCP or
UDP socket is closed.
No arguments are passed to the callback.
The following example prints a message to the console when a clients underlying TCP or UDP socket is closed:
client.on("close", function () {
console.log("socket closed");
});
The
error event is emitted by the client when the clients underlying TCP or
UDP socket emits an error.
The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - An instance of the
Error class, the exposed
message attribute
will contain a detailed error message.
The following example prints a message to the console when an error occurs with a clients underlying TCP or UDP socket:
client.on("error", function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
The
close() method closes the clients underlying TCP or UDP socket. This
will result in the
close event being emitted by the clients underlying TCP
or UDP socket which is passed through to the client, resulting in the client
also emitting a
close event.
The following example closes a clients underlying TCP or UDP socket:
client.close();
The
log() method sends a Syslog message to a remote host.
The
message parameter is a string containing the message to be logged.
The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following
items:
facility - Either one of the constants defined in the
syslog.Facility
object or the facility number to use for the message, defaults to
syslog.Facility.Local0 (see
syslog.createClient())
severity - Either one of the constants defined in the
syslog.Severity
object or the severity number to use for the message, defaults to
syslog.Severity.Informational (see
syslog.createClient())
rfc3164 - set to false to use RFC 5424
syslog header format; default is true for the older RFC 3164
format.
timestamp - Optional Javascript Date() object to back-date the message.
msgid - Optional RFC 5424 message-id.
The
callback function is called once the message has been sent to the remote
host, or an error occurred. The following arguments will be passed to the
callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class or a sub-class, or
null if no
error occurred
Each message sent to the remote host will have a newline character appended to it, if one is not already appended. Care should be taken to ensure newline characters are not embedded within the message passed to this method (i.e. not appearing at the end), as this may cause some syslog relays/servers to incorrectly parse the message.
The following example sends a message to a remote host:
var options = {
facility: syslog.Facility.Daemon,
severity: syslog.Severity.Critical
};
var message "something is wrong with this daemon!";
client.log(message, options, function(error) {
if (error) {
console.error(error);
} else {
console.log("sent message successfully");
}
});
Example programs are included under the modules
example directory.
Tests can be run with:
npm test
Install dev dependencies before running test coverage:
npm install --dev
npm run coverage
Coverage should be generated into
coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
console.dir() statement accidently left in code
key in
_expandConstantObject() missing
var declaration
close()
options in
.log() optional as per existing documentation
cb in
.log() optional and update documentation
error event and
.log callback wouldn't predictably receive error
close event is now always fired when
.close() is called, regarless of open connection
Copyright (c) 2017 Paul Grove
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.