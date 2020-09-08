openbase logo
synyi-annotation-tool

by synyi
0.5.1 (see all)

A web-based annotation tool for natural language processing (NLP)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

431

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Synyi annotation tool

Inspired by brat rapid annotation tool

Powered by Svg.js + TypeScript + System.js

screenshot

