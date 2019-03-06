Synthetix is a crypto-backed synthetic asset platform.
It is a multi-token system, powered by SNX, the Synthetix Network Token. SNX holders can stake SNX to issue Synths, on-chain synthetic assets via the Staking dApp The network currently supports an ever growing list of synthetic assets. Please see the list of the deployed contracts on MAIN and TESTNETS Synths can be traded using Kwenta
Synthetix uses a proxy system so that upgrades will not be disruptive to the functionality of the contract. This smooths user interaction, since new functionality will become available without any interruption in their experience. It is also transparent to the community at large, since each upgrade is accompanied by events announcing those upgrades. New releases are managed via the Synthetix Improvement Proposal (SIP) system similar to the EIPs
Prices are committed on chain by a trusted oracle provided by Chainlink.
Please note that this repository is under development.
For the latest system documentation see docs.synthetix.io
For a guide from the community, see synthetix.community
A note on the branches used in this repo.
master represents the contracts live on
mainnet and all testnets.
When a new version of the contracts makes its way through all testnets, it eventually becomes promoted in
master, with semver reflecting contract changes in the
major or
minor portion of the version (depending on backwards compatibility).
patch changes are simply for changes to the JavaScript interface.
Please see docs.synthetix.io/contracts/testing for an overview of the automated testing methodologies.
This repo may be installed via
npm install to support both node.js scripting applications and Solidity contract development.
💯 Please see our walkthroughs for code examples in both JavaScript and Solidity: docs.synthetix.io/integrations
All interfaces are available via the path
synthetix/contracts/interfaces.
⚡ In your code, the key is to use
IAddressResolver which can be tied to the immutable proxy:
ReadProxyAddressResolver (introduced in SIP-57). You can then fetch
Synthetix,
FeePool,
Depot, et al via
IAddressResolver.getAddress(bytes32 name) where
name is the
bytes32 version of the contract name (case-sensitive). Or you can fetch any synth using
IAddressResolver.getSynth(bytes32 synth) where
synth is the
bytes32 name of the synth (e.g.
iETH,
sUSD,
sDEFI).
E.g.
npm install synthetix
then you can write Solidity as below (using a compiler that links named imports via
node_modules):
pragma solidity 0.5.16;
import 'synthetix/contracts/interfaces/IAddressResolver.sol';
import 'synthetix/contracts/interfaces/ISynthetix.sol';
contract MyContract {
// This should be instantiated with our ReadProxyAddressResolver
// it's a ReadProxy that won't change, so safe to code it here without a setter
// see https://docs.synthetix.io/addresses for addresses in mainnet and testnets
IAddressResolver public synthetixResolver;
constructor(IAddressResolver _snxResolver) public {
synthetixResolver = _snxResolver;
}
function synthetixIssue() external {
ISynthetix synthetix = synthetixResolver.getAddress('Synthetix');
require(synthetix != address(0), 'Synthetix is missing from Synthetix resolver');
// Issue for msg.sender = address(MyContract)
synthetix.issueMaxSynths();
}
function synthetixIssueOnBehalf(address user) external {
ISynthetix synthetix = synthetixResolver.getAddress('Synthetix');
require(synthetix != address(0), 'Synthetix is missing from Synthetix resolver');
// Note: this will fail if `DelegateApprovals.approveIssueOnBehalf(address(MyContract))` has
// not yet been invoked by the `user`
synthetix.issueMaxSynthsOnBehalf(user);
}
}
getAST({ source, match = /^contracts\// }) Returns the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) for all compiled sources. Optionally add
source to restrict to a single contract source, and set
match to an empty regex if you'd like all source ASTs including third party contracts
getPathToNetwork({ network, file = '' }) Returns the path to the folder (or file within the folder) for the given network
getSource({ network }) Return
abi and
bytecode for a contract
source
getSuspensionReasons({ code }) Return mapping of
SystemStatus suspension codes to string reasons
getStakingRewards({ network }) Return the list of staking reward contracts available.
getSynths({ network }) Return the list of synths for a network
getTarget({ network }) Return the information about a contract's
address and
source file. The contract names are those specified in docs.synthetix.io/addresses
getTokens({ network }) Return the list of tokens (synths and
SNX) used in the system, along with their addresses.
getUsers({ network }) Return the list of user accounts within the Synthetix protocol (e.g.
owner,
fee, etc)
getVersions({ network, byContract = false }) Return the list of deployed versions to the network keyed by tagged version. If
byContract is
true, it keys by
contract name.
networks Return the list of supported networks
toBytes32 Convert any string to a
bytes32 value
const snx = require('synthetix');
snx.getAST();
/*
{ 'contracts/AddressResolver.sol':
{ imports:
[ 'contracts/Owned.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IAddressResolver.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/ISynthetix.sol' ],
contracts: { AddressResolver: [Object] },
interfaces: {},
libraries: {} },
'contracts/Owned.sol':
{ imports: [],
contracts: { Owned: [Object] },
interfaces: {},
libraries: {} },
*/
snx.getAST({ source: 'Synthetix.sol' });
/*
{ imports:
[ 'contracts/ExternStateToken.sol',
'contracts/MixinResolver.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/ISynthetix.sol',
'contracts/TokenState.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/ISynth.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IERC20.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/ISystemStatus.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IExchanger.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IIssuer.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/ISynthetixState.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IExchangeRates.sol',
'contracts/SupplySchedule.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IRewardEscrow.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IHasBalance.sol',
'contracts/interfaces/IRewardsDistribution.sol' ],
contracts:
{ Synthetix:
{ functions: [Array],
events: [Array],
variables: [Array],
modifiers: [Array],
structs: [],
inherits: [Array] } },
interfaces: {},
libraries: {} }
*/
// Get the path to the network
snx.getPathToNetwork({ network: 'mainnet' });
//'.../Synthetixio/synthetix/publish/deployed/mainnet'
// retrieve an object detailing the contract ABI and bytecode
snx.getSource({ network: 'rinkeby', contract: 'Proxy' });
/*
{
bytecode: '0..0',
abi: [ ... ]
}
*/
snx.getSuspensionReasons();
/*
{
1: 'System Upgrade',
2: 'Market Closure',
3: 'Circuit breaker',
99: 'Emergency',
};
*/
// retrieve the array of synths used
snx.getSynths({ network: 'rinkeby' }).map(({ name }) => name);
// ['sUSD', 'sEUR', ...]
// retrieve an object detailing the contract deployed to the given network.
snx.getTarget({ network: 'rinkeby', contract: 'ProxySynthetix' });
/*
{
name: 'ProxySynthetix',
address: '0x322A3346bf24363f451164d96A5b5cd5A7F4c337',
source: 'Proxy',
link: 'https://rinkeby.etherscan.io/address/0x322A3346bf24363f451164d96A5b5cd5A7F4c337',
timestamp: '2019-03-06T23:05:43.914Z',
txn: '',
network: 'rinkeby'
}
*/
// retrieve the list of system user addresses
snx.getUsers({ network: 'mainnet' });
/*
[ { name: 'owner',
address: '0xEb3107117FEAd7de89Cd14D463D340A2E6917769' },
{ name: 'deployer',
address: '0xDe910777C787903F78C89e7a0bf7F4C435cBB1Fe' },
{ name: 'marketClosure',
address: '0xC105Ea57Eb434Fbe44690d7Dec2702e4a2FBFCf7' },
{ name: 'oracle',
address: '0xaC1ED4Fabbd5204E02950D68b6FC8c446AC95362' },
{ name: 'fee',
address: '0xfeEFEEfeefEeFeefEEFEEfEeFeefEEFeeFEEFEeF' },
{ name: 'zero',
address: '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000' } ]
*/
snx.getVersions();
/*
{ 'v2.21.12-107':
{ tag: 'v2.21.12-107',
fulltag: 'v2.21.12-107',
release: 'Hadar',
network: 'kovan',
date: '2020-05-08T12:52:06-04:00',
commit: '19997724bc7eaceb902c523a6742e0bd74fc75cb',
contracts: { ReadProxyAddressResolver: [Object] }
}
}
*/
snx.networks;
// [ 'local', 'kovan', 'rinkeby', 'ropsten', 'mainnet' ]
snx.toBytes32('sUSD');
// '0x7355534400000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'
Same as above but as a CLI tool that outputs JSON, using names without the
get prefixes:
$ npx synthetix ast contracts/Synth.sol
{
"imports": [
"contracts/Owned.sol",
"contracts/ExternStateToken.sol",
"contracts/MixinResolver.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/ISynth.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/IERC20.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/ISystemStatus.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/IFeePool.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/ISynthetix.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/IExchanger.sol",
"contracts/interfaces/IIssue"
# ...
]
}
$ npx synthetix bytes32 sUSD
0x7355534400000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
$ npx synthetix networks
[ 'local', 'kovan', 'rinkeby', 'ropsten', 'mainnet' ]
$ npx synthetix source --network rinkeby --contract Proxy
{
"bytecode": "0..0",
"abi": [ ... ]
}
$ npx synthetix suspension-reason --code 2
Market Closure
$ npx synthetix synths --network rinkeby --key name
["sUSD", "sEUR", ... ]
$ npx synthetix target --network rinkeby --contract ProxySynthetix
{
"name": "ProxySynthetix",
"address": "0x322A3346bf24363f451164d96A5b5cd5A7F4c337",
"source": "Proxy",
"link": "https://rinkeby.etherscan.io/address/0x322A3346bf24363f451164d96A5b5cd5A7F4c337",
"timestamp": "2019-03-06T23:05:43.914Z",
"network": "rinkeby"
}
$ npx synthetix users --network mainnet --user oracle
{
"name": "oracle",
"address": "0xaC1ED4Fabbd5204E02950D68b6FC8c446AC95362"
}
$ npx synthetix versions
{
"v2.0-19": {
"tag": "v2.0-19",
"fulltag": "v2.0-19",
"release": "",
"network": "mainnet",
"date": "2019-03-11T18:17:52-04:00",
"commit": "eeb271f4fdd2e615f9dba90503f42b2cb9f9716e",
"contracts": {
"Depot": {
"address": "0x172E09691DfBbC035E37c73B62095caa16Ee2388",
"status": "replaced",
"replaced_in": "v2.18.1"
},
"ExchangeRates": {
"address": "0x73b172756BD5DDf0110Ba8D7b88816Eb639Eb21c",
"status": "replaced",
"replaced_in": "v2.1.11"
},
# ...
}
}
}
$ npx synthetix versions --by-contract
{
"Depot": [
{
"address": "0x172E09691DfBbC035E37c73B62095caa16Ee2388",
"status": "replaced",
"replaced_in": "v2.18.1"
},
{
"address": "0xE1f64079aDa6Ef07b03982Ca34f1dD7152AA3b86",
"status": "current"
}
],
"ExchangeRates": [
{
"address": "0x73b172756BD5DDf0110Ba8D7b88816Eb639Eb21c",
"status": "replaced",
"replaced_in": "v2.1.11"
},
# ...
],
# ...
}