Collection of colorschemes.
Base4Tone is an opinionated system for working with variables in webdesign, and is also used to generate a collection of colorthemes for many different applications in dark - and light versions.
screenshot of Base4Tone_Modern_W_Dark in Vim
Based on DuoTone themes by Simurai for Atom.
“DuoTone themes use only 2 hues (7 shades in total). It tones down less important parts (like punctuation and brackets) and highlights only the important ones. This leads to a more calm color scheme, but still lets you find the stuff you’re looking for.”
Base2Tone has it’s own dedicated repository, and demopage on base2t.one.
Screenshot Code Syntax Highlighting with Prism and Base2Tone-Pool theme
Atelier Schemes, demotiles for Dune, syntax highlighting colorscheme
screenshot of Dune colorscheme - dark version - in Vim
Colorschemes for Prism demopage
screenshot of styleswitcher for Prism themes
Copyright (c) 2013 Bram de Haan
Released under MIT Licence