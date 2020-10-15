openbase logo
sh

syntax-highlighting

by Bram de Haan
1.0.0 (see all)

collection of syntax highlighting colorschemes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Syntax Highlighting

Collection of colorschemes.

Base4Tone

Base4Tone is an opinionated system for working with variables in webdesign, and is also used to generate a collection of colorthemes for many different applications in dark - and light versions.

Base4Tone_Modern_W_Dark.png screenshot of Base4Tone_Modern_W_Dark in Vim

Base2Tone

Based on DuoTone themes by Simurai for Atom.

“DuoTone themes use only 2 hues (7 shades in total). It tones down less important parts (like punctuation and brackets) and highlights only the important ones. This leads to a more calm color scheme, but still lets you find the stuff you’re looking for.”

Base2Tone has it’s own dedicated repository, and demopage on base2t.one.

Base2Tone
Screenshot Code Syntax Highlighting with Prism and Base2Tone-Pool theme

Atelier Schemes

Atelier Schemes, demotiles for Dune, syntax highlighting colorscheme

Atelier Schemes, demotiles for Dune, syntax highlighting colorscheme

screenshot of Sulphurpool colorscheme - dark version - in Vim

screenshot of Dune colorscheme - dark version - in Vim

Prism

Colorschemes for Prism demopage

screenshot of styleswitcher for Prism themes

screenshot of styleswitcher for Prism themes

External

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Bram de Haan

Released under MIT Licence

