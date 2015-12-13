highlight

A simple, pluggable API for syntax highlighting.

Syntax highlighters tend to have pretty opinionated APIs, both in terms of when to highlight, and how to determine the language. And lots bundle the languages directly into the core library, which makes it much harder to reason about them individually, or to have the smallest possible file size if you don't need the esoteric ones.

So... we made this one. The API is very simple, yet still gives you full control. The language definitions are all separate plugins, so you get the smallest possible build size, and so that they're simpler for everyone to contribute to. Because regexes are already hard enough to read as it is!

Installation

component install segmentio/highlight

Example

var Highlight = require ( 'highlight' ) var html = require ( 'highlight-xml' ); var js = require ( 'highlight-javascript' ); var highlight = new Highlight() .use(html) .use(js); var el = document .querySelector( '.code-sample' ); highlight.element(el);

...or if you're lazy, you can just pass a selector string:

highlight.element( '.code-sample' );

...or if you're incredibly lazy, you can just highlight everything:

highlight.all();

Languages

API

new Highlight()

Create a new Highlight instance.

Apply a plugin function, for example language syntaxes.

Highlight a string of code of a given language .

Highlight an el . If you don't pass a language , it will use the data-language attribute:

< pre data-language = "css" > < code > YOUR CODE HERE </ code > </ pre >

Highlight a series of els .

Highlight all of the elements in the DOM that have a data-language attribute.

Set the CSS class name prefix string .

Define a new language by name with a grammar .

Return an AST for a given string and language .

Convert an AST into a string of HTML.

License

The MIT License

Copyright © 2014 Segment.io

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.