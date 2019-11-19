Detect and report syntax errors in source code strings.
When you type
node src.js you get a friendly error report about exactly where
the syntax error is. This module lets you check for syntax errors and report
them in a similarly friendly format that wrapping a try/catch around
Function() or
vm.runInNewContext() doesn't get you.
var fs = require('fs');
var check = require('syntax-error');
var file = __dirname + '/src.js';
var src = fs.readFileSync(file);
var err = check(src, file);
if (err) {
console.error('ERROR DETECTED' + Array(62).join('!'));
console.error(err);
console.error(Array(76).join('-'));
}
$ node check.js
ERROR DETECTED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
/home/substack/projects/node-syntax-error/example/src.js:5
if (Array.isArray(x) res.push.apply(res, x);
^
ParseError: Unexpected identifier
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
var check = require('syntax-error')
Check the source code string
src for syntax errors.
Optionally you can specify a filename
file that will show up in the output.
If
src has a syntax error, return an error object
err that can be printed or
stringified.
If there are no syntax errors in
src, return
undefined.
Options will be passed through to acorn-node. acorn-node defaults to options that match the most recent Node versions.
Return the long string description with a source snippet and a
^ under
pointing exactly where the error was detected.
short string description of the error type
line number of the error in the original source (indexing starts at 1)
column number of the error in the original source (indexing starts at 1)
With npm do:
npm install syntax-error
MIT