synt

Find similar functions and classes in your JavaScript/TypeScript code.

Supported Languages

JavaScript (ES3-ES8)

TypeScript

Non-Standard JavaScript Support

For more info on support for ECMAScript Stage-3 and below proposals, see issue #94.

System Requirements

Installation & Usage

npm i synt

CLI

install

npm i -g synt

help

synt -h

example

git clone https://github.com/brentlintner/synt.git cd synt synt analyze src

Library

example

const synt = require ( "synt" ) const files = [ "a.js" , "b.ts" ] const { js, ts } = synt.compare(files, { similarity : 70 , ngram : 1 , minlength : 10 , estype : "module" }) synt.print(js) synt.print(ts)

Licensing

This project is licensed under the MPL-2.0 license.

Any contributions made to this project are made under the current license.

Contributing

Any contributions are welcome and appreciated!

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Versioning

This project ascribes to semantic versioning.

Name

synt is short for synteny, and is an (attempted) play on comparing code evolution to genetic (evolution).

External Plugins