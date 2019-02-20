Find similar functions and classes in your JavaScript/TypeScript code.
For more info on support for ECMAScript Stage-3 and below proposals, see issue #94.
npm i synt
install
npm i -g synt
help
synt -h
example
git clone https://github.com/brentlintner/synt.git
cd synt
synt analyze src
example
const synt = require("synt")
const files = [ "a.js", "b.ts" ]
const { js, ts } = synt.compare(files, {
similarity: 70,
ngram: 1,
minlength: 10,
estype: "module"
})
synt.print(js)
synt.print(ts)
This project is licensed under the MPL-2.0 license.
Any contributions made to this project are made under the current license.
Any contributions are welcome and appreciated!
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.
This project ascribes to semantic versioning.
synt is short for synteny, and is
an (attempted) play on comparing code evolution to genetic (evolution).