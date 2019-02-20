openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
syn

synt

by Brent Lintner
0.4.8 (see all)

Find similar functions and classes in your JavaScript/TypeScript code

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

synt Circle CI Windows Build status travis build npm version

Find similar functions and classes in your JavaScript/TypeScript code.

demo image

Supported Languages

Non-Standard JavaScript Support

For more info on support for ECMAScript Stage-3 and below proposals, see issue #94.

System Requirements

Installation & Usage

npm i synt

CLI

install

npm i -g synt

help

synt -h

example

git clone https://github.com/brentlintner/synt.git
cd synt
synt analyze src

Library

example

const synt = require("synt")

const files = [ "a.js", "b.ts" ]

const { js, ts } = synt.compare(files, {
  similarity: 70,
  ngram: 1,
  minlength: 10,
  estype: "module"
})

synt.print(js)

synt.print(ts)

Licensing

This project is licensed under the MPL-2.0 license.

Any contributions made to this project are made under the current license.

Contributing

Any contributions are welcome and appreciated!

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Versioning

This project ascribes to semantic versioning.

Name

synt is short for synteny, and is an (attempted) play on comparing code evolution to genetic (evolution).

External Plugins

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial