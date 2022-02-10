Convert
yarn.lock to
package-lock.json and vice versa.
npm install -g synp
yarn # be sure the node_modules folder dir and is updated
synp --source-file /path/to/yarn.lock
# will create /path/to/package-lock.json
npm install # be sure the node_modules dir exists and is updated
synp --source-file /path/to/package-lock.json
# will create /path/to/yarn.lock
Note: if all you need is to convert in this direction (
package-lock.json =>
yarn.lock), as of 1.7.0, Yarn is able to import its dependency tree from npm’s package-lock.json natively, without external tools. Use the
yarn import command.
const { npmToYarn, yarnToNpm } = require('synp')
const libPath = '/path/to/my/lib'
const stringifiedYarnLock = npmToYarn(libPath)
const stringifiedPackageLock = yarnToNpm(libPath)
Since
package-lock.json and
yarn.lock use different methods in order to deterministically lock down dependency versions, oftentimes they do not contain all the information needed to be purely converted.
For this reason,
synp uses the existing
node_modules directory of the package to determine the package state and assist in the conversion.
For this reason, it is vital to make sure the
node_modules directory of the package is current and was installed by the respective tool (eg. by
yarn if converting to
package-lock.json and by
npm if converting to
yarn.lock).
Bundled dependencies: For various reasons, this tool does not 'play well' with bundled dependencies. This should not be a problem because installing the packages later with the converted file will (by definition) update the proper packages in the file. If this is not the case for you, please open an issue/PR with your use case and I'd be happy to take a look.
Package checksums: Both
yarn.lock and
package-lock.json include package checksums for dependencies. Since
npm is slowly moving to
sha-512 checksums which
yarn does not (yet) support, converting to
package-lock.json will result in weaker checksums (that will still work!) and converting to
yarn.lock can sometimes result in a corrupted result file.
Thankfully, this issue is 100% solvable. In
npm one can update the checksums simply by deleting the
integrity field of all or relevant packages. In
yarn this can be solved with the
--update-checksums* flag when installing from the created file.
Format limitations: Some things that can be expressed in one format simply cannot be expressed in the other. These are (to the best of my knowledge) extreme edge cases and should not worry 99% of this tool's intended users. One example is
package-lock.json's ability to translate the same semver string to different versions. (eg. one package requesting version
^1.0.1 of a dependency and receiving
1.0.5 and a different package requesting version
^1.0.1 of the same dependency and receiving
1.0.71. When translating to
yarn.lock through
synp both will receive the same version).
Optional packages:
Like
npm (https://github.com/npm/npm/issues/17722),
synp
also has issues with optional dependencies across different platforms. This is because it uses
node_modules as its state, and does not guess about packages that are not installed on the converting platform. Sadly,
like the only way to avoid this issue is to perform the conversion on the platform that meets most optional dependencies and update the rest manually. If this is a major issue for you, adding some sort of automatic tooling for this can be discussed.
npm
* At the time of this writing, the
--update-checksums flag in
yarn has been merged but not released yet. Please see: https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/pull/4860
yarn use
--update-checksums, in
npm delete the
integrity field from the offending package (have no fear! This will be updated upon installation).
node_modules from the package to be converted, install it again (with
yarn if converting to
package-lock.json or
npm if converting to
yarn.lock) and run
synp one more time.