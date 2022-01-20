Synergy is a JavaScript library for building Web Components
Learn how to use Synergy in your own project.
Works in any modern browser that supports JavaScript Proxy.
Synergy is available from npm:
$ npm i synergy
You can also import Synergy directly in the browser via CDN:
<script type="module">
import { define } from "https://unpkg.com/synergy@7.0.3"
</script>
You can find the Synergy documentation on the website.
<script type="module">
import { define } from "https://unpkg.com/synergy@7.0.3"
define("hello-world", () => ({ name }), "<p>Hello {{ name }}!</p>")
</script>
<hello-world name="kimberley"></hello-world>
This example will render "Hello Kimberley!" into a container on the page.
You'll notice that everything here is valid HTML and JS, and you can copy and paste this example and run it directly in the browser with no need to compile or install anything special to make it work.
Synergy is MIT licensed.