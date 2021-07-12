syncyarnlock

Syncs yarn.lock versions into an existing package.json file, removing dynamic numbers such as with ^, keeping static versions intact.

Install

YARN

yarn global add syncyarnlock

or

NPM

npm install -g syncyarnlock

Usage

Usage : syncyarnlock [options] Sync `yarn.lock` package versions, into package.json Options : - V , --version output the version number -d, --dir <path> directory path where the yarn.lock file is located ( default to current directory) -p, --dirPackageJson <path> directory of project with target package.json, if not set , -d will be used -s, --save By default don't override the package.json file, make a new one instead package.json.yarn -k, --keepPrefix By default the ^ or any other dynamic numbers are removed and replaced with static ones. -g, --keepGit By default direct git repositories are also replaced by the version written in yarn. -l, --keepLink By default direct link: repositories are also replaced by the version written in yarn. -a, --keepVariable <variable> By default everything is converted to yarn version, write a part of the type you wish not to convert, seperate by comma if more than one, to not replace git and link you would use +,link: -h, --help output usage information Transforms yarn.lock files to JSON Examples : syncyarnlock

Credits

zimbatm - forked this project from theirs, and modified to my needs.