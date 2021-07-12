openbase logo
syn

syncyarnlock

by yosef langer
1.0.19 (see all)

Syncs yarn.lock versions into an exsisting package.json file, removing dynamic numbers such as with ^, keeping static versions intact.

Readme

npm version

syncyarnlock

Syncs yarn.lock versions into an existing package.json file, removing dynamic numbers such as with ^, keeping static versions intact.

Install

YARN

yarn global add syncyarnlock

or

NPM

npm install -g syncyarnlock

Usage

  Usage: syncyarnlock [options]

  Sync `yarn.lock` package versions, into package.json


  Options:

    -V, --version                output the version number
    -d, --dir <path>             directory path where the yarn.lock file is located (default to current directory)
    -p, --dirPackageJson <path>  directory of project with target package.json, if not set, -d will be used
    -s, --save                   By default don't override the package.json file, make a new one instead package.json.yarn
    -k, --keepPrefix             By default the ^ or any other dynamic numbers are removed and replaced with static ones.
    -g, --keepGit                By default direct git repositories are also replaced by the version written in yarn.
    -l, --keepLink               By default direct link: repositories are also replaced by the version written in yarn.
    -a, --keepVariable <variable>By default everything is converted to yarn version, write a part of the type you wish not to convert, seperate by comma if more than one, to not replace git and link you would use +,link:
    -h, --help                   output usage information
  Transforms yarn.lock files to JSON
  
  Examples:
  //perform inside a directory with yarn.lock and package.json, will output package.json.yarn in the same directory.
  syncyarnlock

Credits

zimbatm - forked this project from theirs, and modified to my needs.

