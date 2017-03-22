Transform your data as it pass by, synchronously.
syncthrough is a synchronous transform stream, similar to Transform
stream and through2, but with a synchronous processing function.
syncthrough enforces backpressure, but it maintain no internal
buffering, allowing much greater throughput.
In fact, it delivers 10x performance over a standard
Transform.
Because of the caveats, it is best used in combination of
pipe() or
pump().
npm i syncthrough --save
'use strict'
var fs = require('fs')
var syncthrough = require('syncthrough')
fs.createReadStream(__filename)
.pipe(syncthrough(function (chunk) {
// there is no callback here
// you can return null to end the stream
// returning undefined will let you skip this chunk
return chunk.toString().toUpperCase()
}))
.pipe(process.stdout, { end: false })
Returns a new instance of
syncthrough, where
transform(chunk) is the
transformation that will be applied to all incoming chunks.
The default
transform function is:
function (chunk) {
return chunk
}
If it returns
null, the stream will be closed. If it returns
undefined, the chunk will be skipped.
There is currently no way to split an incoming chunk into multiple chunks.
The
flush() function will be called before the transform sends
end()
on the destination.
Returns a new instance of
syncthrough, where
transform(object) is the
transformation that will be applied to all incoming objects.
Syncthrough is compatible with Streams in Object Mode, the API is exactly the same, simply expect objects instead of buffer chunks.
Push a chunk to the destination.
The API is the same of a streams 3
Transform, with some major differences:
write() cannot be called after it returns false or it will
throw
(you need to wait for a
'drain' event).
_readableState nor
_writableState.
read(n) method, nor it emits the
'readable' event, the data is pushed whenever ready.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT