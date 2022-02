syncpack

Manage multiple package.json files, such as in Lerna Monorepos and Yarn/Pnpm Workspaces

🌩 Installation

npm install --global syncpack

📝 Commands

Ensure that multiple packages requiring the same dependency define the same version, so that every package requires eg. react@16.4.2 , instead of a combination of react@16.4.2 , react@0.15.9 , and react@16.0.0 .

See versionGroups if you have advanced requirements.

Options - s, --source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from ( default: []) - p, --prod include dependencies - d, --dev include devDependencies - P, --peer include peerDependencies - R, --resolutions include resolutions (yarn) - o, --overrides include overrides (pnpm) - f, --filter [pattern] only include dependencies whose name matches this regex - i, --indent [value] override indentation. defaults to " " - h, --help display help for command

Examples syncpack fix-mismatches syncpack fix-mismatches -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack fix-mismatches -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack fix-mismatches --filter "typescript|tslint" syncpack fix-mismatches --dev syncpack fix-mismatches --dev --peer syncpack fix-mismatches --indent " "

format

Organise package.json files according to a conventional format, where fields appear in a predictable order and nested fields are ordered alphabetically. Shorthand properties are used where available, such as the "repository" and "bugs" fields.

Options -s, -- source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from -i, --indent [value] override indentation. defaults to " " -h, -- help output usage information

Examples syncpack format syncpack format -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack format -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack format --indent " "

Check whether dependency versions used within "dependencies", "devDependencies", and "peerDependencies" follow a consistent format.

See semverGroups if you have advanced requirements.

Options - s, --source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from ( default: []) - p, --prod include dependencies - d, --dev include devDependencies - P, --peer include peerDependencies - R, --resolutions include resolutions (yarn) - o, --overrides include overrides (pnpm) - f, --filter [pattern] only include dependencies whose name matches this regex - r, --semver-range <range> see supported ranges below. defaults to "" - h, --help display help for command

Examples syncpack lint-semver-ranges syncpack lint-semver-ranges -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack lint-semver-ranges -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack lint-semver-ranges --filter "typescript|tslint" syncpack lint-semver-ranges --semver-range ~ syncpack lint-semver-ranges --dev --semver-range ~ syncpack lint-semver-ranges --dev --peer --semver-range ~

list

List all dependencies required by your packages.

Options - s, --source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from ( default: []) - p, --prod include dependencies - d, --dev include devDependencies - P, --peer include peerDependencies - R, --resolutions include resolutions (yarn) - o, --overrides include overrides (pnpm) - f, --filter [pattern] only include dependencies whose name matches this regex - h, --help display help for command

Examples syncpack list syncpack list -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack list -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack list --filter "typescript|tslint" syncpack list --dev syncpack list --dev --peer

List dependencies which are required by multiple packages, where the version is not the same across every package.

See versionGroups if you have advanced requirements.

Options - s, --source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from ( default: []) - p, --prod include dependencies - d, --dev include devDependencies - P, --peer include peerDependencies - R, --resolutions include resolutions (yarn) - o, --overrides include overrides (pnpm) - f, --filter [pattern] only include dependencies whose name matches this regex - h, --help display help for command

Examples syncpack list-mismatches syncpack list-mismatches -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack list-mismatches -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack list-mismatches --filter "typescript|tslint" syncpack list-mismatches --dev syncpack list-mismatches --dev --peer

Ensure dependency versions used within "dependencies" , "devDependencies" , and "peerDependencies" follow a consistent format.

See semverGroups if you have advanced requirements.

Options - s, --source [pattern] glob pattern for package.json files to read from ( default: []) - p, --prod include dependencies - d, --dev include devDependencies - P, --peer include peerDependencies - R, --resolutions include resolutions (yarn) - o, --overrides include overrides (pnpm) - f, --filter [pattern] only include dependencies whose name matches this regex - i, --indent [value] override indentation. defaults to " " - r, --semver-range <range> see supported ranges below. defaults to "" - h, --help display help for command

Examples syncpack set -semver-ranges syncpack set -semver-ranges -- source "apps/*/package.json" syncpack set -semver-ranges -- source "apps/*/package.json" -- source "core/*/package.json" syncpack set -semver-ranges --filter "typescript|tslint" syncpack set -semver-ranges --semver-range ~ syncpack set -semver-ranges --dev --semver-range ~ syncpack set -semver-ranges --dev --peer --semver-range ~ syncpack set -semver-ranges --indent " "

🛠 Configuration File

Creating a configuration file is optional, syncpack will search up the directory tree in the following places:

a syncpack property in package.json

property in a .syncpackrc file in JSON or YAML format

file in JSON or YAML format a .syncpackrc.json , .syncpackrc.yaml , .syncpackrc.yml , .syncpackrc.js , or .syncpackrc.cjs file

, , , , or file a syncpack.config.js or syncpack.config.cjs CommonJS module exporting an object

Default Configuration

{ "dev" : true , "filter" : "." , "indent" : " " , "overrides" : true , "peer" : true , "prod" : true , "resolutions" : true , "semverGroups" : [], "semverRange" : "" , "sortAz" : [ "contributors" , "dependencies" , "devDependencies" , "keywords" , "peerDependencies" , "scripts" ], "sortFirst" : [ "name" , "description" , "version" , "author" ], "source" : [ "package.json" , "packages/*/package.json" ], "versionGroups" : [] }

dev , peer , prod , resolutions , and overrides

Whether to search within devDependencies , peerDependencies , dependencies , resolutions (Yarn), and overrides (Pnpm) respectively.

All of these locations are searched by default but they can be disabled individually in your config file. If any are set via the command line options --dev , --peer , --prod , --resolutions , or overrides then only the options you provide will be searched.

filter

A string which will be passed to new RegExp() to match against package names that should be included.

indent

The character(s) to be used to indent your package.json files when writing to disk.

semverRange

Defaulted to "" to ensure that exact dependency versions are used instead of loose ranges, but this can be overridden in your config file or via the --semver-range command line option.

Supported Ranges

< < 1.4.2 <= <= 1.4.2 "" 1.4.2 ~ ~ 1.4.2 ^ ^ 1.4.2 > = >=1.4.2 > >1.4.2 * *

sortAz

When using the format command, determines which fields within package.json files should be sorted alphabetically. When the value is an Object, its keys are sorted alphabetically. When the value is an Array, its values are sorted alphabetically. There is no equivalent CLI Option for this configuration.

sortFirst

When using the format command, determines which fields within package.json files should appear at the top, and in what order. There is no equivalent CLI Option for this configuration.

source

Defaults to ["package.json", "packages/*/package.json"] to match most Projects using Lerna or Yarn Workspaces, but this can be overridden in your config file or via multiple --source command line options. Supports any patterns supported by glob.

semverGroups

Allow some packages to have different semver range rules to the rest of your monorepo. Each dependency can only belong to one semver group, the first rule which matches a given dependency and package will apply.

Example use cases

1: Every dependency of @myrepo/library should have a semver range of ~ , regardless of what the rest of the monorepo uses:

{ "semverGroups" : [ { "range" : "~" , "dependencies" : [ "**" ], "packages" : [ "@myrepo/library" ] } ] }

2: Every dependency of @myrepo/library whose name matches @alpha/** should have a semver range of ~ , regardless of what the rest of that package or the rest of the monorepo uses:

{ "semverGroups" : [ { "range" : "~" , "dependencies" : [ "@alpha/**" ], "packages" : [ "@myrepo/library" ] } ] }

3: Every dependency in the monorepo whose name matches @alpha/** should have a semver range of ~ , regardless of what the rest of the monorepo uses:

{ "semverGroups" : [ { "range" : "~" , "dependencies" : [ "@alpha/**" ], "packages" : [ "**" ] } ] }

versionGroups

If some packages in your Monorepo relate to "alpha" (or legacy) versions of your software, you will need to manage dependencies differently within those packages. Your alpha packages might use latest or unstable versions of some 3rd party dependencies, while the rest of the repo might need to remain on older versions. You don't want mismatches within your alpha packages, or within the other packages in your monorepo – but you do want those groups to use different versions to each other and not have syncpack fix-mismatches make them all the same.

In the following example, 2 packages in our monorepo are using different versions of react and react-dom to the rest of the project.

{ "versionGroups" : [ { "dependencies" : [ "react" , "react-dom" ], "packages" : [ "@alpha/server" , "@alpha/ui" ] } ] }

ℹ️ The dependencies and packages fields are processed using minimatch, so the above example can also be written as "packages": ["@alpha/**"] .

syncpack will make ensure that:

The versions of react and react-dom are the same within @alpha/server and @alpha/ui .

and are the same within and . The versions of react and react-dom are the same across every package except @alpha/server and @alpha/ui .

and are the same across every package except and . The versions of react and react-dom within @alpha/server and @alpha/ui can be different to the other packages in the monorepo.

and within and can be different to the other packages in the monorepo. The versions of every other dependency in the monorepo (eg lodash ) are the same across every package including @alpha/server and @alpha/ui .

Each dependency can only belong to one version group, the first rule which matches a given dependency and package will apply.

🕵🏾‍♀️ Resolving Packages

package.json files are resolved in this order of precendence:

If --source glob patterns are provided, use those. If using Yarn Workspaces, read workspaces from ./package.json . If using Lerna, read packages from ./lerna.json . If using Pnpm, read packages from ./pnpm-workspace.yaml . Default to 'package.json' and 'packages/*/package.json' .

🙋🏿‍♀️ Getting Help

Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.

👀 Other Projects

If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️