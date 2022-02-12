SyncLounge (Previously PlexTogether) is a tool to sync Plex content across multiple players in multiple locations.

How it works

SyncLounge aims to keep multiple viewing sessions in sync regardless of whether the clients are in the same room or across the globe. To do this SyncLounge utilizes a middle-man server to communicate between each of the SyncLounge clients. Users choose their Plex client, decide on a SyncLounge Server and Room name and join up. Your friends/family can do the same. Whoever joins the room first will become the host.

The host has complete control over a room. Commands they send to their client will be sent through to other people in the room (Play, Pause, Seek etc). If the host starts playing something different, SyncLounge will search all of your available Plex Media Servers for an equiavalent copy, even if it is not from the same Plex Media Server as the Host.

Features

Syncing between Plex Clients over the Internet

SyncLounge Player Plays content directly within SyncLounge. Built specifically for syncing.

Settings to tune SyncLounge to your environment Client Polling Interval - Sets how frequently SyncLounge will poll the client for new information. Sync Flexability - Sets the acceptable distance away from the host in milliseconds. Sync method: Clean seek - Seeks straight to where the host is. Skip ahead - Seeks 10 seconds ahead, pauses and then resumes 10 seconds later. Plex Media Server blocking - allows you to restrict the servers SyncLounge searches for content.

Autoplay content SyncLounge will automatically search all of your available Plex Media Servers for content that is similar to the Host.

Plex Media Server Browsing - find, search and fling content to Plex Clients from within SyncLounge.

Metadata fetching from Plex Media Server

Chat to others in your room

Password locked rooms

Invite others via generated short link

Movies and TV Shows (Music not supported)

Screenshots

Head to the website

Supported Plex Clients

Theoretically, all Plex Clients that implement the Plex Client Protocol will work. As some clients have this implemented slightly differently, compability with SyncLounge may vary. If you have access to one of the untested clients please let us know so we can update our list below.

Some low powered clients may be hard to achieve a perfect sync with (for example: Raspberry Pi clients).

Unsupported

Plex Web Player (Chrome/Safari/Firefox)

Supported

Plex Media Player

Plex Home Theater

OpenPHT

Rasplex

Roku

Android

Nvidia Shield

iOS (iPhone & iPad)

AppleTV

Broken

Xbox One

Xbox 360

PS3

PS4

Documentation

Installation

By default, it listens on port 8088. All the paths are relative, so you can use a reverse proxy at any subdirectory or subdomain without any additional configuration to SyncLounge. In this version, the webapp and socket server are combined so you only need to proxy that one port if you are using a reverse proxy.

Docker

Using the Docker image is the easiest path because it works out of the box. You can get it running immediately by

docker pull synclounge/synclounge docker run -p 8088:8088 synclounge/synclounge:latest

You can use environment variables to change any of the default configuration.

Note that nested objects and arrays can be passed as environment variables in the following way:

AUTHENTICATION='{ "mechanism" : "plex" , "type" :[ "server" ], "authorized" :[ "MACHINE_ID" ]}' SERVERS='[{ "name" : "My Server" , "location" : "Mothership" , "url" : "https://myserver.com" , "image" : "https://myserver.com/myimage.jpg" }]'

Linux (Without Docker)

Make sure you have nodejs installed.

sudo npm install -g synclounge

Then you can run it:

synclounge

If you want to change any of the default configuration, you can either use environment variables with the same name, use command line arguments, or use a config file and run synclounge like synclounge --config_file /path/to/config.json

Sample Nginx config

If you want to run SyncLounge behind Nginx, here is an example configuration

Subdomain sub.domain.com

map $http_upgrade $connection_upgrade { default upgrade; '' '' ; } server { listen 80 ; listen [::]: 80 ; listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]: 443 ssl http2; server_name somesubdomain.yourserver.com; location / { proxy_pass http: proxy_http_version 1.1 ; proxy_socket_keepalive on; proxy_redirect off; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $server_name; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded- For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Port $server_port; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection $connection_upgrade; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Extensions $http_sec_websocket_extensions; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Key $http_sec_websocket_key; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Version $http_sec_websocket_version; } }

Subfolder domain.com/somefolder/

To make synclounge run at a subfolder, all you need to do is change your reverse proxy configuration.

map $http_upgrade $connection_upgrade { default upgrade; '' '' ; } server { listen 80 ; listen [::]: 80 ; listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]: 443 ssl http2; server_name somesubdomain.yourserver.com; location /somefolder/ { proxy_pass http: proxy_http_version 1.1 ; proxy_socket_keepalive on; proxy_redirect off; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $server_name; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded- For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Port $server_port; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection $connection_upgrade; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Extensions $http_sec_websocket_extensions; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Key $http_sec_websocket_key; proxy_set_header Sec-WebSocket-Version $http_sec_websocket_version; } }

The FAQ, Self-Hosting, Development, Contributing, and other documentation has been move to docs.synclounge.tv! Head there for more information!

Contributors

samcm - Developer

gcordalis - User Interface

ttshivers - Developer

Brandz - Design

TheGrimmChester - Developer/Tester

MagicalCodeMonkey - Developer/Tester

Starbix - Docker Support

kg6jay - Tester

Discord Server

Twitter: SyncLounge

License

SyncLounge is licensed under MIT License. See the LICENSE.txt file. SyncLounge is in no way affiliated with Plex Inc.

Using Material Design libraries provided under CC-BY 4.0