synckit

by rx-ts
0.6.0 (see all)

Perform async work synchronously in Node.js using `worker_threads` with first-class TypeScript support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.6K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

Size (min+gzip)

1.2KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

synckit

Perform async work synchronously in Node.js using worker_threads with first-class TypeScript support.

TOC

Usage

Install

# yarn
yarn add synckit

# npm
npm i synckit

API

// runner.js
import { createSyncFn } from 'synckit'

// the worker path must be absolute
const syncFn = createSyncFn(require.resolve('./worker'))

// do whatever you want, you will get the result synchronously!
const result = syncFn(...args)

// worker.js
import { runAsWorker } from 'synckit'

runAsWorker(async (...args) => {
  // do expensive work
  return result
})

You must make sure, the result is serialized by Structured Clone Algorithm

Envs

  1. SYNCKIT_BUFFER_SIZE: bufferSize to create SharedArrayBuffer for worker_threads (default as 1024)
  2. SYNCKIT_TIMEOUT: timeout for performing the async job (no default)
  3. SYNCKIT_EXEC_ARGV: List of node CLI options passed to the worker, split with comma ,. (default as []), see also node docs

TypeScript

If you want to use ts-node for worker file (a .ts file), it is supported out of box!

If you want to use a custom tsconfig as project instead of default tsconfig.json, use TS_NODE_PROJECT env. Please view ts-node for more details.

If you want to integrate with tsconfig-paths, please view ts-node for more details.

Benchmark

It is about 20x faster than sync-threads but 3x slower than native for reading the file content itself 1000 times during runtime, and 18x faster than sync-threads but 4x slower than native for total time.

And it's almost same as deasync but requires no native bindings or node-gyp.

See benchmark.cjs and benchmark.esm for more details.

You can try it with running yarn benchmark by yourself. Here is the benchmark source code.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.

License

MIT © JounQin@1stG.me

