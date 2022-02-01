Perform async work synchronously in Node.js using
worker_threads with first-class TypeScript support.
# yarn
yarn add synckit
# npm
npm i synckit
// runner.js
import { createSyncFn } from 'synckit'
// the worker path must be absolute
const syncFn = createSyncFn(require.resolve('./worker'))
// do whatever you want, you will get the result synchronously!
const result = syncFn(...args)
// worker.js
import { runAsWorker } from 'synckit'
runAsWorker(async (...args) => {
// do expensive work
return result
})
You must make sure, the
result is serialized by
Structured Clone Algorithm
SYNCKIT_BUFFER_SIZE:
bufferSize to create
SharedArrayBuffer for
worker_threads (default as
1024)
SYNCKIT_TIMEOUT:
timeout for performing the async job (no default)
SYNCKIT_EXEC_ARGV: List of node CLI options passed to the worker, split with comma
,. (default as
[]), see also
node docs
If you want to use
ts-node for worker file (a
.ts file), it is supported out of box!
If you want to use a custom tsconfig as project instead of default
tsconfig.json, use
TS_NODE_PROJECT env. Please view ts-node for more details.
If you want to integrate with tsconfig-paths, please view ts-node for more details.
It is about 20x faster than
sync-threads but 3x slower than native for reading the file content itself 1000 times during runtime, and 18x faster than
sync-threads but 4x slower than native for total time.
And it's almost same as
deasync but requires no native bindings or
node-gyp.
See benchmark.cjs and benchmark.esm for more details.
You can try it with running
yarn benchmark by yourself. Here is the benchmark source code.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.