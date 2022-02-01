synckit

Perform async work synchronously in Node.js using worker_threads with first-class TypeScript support.

Usage

Install

yarn add synckit npm i synckit

API

import { createSyncFn } from 'synckit' const syncFn = createSyncFn( require .resolve( './worker' )) const result = syncFn(...args)

import { runAsWorker } from 'synckit' runAsWorker( async (...args) => { return result })

You must make sure, the result is serialized by Structured Clone Algorithm

Envs

SYNCKIT_BUFFER_SIZE : bufferSize to create SharedArrayBuffer for worker_threads (default as 1024 ) SYNCKIT_TIMEOUT : timeout for performing the async job (no default) SYNCKIT_EXEC_ARGV : List of node CLI options passed to the worker, split with comma , . (default as [] ), see also node docs

TypeScript

If you want to use ts-node for worker file (a .ts file), it is supported out of box!

If you want to use a custom tsconfig as project instead of default tsconfig.json , use TS_NODE_PROJECT env. Please view ts-node for more details.

If you want to integrate with tsconfig-paths, please view ts-node for more details.

Benchmark

It is about 20x faster than sync-threads but 3x slower than native for reading the file content itself 1000 times during runtime, and 18x faster than sync-threads but 4x slower than native for total time.

And it's almost same as deasync but requires no native bindings or node-gyp .

See benchmark.cjs and benchmark.esm for more details.

You can try it with running yarn benchmark by yourself. Here is the benchmark source code.

