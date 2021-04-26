openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

synchronized-promise

by Yukai Huang
0.3.1 (see all)

Turn ES6 Promise into synchronize function call, a simple wrapper of deasync package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

synchronized-promise

All Contributors

npm version Build Status

Turn ES6 Promise into synchronize function call, a simple wrapper of deasync package

Installation

npm install synchronized-promise --save

Usage

First, you need to require the synchronized-promise package, for JavaScript:

const sp = require('synchronized-promise')

For TypeScript or ES6 later JavaScript:

import sp from 'synchronized-promise'

Then call it as the following example:

// An promise base async function
let asyncFunction = (value) => {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    setTimeout(function () {
      resolve(value)
    }, 2000)
  })
}

// regular usage
asyncFunction(5).then(value => value === 5)

// make it synchronized
let syncFunc = sp(asyncFunction)
const value = syncFunc(5) // value === 5

See test.js for usage in details.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


侠小然
💻
Clar Charron
💻
Pedro Augusto de Paula Barbosa
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial