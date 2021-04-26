Turn ES6 Promise into synchronize function call, a simple wrapper of deasync package

Installation

npm install synchronized-promise --save

Usage

First, you need to require the synchronized-promise package, for JavaScript:

const sp = require ( 'synchronized-promise' )

For TypeScript or ES6 later JavaScript:

import sp from 'synchronized-promise'

Then call it as the following example:

let asyncFunction = ( value ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( function ( ) { resolve(value) }, 2000 ) }) } asyncFunction( 5 ).then( value => value === 5 ) let syncFunc = sp(asyncFunction) const value = syncFunc( 5 )

See test.js for usage in details.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!