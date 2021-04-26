Turn ES6 Promise into synchronize function call, a simple wrapper of deasync package
npm install synchronized-promise --save
First, you need to require the
synchronized-promise package, for JavaScript:
const sp = require('synchronized-promise')
For TypeScript or ES6 later JavaScript:
import sp from 'synchronized-promise'
Then call it as the following example:
// An promise base async function
let asyncFunction = (value) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(function () {
resolve(value)
}, 2000)
})
}
// regular usage
asyncFunction(5).then(value => value === 5)
// make it synchronized
let syncFunc = sp(asyncFunction)
const value = syncFunc(5) // value === 5
See
test.js for usage in details.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
侠小然
💻
|
Clar Charron
💻
|
Pedro Augusto de Paula Barbosa
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!