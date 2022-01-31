Syncfusion Essential JavaScript is a comprehensive collection of over 80+ enterprise-grade HTML5 JavaScript components for building modern web applications. It includes all the UI controls that are typically required for building line-of-business (LOB) applications including charts, grids, gantt, scheduler, diagram and much more.
Refer the Syncfusion bower packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-bower-packages
Refer the Syncfusion npm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-npm-packages
Refer the Syncfusion jspm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-jspm-packages
For complete Syncfusion JavaScript documentation, please visit http://help.syncfusion.com/js/
Take a look at the Syncfusion JavaScript Web and Mobile live demos.
Download our JavaScript Platform installer from here.
In case of any questions regarding the use of Syncfusion JavaScript, please contact us by creating a support ticket.
Refer the Syncfusion JavaScript Product Release Notes in online Release Notes at Syncfusion.
For licensing information about Syncfusion JavaScript, Download the Syncfusion License Agreements from here.