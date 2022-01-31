openbase logo
syncfusion-javascript

by syncfusion
19.3.53 (see all)

Syncfusion Essential JavaScript is a comprehensive collection of over 80+ enterprise-grade HTML5 JavaScript components for building modern web applications.

Readme

About Syncfusion JavaScript

Syncfusion Essential JavaScript is a comprehensive collection of over 80+ enterprise-grade HTML5 JavaScript components for building modern web applications. It includes all the UI controls that are typically required for building line-of-business (LOB) applications including charts, grids, gantt, scheduler, diagram and much more.

Configuring Syncfusion Bower Packages

Refer the Syncfusion bower packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-bower-packages

Configuring Syncfusion NPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion npm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-npm-packages

Configuring Syncfusion JSPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion jspm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-jspm-packages

Documentation

For complete Syncfusion JavaScript documentation, please visit http://help.syncfusion.com/js/

Demos

Online Demos

Take a look at the Syncfusion JavaScript Web and Mobile live demos.

Offline Demos

Download our JavaScript Platform installer from here.

Support

In case of any questions regarding the use of Syncfusion JavaScript, please contact us by creating a support ticket.

Release Notes

Refer the Syncfusion JavaScript Product Release Notes in online Release Notes at Syncfusion.

License Information

For licensing information about Syncfusion JavaScript, Download the Syncfusion License Agreements from here.

