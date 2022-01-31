About Syncfusion EJ Global

Syncfusion's Essential Studio for JavaScript with language packs for the localization of all EJ widgets.

Currently supported localization languages

Culture-Code Language ar-AE Arabic - United Arab Emirates cs-CZ Czech - Czech Republic da-DK Danish - Denmark de-DE German - Germany en-US English - United States es-ES Spanish - Spain fa-IR Farsi - Iran fi-FI Finnish - Finland fr-FR French - France he-IL Hebrew - Israel hr-HR Croatian - Croatia hu-HU Hungarian - Hungary it-IT Italian - Italy ja-JP Japanese - Japan ko-KR Korean - Korea ms-MY Malay - Malaysia nb-NO Norwegian (Bokmål) - Norway nl-NL Dutch - The Netherlands pl-PL Polish - Poland pt-PT Portuguese - Portugal ro-RO Romanian - Romania ru-RU Russian - Russia sk-SK Slovak - Slovakia sv-SE Swedish - Sweden tr-TR Turkish - Turkey vi-VN Vietnamese - Vietnam zh-CN Chinese - China

Configuring Syncfusion Bower Packages

Refer the Syncfusion bower packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-bower-packages

Configuring Syncfusion NPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion npm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-npm-packages

Configuring Syncfusion JSPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion jspm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-jspm-packages

Support

In case of any questions regarding the use of Syncfusion EJ Global, please contact us by creating a support ticket.

Release Notes

Refer the Syncfusion JavaScript Product Release Notes in online Release Notes at Syncfusion.

License Information

For licensing information about Syncfusion JavaScript, Download the Syncfusion License Agreements from here.