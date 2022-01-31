Syncfusion's Essential Studio for JavaScript with language packs for the localization of all EJ widgets.
|Culture-Code
|Language
|ar-AE
|Arabic - United Arab Emirates
|cs-CZ
|Czech - Czech Republic
|da-DK
|Danish - Denmark
|de-DE
|German - Germany
|en-US
|English - United States
|es-ES
|Spanish - Spain
|fa-IR
|Farsi - Iran
|fi-FI
|Finnish - Finland
|fr-FR
|French - France
|he-IL
|Hebrew - Israel
|hr-HR
|Croatian - Croatia
|hu-HU
|Hungarian - Hungary
|it-IT
|Italian - Italy
|ja-JP
|Japanese - Japan
|ko-KR
|Korean - Korea
|ms-MY
|Malay - Malaysia
|nb-NO
|Norwegian (Bokmål) - Norway
|nl-NL
|Dutch - The Netherlands
|pl-PL
|Polish - Poland
|pt-PT
|Portuguese - Portugal
|ro-RO
|Romanian - Romania
|ru-RU
|Russian - Russia
|sk-SK
|Slovak - Slovakia
|sv-SE
|Swedish - Sweden
|tr-TR
|Turkish - Turkey
|vi-VN
|Vietnamese - Vietnam
|zh-CN
|Chinese - China
Refer the Syncfusion bower packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-bower-packages
Refer the Syncfusion npm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-npm-packages
Refer the Syncfusion jspm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-jspm-packages
In case of any questions regarding the use of Syncfusion EJ Global, please contact us by creating a support ticket.
Refer the Syncfusion JavaScript Product Release Notes in online Release Notes at Syncfusion.
For licensing information about Syncfusion JavaScript, Download the Syncfusion License Agreements from here.