openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

syncfusion-ej-global

by syncfusion
19.3.53 (see all)

This repository contains the localized texts of the Syncfusion Essential JavaScript widgets in various languages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

771

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About Syncfusion EJ Global

Syncfusion's Essential Studio for JavaScript with language packs for the localization of all EJ widgets.

Currently supported localization languages

Culture-CodeLanguage
ar-AEArabic - United Arab Emirates
cs-CZCzech - Czech Republic
da-DKDanish - Denmark
de-DEGerman - Germany
en-USEnglish - United States
es-ESSpanish - Spain
fa-IRFarsi - Iran
fi-FIFinnish - Finland
fr-FRFrench - France
he-ILHebrew - Israel
hr-HRCroatian - Croatia
hu-HUHungarian - Hungary
it-ITItalian - Italy
ja-JPJapanese - Japan
ko-KRKorean - Korea
ms-MYMalay - Malaysia
nb-NONorwegian (Bokmål) - Norway
nl-NLDutch - The Netherlands
pl-PLPolish - Poland
pt-PTPortuguese - Portugal
ro-RORomanian - Romania
ru-RURussian - Russia
sk-SKSlovak - Slovakia
sv-SESwedish - Sweden
tr-TRTurkish - Turkey
vi-VNVietnamese - Vietnam
zh-CNChinese - China

Configuring Syncfusion Bower Packages

Refer the Syncfusion bower packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-bower-packages

Configuring Syncfusion NPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion npm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-npm-packages

Configuring Syncfusion JSPM Packages

Refer the Syncfusion jspm packages documentation in https://help.syncfusion.com/js/installation-and-deployment#configuring-syncfusion-jspm-packages

Support

In case of any questions regarding the use of Syncfusion EJ Global, please contact us by creating a support ticket.

Release Notes

Refer the Syncfusion JavaScript Product Release Notes in online Release Notes at Syncfusion.

License Information

For licensing information about Syncfusion JavaScript, Download the Syncfusion License Agreements from here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial