Make asynchronous calls in Node.js synchronously.

Behind the scenes it uses worker threads and Atomics semaphores.

Especially useful when you need to resolve promises at require-time, for example in an AWS Lambda function when using provisioned concurrency.

NOTE: you don't need this library if you're happy with the overhead of creating a Node.js subprocess, see the Appendix for details.

Example

This example shows how we can synchronously retrieve secrets from AWS SSM at require-time – that is, before the init stage of Lambda has finished.

index.js :

const { createSyncFn } = require ( 'sync-threads' ) const getSsmSecretSync = createSyncFn( './worker.js' ) const secret = getSsmSecretSync( '/my-secret' ) console .log({ secret, source : 'init' }) exports.handler = async () => { console .log({ secret, source : 'handler' }) }

worker.js :

const SSM = require ( 'aws-sdk/clients/ssm' ) const { runAsWorker } = require ( 'sync-threads' ) const ssm = new SSM() runAsWorker( async (ssmParamName) => { const { Parameter : { Value }, } = await ssm.getParameter({ Name : ssmParamName, WithDecryption : true }).promise() return Value })

You can see this example, as well as how you'd bundle it if you're using webpack or similar, in the examples directory.

API

Returns a synchronous function that will run the specified file as a worker, serialize and pass in the first argument you give it, and wait for the result.

By default uses a bufferSize of 64 * 1024 (64kb) to share with the worker process for the seralized result – you'll want to increase this if you're returning larger objects than this from your async function.

const { createSyncFn } = require ( 'sync-threads' ) const mySyncFn = createSyncFn( './worker.js' ) const { whatever } = mySyncFn({ some : 'input' , thing : 23 })

To be called from inside your worker code. It will run the given asynchronous function with the given arguments from the parent, serialize the result to the shared buffer and notify the parent.

const { runAsWorker } = require ( 'sync-threads' ) runAsWorker( async ({ some, thing }) => { return { whatever : 'result' } })

Installation

With npm do:

npm install sync-threads

Appendix

You can achieve something very similar to this library using the spawnSync / execSync functions from the child_process module in Node.js.

Here's a simple example:

index.js :

const { execSync } = require ( 'child_process' ) const { secret } = JSON .parse(execSync( 'node worker.js /my-secret' , 'utf8' ).trim().split( '

' ).pop()) console .log({ secret, source : 'init' }) exports.handler = async () => { console .log({ secret, source : 'handler' }) }

worker.js :

const SSM = require ( 'aws-sdk/clients/ssm' ) const ssm = new SSM() ; ( async ( ) => { const { Parameter : { Value }, } = await ssm.getParameter({ Name : process.argv[ 2 ], WithDecryption : true }).promise() process.stdout.write( '

' + JSON .stringify({ secret : Value })) })()

The main advantages this library brings over the above method are: