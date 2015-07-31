The missing prompt function for Node.js

You know how the browser has the prompt function that actually returns what the user entered, and not just require that you grab the value via a callback? Welp, Node.js doesn't have one, until now! Just like in the browser, call prompt and you should be able to prompt users via the command line! No callback hell!

Usage

Simply run npm install sync-prompt , and you should be good to go.

Example usage:

var prompt = require ( 'sync-prompt' ).prompt; var name = prompt( 'What is your name? ' ); console .log( 'Hello, ' + name + '!' ); var password = prompt.hidden( 'Password: ' );

API

.prompt([question [, hidden = false]])

When called, it will prompt the user for a command-line input.

Parameters

question

Type: string . Default value: undefined. Optional

When set to a string, the value of question will be outputed to the console.

hidden Deprecated

Type: boolean . Default value: undefined. Optional, but requires question to be set to a string.

Please consider avoiding the use of .prompt('some qustion', true) for hiding what the user types. Instead, consider using the more descriptive, and--what many would argue--self-documenting .prompt.hidden('some question') . The former is deprecated, and will be removed in a future release. The latter makes more sense when you want to implement hidden prompts :).

When set to true, none of the user's input will be written to the console. This is great for passwords.

When called, it will prompt the user for a command-line input, while whatever is typed will not be echoed out to the screen.

Parameters

question

Type string . Default value: undefined. Optional

When set to a string, the value of question will be outputed to the console.

Returns true if the console input (stdlib's cin) has reached EOF. False otherwise.

Running Tests

Be sure that you have the dependencies installed, locally, for the project:

npm install

And then run the tests:

npm test

Code Coverage

You can run

npm run coverage

And see a summary of the code coverage on the command line.

You can get an in-depth coverage report in the generated coverage/lcov-report/index.html file.

Licence