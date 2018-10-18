openbase logo
sync-mysql

by Forbes Lindesay
3.0.1 (see all)

Make synchronous queries to a mysql database

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sync-mysql

Make synchronous queries to a mysql database

Build Status Dependency Status NPM version

Installation

npm install sync-mysql --save

Usage

var MySql = require('sync-mysql');

var connection = new MySql({
  host: 'localhost',
  user: 'me',
  password: 'secret',
  database: 'mysqldbName'
});

const result = connection.query('SELECT 1 + 1 AS solution');
assert(result[0].solution === 2);

API

connection.getRecord(tableName, id)

Assuming that the table passed has an id column, get the record with that id.

connection.query(str, values)

Return an array of objects from a SQL query. The query may optionally contain ?s to be replaced with escaped values from values which should be an array.

connection.call(name, args)

Call a database procedure. If it returns only one set of values, that set of values is returned as an array of objects. If it returns multiple sets of values then they are returned as an array.

connection.dispose()

Close the connection.

connection.queueQuery(str, values)

connection.queueCall(name, args)

Like query and call but does not wait for the result. instead it returns a function that synchronously waits for the results.

e.g.

var MySql = require('sync-mysql');

var connection = new MySql({
  host: 'localhost',
  user: 'me',
  password: 'secret'
});

// these three queries all run in parallel
const resultA = connection.queueQuery('SELECT 1 + 1 AS solution');
const resultB = connection.queueQuery('SELECT 1 + 2 AS solution');
const resultC = connection.queueQuery('SELECT 1 + 3 AS solution');

// here we wait for them
assert(resultA()[0].solution === 2);
assert(resultB()[0].solution === 3);
assert(resultC()[0].solution === 4);

If you don't care about the results you can simply call connection.finishAll() to wait for all queries and calls to end.

License

MIT

