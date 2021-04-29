Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.
npm i sync-glob
Usage: bin/sync-glob.js <sources> <target>
Commands:
sources One or more globs, files or directories to be mirrored (glob
exclusions are supported as well - ! prefix)
target Destination folder for mirrored files
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
-d, --delete Delete extraneous files from target
[boolean] [default: true]
-w, --watch Watch changes in sources and keep target in sync
[boolean] [default: false]
-i, --depth Maximum depth if you have performance issues (not
everywhere yet: only on existing mirrors and watch
scenario) [number] [default: Infinity]
-t, --transform A module name to transform each file. sync-glob lookups
the specified name via "require()". [string]
-e, --exit-on-error Exit if an error occurred [default: true]
-v, --verbose Moar output [boolean] [default: false]
-s, --silent No output (except errors) [default: false]
package.json
You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for
sync-glob:
// Before
{
"scripts": {
"build": "cp -rf src/images dist/",
"watch": "???"
}
}
// After
{
"devDependencies": {
"sync-glob": "^1.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "sync-glob 'src/images/*' dist/images",
"watch": "sync-glob --watch 'src/images/*' dist/images"
}
}
Make sure that your globs are not being parsed by your shell by properly escaping them, e.g.: by quoting
'**/*'.
To exclude stuff from source just use glob exclusion -
! prefix, like:
{
"scripts": {
"sync": "sync-glob 'src/images/*' '!src/images/excluded.jpg' dist/images"
}
}
As
node-glob and
node-glob-all respectively only support unix style path separators
/, don't use windows style
\.
Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions.
Though windows uses either
/or
\as its path separator, only
/characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.
Results from absolute patterns such as
/foo/*are mounted onto the root setting using
path.join. On windows, this will by default result in
/foo/*matching
C:\foo\bar.txt.
Check our API documentation
This package was mainly inspired by
node-sync-files.
I mainly kept the API as is, but enhanced the file matching by utilizing powerful globs.
Additionally it is a complete rewrite in ES6 and it does not suffer from outdated dependencies.
Some fancy features like
--transform is inspired by
cpx
