sync-glob

by Andreas
1.4.0

Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.

Readme

node-sync-glob

Build Status

Build status

Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.

Install

npm i sync-glob

Usage

Usage: bin/sync-glob.js <sources> <target>

Commands:
  sources  One or more globs, files or directories to be mirrored (glob
           exclusions are supported as well - ! prefix)
  target   Destination folder for mirrored files

Options:
  --version            Show version number                             [boolean]
  --help               Show help                                       [boolean]
  -d, --delete         Delete extraneous files from target
                                                       [boolean] [default: true]
  -w, --watch          Watch changes in sources and keep target in sync
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  -i, --depth          Maximum depth if you have performance issues (not
                       everywhere yet: only on existing mirrors and watch
                       scenario)                    [number] [default: Infinity]
  -t, --transform      A module name to transform each file. sync-glob lookups
                       the specified name via "require()".              [string]
  -e, --exit-on-error  Exit if an error occurred                 [default: true]
  -v, --verbose        Moar output                    [boolean] [default: false]
  -s, --silent         No output (except errors)                [default: false]

copyright 2016

In your package.json

You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for sync-glob:

// Before
{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "cp -rf src/images dist/",
    "watch": "???"
  }
}

// After
{
  "devDependencies": {
    "sync-glob": "^1.0.0"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "build": "sync-glob 'src/images/*' dist/images",
    "watch": "sync-glob --watch 'src/images/*' dist/images"
  }
}

Important

Make sure that your globs are not being parsed by your shell by properly escaping them, e.g.: by quoting '**/*'.

Exclude stuff

To exclude stuff from source just use glob exclusion - ! prefix, like:

{
  "scripts": {
    "sync": "sync-glob 'src/images/*' '!src/images/excluded.jpg' dist/images"
  }
}

Windows

As node-glob and node-glob-all respectively only support unix style path separators /, don't use windows style \.

Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions.

Though windows uses either / or \ as its path separator, only / characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.

Results from absolute patterns such as /foo/* are mounted onto the root setting using path.join. On windows, this will by default result in /foo/* matching C:\foo\bar.txt.

API

Check our API documentation

Credit/Inspiration

This package was mainly inspired by node-sync-files. I mainly kept the API as is, but enhanced the file matching by utilizing powerful globs. Additionally it is a complete rewrite in ES6 and it does not suffer from outdated dependencies. Some fancy features like --transform is inspired by cpx

Proudly brought to you by <scale-unlimited>

