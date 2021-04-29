Synchronize files and folders locally by glob patterns, watch option included.

Install

npm i sync-glob

Usage

Usage: bin/sync-glob.js <sources> <target> Commands: sources One or more globs, files or directories to be mirrored (glob exclusions are supported as well - ! prefix) target Destination folder for mirrored files Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- help Show help [boolean] -d, --delete Delete extraneous files from target [boolean] [default: true ] -w, --watch Watch changes in sources and keep target in sync [boolean] [default: false ] -i, --depth Maximum depth if you have performance issues (not everywhere yet: only on existing mirrors and watch scenario) [number] [default: Infinity] -t, --transform A module name to transform each file. sync-glob lookups the specified name via "require()" . [string] -e, -- exit -on-error Exit if an error occurred [default: true ] -v, --verbose Moar output [boolean] [default: false ] -s, --silent No output (except errors) [default: false ] copyright 2016

In your package.json

You may have some build script in your package.json involving mirroring folders (let's say, static assets), that's a good use-case for sync-glob :

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "cp -rf src/images dist/" , "watch" : "???" } } { "devDependencies" : { "sync-glob" : "^1.0.0" }, "scripts" : { "build" : "sync-glob 'src/images/*' dist/images" , "watch" : "sync-glob --watch 'src/images/*' dist/images" } }

Important

Make sure that your globs are not being parsed by your shell by properly escaping them, e.g.: by quoting '**/*' .

Exclude stuff

To exclude stuff from source just use glob exclusion - ! prefix, like:

{ "scripts" : { "sync" : "sync-glob 'src/images/*' '!src/images/excluded.jpg' dist/images" } }

Windows

As node-glob and node-glob-all respectively only support unix style path separators / , don't use windows style \ .

Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions. Though windows uses either / or \ as its path separator, only / characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators. Results from absolute patterns such as /foo/* are mounted onto the root setting using path.join . On windows, this will by default result in /foo/* matching C:\foo\bar.txt .

API

Check our API documentation

This package was mainly inspired by node-sync-files . I mainly kept the API as is, but enhanced the file matching by utilizing powerful globs. Additionally it is a complete rewrite in ES6 and it does not suffer from outdated dependencies. Some fancy features like --transform is inspired by cpx